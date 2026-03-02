Family
Easter at Villa Park comes with up to 25% off, discounted transfers
This Easter, Villa Park welcomes travellers to slow down and reconnect on one of the Maldives’ most spacious, naturally lush island escapes, available as part of Villa Resorts’ Easter Offer. Guests can enjoy up to 25% savings when booking direct, with an Easter Escape that also includes exclusive direct booking benefits and 50% off domestic flight transfers for Villa Park, adding extra value for a longer island holiday.
Set in the South Ari Atoll, Villa Park is designed for families and experience-led travellers who want the Maldives with room to roam. Tropical greenery, wide beaches, and a relaxed sense of adventure that makes it easy to spend time together without feeling rushed, whether that means snorkelling in clear lagoon water, cycling around the island, or simply stretching out poolside shape days here.
A key highlight for ocean lovers is Villa Park’s location in the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA), a region known for year-round whale shark sightings. It brings an added sense of discovery to an Easter break, with the chance to experience one of the Maldives’ most iconic marine encounters as part of a holiday that still feels effortless.
For families, Park Players Kids Club elevates the season, where younger guests can enjoy their own island adventures while parents take time to properly unwind. Accommodation is equally tailored to multigenerational travel, with Villa Park offering a standout variety of Beach Pool Villas, giving families and groups the flexibility to choose the space and privacy that suits them best.
The Easter Offer at Villa Park includes up to 25% off accommodation when booking direct, plus exclusive direct booking benefits and 50% off domestic flight transfers, making it easier to turn school-holiday time into a sunlit, meaningful escape in the Maldives.
A slower Easter awaits at Villa Nautica
This Easter, Villa Nautica invites travellers to slow down and celebrate the season in the Maldives with an island escape shaped by sunshine, sea air, and meaningful time together. Available as part of Easter Offer, guests can enjoy up to 25% savings when booking direct, making it easier to turn the holiday into a true reset by the water.
Just a short journey from Velana International Airport, Villa Nautica is designed for effortless island living. Guests can settle into beachfront and overwater villas, spend their days moving between lagoon swims and golden-hour strolls, and let the pace naturally soften. Easter here is less about rushing from one plan to the next and more about being present, sharing long breakfasts, finding quiet moments in the shade, and enjoying evenings that glow over the ocean.
For those wanting to make the season feel extra special, Villa Nautica’s Easter experience lends itself beautifully to private dining. From intimate dinners by the shoreline to ocean-facing settings that feel made for celebration, the resort offers the kind of moments that turn a holiday into a memory, thoughtful, personal, and unhurried.
Wellness is also part of the Easter rhythm. Guests can embrace spa time as a simple ritual of slowing down, with restorative treatments that help reset the pace of everyday life. Whether it is a quiet afternoon dedicated to recovery or a calm pause between beach and sunset, the island’s focus on wellbeing complements the spirit of the season.
Families are equally at home at Villa Nautica, with younger guests welcomed into Easter holiday fun through Wavy Navy Kids Club. Seasonal activities bring a playful energy to the week, giving children their own island adventures while parents take time to unwind and enjoy the ease of being together.
The Easter Offer includes up to 25% off accommodation when booking direct at Villa Nautica. The offer is supported by direct booking advantages designed to keep planning simple, so guests can focus on the holiday itself.
Sirru Fen Fushi announces Michelin series collaboration with Chef Karim Khouani for Easter 2026
This Easter holiday, Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort is set to welcome acclaimed Michelin-starred chef Karim Khouani, Culinary Director of Textures Copenhagen, for an exclusive gastronomic collaboration as part of the resort’s celebrated Michelin Series.
Rooted in French culinary heritage and refined through a distinctly Nordic lens, Chef Karim’s cuisine is a study in seasonality, restraint, and quiet mastery, blending classical foundations and contemporary expression. Against the turquoise backdrop of the Shaviyani Atoll, guests are invited to experience his artistry through two exceptional dining events on 29 March and 1 April.
29 March 2026: Two Chefs, One Table — Four-Hands Dinner
Chef Karim Khouani joins Sirru Fen Fushi’s Executive Chef Girish Sharma for an intimate four-hands collaboration at Azure. In this singular evening, Mediterranean warmth meets island vibrancy as two culinary philosophies converge. Expect refined technique, expressive flavours, and a menu that celebrates craftsmanship, creativity, and cultural dialogue — set within the chic bohemian ambience overlooking the Indian Ocean.
1 April 2026: Chef Karim’s Signature Experience — Four-Course Dinner
For one exclusive evening, Chef Karim presents a four-course menu showcasing his signature dishes from Textures Copenhagen. Guided by the seasons and elevated with Nordic precision, each course reflects his belief that “great cooking begins when you stop trying to impress and start trying to understand.” The experience promises understated elegance, layered storytelling, and deeply expressive flavour combinations.
Born and raised in the sun-soaked city of Marseille, Chef Karim’s earliest culinary memories were formed in his grandmother’s kitchen, a place where generosity, simplicity, and respect for ingredients shaped his lifelong philosophy.
His career spans over three decades across some of Europe’s most distinguished kitchens, including time working under the renowned British chef Marco Pierre White. Love later brought him to Sweden, where he opened Restaurant Ambience in Malmö, earning a Michelin star in 2015, followed by Restaurant Sture, which received its Michelin star just three months after opening.
