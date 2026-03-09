News
Villa Park introduces Two-Bedroom Beach Pool House at top of villa collection
Villa Park, the lush island escape in the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA), has unveiled its newest and most elevated accommodation category: the Two-Bedroom Beach Pool House. Spanning 456 square metres, this new addition becomes the highest category available at Villa Park, strengthening the resort’s position as a leading choice for family travel in the Maldives and expanding its reputation for offering one of the widest ranges of Beach Pool Villas.
Designed for families and groups who want space without sacrificing privacy, the Two-Bedroom Beach Pool House blends indoor comfort with open-air island living. Set within tropical greenery, it offers a private pool and generous outdoor areas that invite guests to slow down, reconnect, and settle into a true island rhythm, with the lagoon always close and the shoreline just beyond.
Inside, the layout is built around togetherness and ease. The master bedroom faces the pool and the beach, creating a calm, ocean-facing retreat, while the second bedroom features twin beds, making it ideal for children or additional guests. The villa also includes two bathrooms, ensuring everyone has room to move through the day comfortably, from early swims to post-sunset wind-downs.
A defining feature of the Beach Pool House is its sense of seclusion. Thoughtful spacing and natural landscaping create a private sanctuary, complemented by an elevated terrace balcony with views through the coconut palm canopy, a quiet perch for morning coffee, late-afternoon reading, or simply watching the light shift over the island.
The launch builds on Villa Park’s identity as one of the Maldives’ most family-friendly tropical getaways, known for its wide beaches, blue lagoons, and a full calendar of experiences designed for all ages. Located in SAMPA, Villa Park is also celebrated for year-round whale shark encounters, offering guests the chance to connect with one of the Maldives’ most iconic marine highlights as part of a relaxed island holiday.
Beyond the beach, Villa Park continues to be defined by variety, from its award-winning Araamu Spa to its signature dining moments, including ZERO, the resort’s treetop dining experience that celebrates island freshness and locally inspired flavours.
With the introduction of the Two-Bedroom Beach Pool House, Villa Park raises the bar for spacious, design-led family stays in the Maldives, offering a new standard of comfort, privacy, and island immersion at the very top of its accommodation collection.
News
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi launches ‘She Is Hospitality’ to celebrate women
In celebration of International Women’s Day 2026 and its global theme, “Give to Gain,” Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has unveiled “She Is Hospitality” at the resort this 8th of March. This photo portrait exhibition honours the unique personalities, skill sets, and values of the women who drive the resort’s success, highlighting how a culture of empowerment, guided by the Sun Siyam Care philosophy, fosters both professional excellence and personal autonomy.
At the Diving Centre, the manager, Danijela Podlipec, translates the language of the deep blue for those seeking adventure. With a joyful calm, she offers a sense of safety and a feeling of being at home beneath the sea. Nearby, in the sanctuary of the spa, Assistant Spa Manager Anna Vargas serves as a meticulous eye. With eighteen years of experience in the Maldives, she nurtures the next generation of therapists, teaching them that true wellness is a human centred art that begins with details, precision, and a refined attention to the unique needs of each guest.
In the quiet power of technical spaces working as Engineering Coordinator, Ofimaria Deliva proves that hospitality is built on a foundation of resilience. Having transitioned from the world of finance to the complexity of engineering, she stands as a reminder that no department is “too technical” for a heart driven by purpose. Similarly, Rabina Shrestha, Security Officer, navigates the male dominated world of security not by mirroring it, but by leading with a distinct femininity. She proves daily that softness and vigilance are not opposites, but a necessary, graceful balance.
The first light of morning at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is met with the quiet commitment of Mia Sumiati, Kitchen Attendant, whose power lies in her presence and the simple, human value of a genuine smile. Guests encounter this gentle strength at breakfast, as she crafts their first energy drinks to begin the day with vitality. Fathimath Afaa, from the Front Office, radiates a confidence that stems from an inner grace, believing that a warm welcome is a reflection of one’s own radiant spirit. In the heart of operations as a Butler for nine years, Ameni Dahmene bridges worlds; her Tunisian heritage brings a blend of traditional values and a liberal, wandering soul that delights in meeting people from every corner of the earth.
