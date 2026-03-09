Villa Park introduces Two-Bedroom Beach Pool House at top of villa collection

Villa Park, the lush island escape in the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA), has unveiled its newest and most elevated accommodation category: the Two-Bedroom Beach Pool House. Spanning 456 square metres, this new addition becomes the highest category available at Villa Park, strengthening the resort’s position as a leading choice for family travel in the Maldives and expanding its reputation for offering one of the widest ranges of Beach Pool Villas.

Designed for families and groups who want space without sacrificing privacy, the Two-Bedroom Beach Pool House blends indoor comfort with open-air island living. Set within tropical greenery, it offers a private pool and generous outdoor areas that invite guests to slow down, reconnect, and settle into a true island rhythm, with the lagoon always close and the shoreline just beyond.

Inside, the layout is built around togetherness and ease. The master bedroom faces the pool and the beach, creating a calm, ocean-facing retreat, while the second bedroom features twin beds, making it ideal for children or additional guests. The villa also includes two bathrooms, ensuring everyone has room to move through the day comfortably, from early swims to post-sunset wind-downs.

A defining feature of the Beach Pool House is its sense of seclusion. Thoughtful spacing and natural landscaping create a private sanctuary, complemented by an elevated terrace balcony with views through the coconut palm canopy, a quiet perch for morning coffee, late-afternoon reading, or simply watching the light shift over the island.

The launch builds on Villa Park’s identity as one of the Maldives’ most family-friendly tropical getaways, known for its wide beaches, blue lagoons, and a full calendar of experiences designed for all ages. Located in SAMPA, Villa Park is also celebrated for year-round whale shark encounters, offering guests the chance to connect with one of the Maldives’ most iconic marine highlights as part of a relaxed island holiday.

Beyond the beach, Villa Park continues to be defined by variety, from its award-winning Araamu Spa to its signature dining moments, including ZERO, the resort’s treetop dining experience that celebrates island freshness and locally inspired flavours.

With the introduction of the Two-Bedroom Beach Pool House, Villa Park raises the bar for spacious, design-led family stays in the Maldives, offering a new standard of comfort, privacy, and island immersion at the very top of its accommodation collection.