Today, Chef Karim leads the team at Textures Copenhagen, a contemporary fine-dining restaurant known for its refined French cuisine interpreted through Scandinavian seasonality and minimalism. At Textures, classical technique meets Nordic ingredients, creating a dining experience defined by purity, balance, and thoughtful creativity. Beyond the plate, Chef Karim is celebrated for cultivating a collaborative kitchen culture built on mentorship, respect, and quiet excellence.
The Michelin Series at Sirru Fen Fushi continues to unite globally celebrated culinary visionaries with the island’s own creative spirit — delivering immersive dining journeys in one of the world’s most extraordinary settings.
For further information and reservations, please visit sirrufenfushi.com or contact reservations@sirrufenfushi.com.
Masters of the skies: Tom Kerss joins The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands for Easter 2026
This Easter, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands welcomes award-winning astronomer Tom Kerss as part of its 2026 Masters of Crafts programme. Taking a break from hunting auroras across the northern hemisphere, the master of the skies travels south in search of the original Easter bunny: Lepus the Hare. From the Maldives’ unique vantage point–offering views of both northern and southern constellations – Tom Kerss will guide guests across the galaxies, uncovering lesser-known constellations and the legendary stories behind them.
A former astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich and Fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society, Kerss has become one of the world’s leading voices in observational astronomy and astrotourism, widely recognised for making complex astronomical concepts both accessible and deeply inspiring. Kerss has guided thousands in witnessing the Northern Lights and other rare celestial phenomena including spectacular eclipses. His expeditions and lectures inspire a new generation of sky-watchers and his bestselling books—including Northern Lights, Diamonds Everywhere and Unknown Universe—have captivated readers worldwide.
A calendar of celestial activities at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands will open guests’eyes to the wonders of the night sky from one of the world’s most breathtaking ocean settings. Adults and children will enjoy exclusive experiences on land and water, from guided telescope stargazing and astrophotography workshops using smartphones to capture stunning celestial images, to talks and lectures from a storied sky explorer, alongside interactive sessions for junior stargazers at Ritz Kids.
Throughout the festive season, the search will be on for Lepus the Hare, one of the most under- appreciated constellations. Found beneath Orion’s feet, Lepus is home to a host of fascinating galaxies, as well as the Spirograph Nebula and Globular Cluster M79. On land, and brought to life by the prolific children’s illustrator of Tom’s books, Anni Betts, guests will catch glimpses of Lepus across the island resort, from the magical Mystique Garden to its Culinary Island. Thought to be the origin of the Easter Bunny, folklore legend tells of Ostara, the ancient Germanic goddess of spring, who transformed a bird frozen in the winter snow into a radiant hare. In devotion to the goddess, the enchanted creature laid luminous, coloured eggs in honour of her festival—a symbol of renewal, wonder and the magic of the season.
Calendar highlights from April 4–12 include:
- Exclusive open-sky, planetarium-style stargazing and starlore sessions on the beach, where guests will explore incredible star patterns— from amazing animals and brilliant birds to monsters and monster-slayers—alongside the science, history and myths surrounding them.
- Open-water stargazing aboard the resort’s yacht, paired with a Champagne reception, offering a serene perspective of the stars from the tranquillity of the ocean.
- Astrophotography workshop–With its remote location and access to a large portion of the southern sky, the Maldives offers exceptional astrophotography opportunities. Using professional-grade cameras and smartphone techniques, guests will capture their own stunning celestial images.
In conversation with Tom Kerss:
- Seven Wonders of the Sky, Tom introduces seven of the most breathtaking events that captivate astronomers around the world, including the Northern Lights, total solar eclipses, great comets and more. From periodic wonders to how these phenomena fuel the growing world of astro-tourism.
- The Moon & You: Guests will discover the profound ways the Moon has shaped humanity, from cultures and calendars to our very DNA. From myth-busting to developing a deeper appreciation for Earth’s natural satellite, guests will also have the rare opportunity to touch a real piece of the Moon.
- Diamonds Everywhere: Drawn from Tom’s bestselling book of the same name, this visually striking talk explores some of the 101 astronomical curiosities featured. How thin are Saturn’s rings? Where did the Big Bang happen? Are there really diamonds everywhere? An inspirational journey designed to spark wonder long into the night.
For the little ones:
- Sky Safari–A journey through the stars to discover animals among the constellations, from exotic creatures to household pets. Tom will test junior guests’ animal knowledge while revealing the strange and wonderful facts and faces of historical star charts. (Ages 5+)
- We Are Stargazers–Exploring how stargazing shaped civilisation, this session shows how ancient cultures embedded their stories and values into the sky. Using simple tools, children will uncover remarkable sights offering clues about the cosmos—and ourselves. (Ages 7+)
The Easter celebrations will bring days of indulgence to fuel the resort’s starry stories. On the April 4 a Gala Dinner hosted at the design masterpiece EAU Bar, curated by the resort’s stable of exceptional chefs, will bring together signature dishes from all culinary corners of The Ritz- Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’, from Cantonese, Lebanese, Italian, Japanese to local Maldivian flavours.
Little ones will revel in a traditional Easter egg hunt on Easter Sunday, with an Easter carnival on the April 8 bringing the seasonal celebrations beachside at sundown, while on the April 10 a starlight concert dinner delivers a treat for all senses with live music performed from an overwater stage at the resort’s insta-famous circular EAU Bar.
For more information, visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives.