For Nancy Castano, Kids Club Supervisor, dance is more than movement—it is a form of healing and expression that she shares with the youngest travellers, turning the Kids Club into a stage for joy. This same rhythm is found in Lyrio May, Human Resources Executive, who brings the soul of her department to life through music and Maldivian dance, fostering a workplace rooted in empathy. Meanwhile, in the world of Reservations, Radhika Sabharwal guides guests towards their dream holidays while pursuing her own. By travelling with her mother, she honours the path paved by past generations while standing tall as a symbol of the modern, independent woman.
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, part of the Luxury Collection of Sun Siyam, serves as a sanctuary where talent is nurtured and the unique traits of every woman are celebrated. Beyond professional roles, the women stand as leaders of values, architects of atmosphere, and the very soul of hospitality.
Awards
Baros Maldives honoured with Agoda Gold Circle Award 2025
Baros Maldives has received the 2025 Agoda Gold Circle Award, recognising outstanding performance, service excellence and strong partnership with Agoda.
Presented annually, the award celebrates properties that consistently deliver exceptional guest experiences while maintaining competitive value and reliable availability. It recognises hotels that continue to adapt and innovate while upholding the highest standards of hospitality.
For Baros, this recognition reflects the dedication of its team, whose commitment to genuine Maldivian hospitality continues to shape memorable stays for guests from around the world.
“This recognition is a testament to the passion and professionalism of our team,” said Ibrahim Shijah, General Manager of Baros Maldives. “We are honoured to be acknowledged by Agoda and remain deeply grateful to our guests and partners whose trust inspires us to continually refine the Baros experience.”
The Agoda Gold Circle Award celebrates excellence in three key areas—superior service, competitive value and responsive availability—qualities that remain central to the Baros philosophy of hospitality.
Among the Maldives’ most iconic island resorts, Baros welcomes travellers seeking an intimate retreat defined by natural beauty, authentic service and timeless elegance.
News
ELE|NA announces second menopause wellness retreat in Maldives
On a day dedicated to celebrating progress, equality and empowerment, ELE|NA is shining a spotlight on one of the most overlooked aspects of women’s health: perimenopause and menopause.
Earlier this year, ELE|NA hosted Wellness on Deck in Dubai, an intimate gathering that brought together influential voices across women’s health, media and hospitality to reframe the menopause narrative from silence to strength.
Held aboard a private yacht in Dubai Marina, the event created space for honest dialogue, expert insight and meaningful connection among women navigating hormonal transitions at different stages of life.
Among the distinguished guests were internationally renowned therapist Marisa Peer, menopause specialist Dr Fiona Rennie, and journalist and filmmaker Punam Verma, creator of Men on Pause, alongside prominent women from the regional media and hospitality industries. Their presence underscored a powerful message. Women’s health conversations must evolve to reflect the realities of every life stage and circumstance.
While International Women’s Day celebrates achievement, it also calls attention to gaps that still exist. One of those gaps is menopause education.
Perimenopause and menopause do not occur only at one defined age. They may arise naturally over time, earlier than expected, or as a result of medical treatments or surgical procedures. Yet despite how common these experiences are, education and structured support remain limited.
By aligning this announcement with International Women’s Day, ELE|NA reinforces a simple belief. Empowerment includes informed health. True equality includes understanding the female body across all stages and situations.
Wellness on Deck introduced ELE|NA’s upcoming retreat, The Art of Graceful Change, taking place from June 4 to 8, 2026 at OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi in the Maldives.
The programme focuses on:
- Hormonal literacy and metabolic health
- Sleep restoration and nervous system regulation
- Strength and mobility for longevity
- Gut health and sustainable nourishment
- Emotional resilience and identity evolution
- Confidence, vitality and leadership through change
Set within a calm island environment, the retreat offers more than relaxation. It provides education, practical tools and a supportive community that empowers women to return home informed and confident in their changing physiology.
Perimenopause and menopause are not limited to one age bracket or life phase. They are biological transitions that can occur under varied circumstances. When supported with knowledge and intention, they can mark the beginning of a more powerful and aligned chapter.
As International Women’s Day calls for continued progress, ELE|NA invites women to extend the celebration beyond achievement and into self-understanding.
Retreat Details:
- The Art of Graceful Change
- June 4 to 8, 2026
- OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi, Maldives
Limited places available. For retreat information and bookings, please visit ele-na.com/menopause-retreat.
