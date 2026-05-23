Action
The Standard, Maldives launches guided manta ray excursions to Hanifaru Bay
The Standard, Maldives invites travellers to discover the magic of manta ray season, an extraordinary, time-limited spectacle set against one of the Maldives’ most sought-after marine destinations. With seamless access to the world-renowned Hanifaru Bay, guests can experience one of the ocean’s most mesmerising encounters, all from the comfort of a vibrant island escape.
Ideally located just a short distance from Baa Atoll, recognised as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, The Standard, Maldives effortlessly blends natural beauty with a playful, lifestyle-driven sense of escape. Surrounded by a thriving house reef, powder-soft white sands, and crystal-clear lagoons, the resort offers a vibrant gateway to the season’s most captivating experience: swimming alongside majestic manta rays.
Manta ray season transforms the waters near Hanifaru Bay into a global marine hotspot. Drawn by plankton-rich currents, these graceful giants gather in remarkable numbers, creating a rare opportunity for guests to witness, and more importantly swim with, one of the ocean’s most awe-inspiring species. Easily accessible from the resort, curated excursions ensure guests can experience this phenomenon in a safe, guided, and unforgettable way.
“Our location offers guests a rare gateway to one of the Maldives’ most iconic natural wonders,” said Carlos Pradas, Operations Director at Drift Dive Centre and Water Sports of The Standard, Maldives. “Manta season is truly special, it’s not just about seeing them, it’s about being in the water, sharing the moment. It’s an experience that stays with you long after you leave.”
Whether traveling as families, couples, or groups of friends, The Standard, Maldives offers something for every kind of traveller. Families can bond over snorkelling safaris, dolphin cruises, and beachside adventures, while couples can retreat to villas with private pools, indulge in intimate dining experiences, and soak in uninterrupted ocean views. To elevate the stay further, guests can enjoy a Premium All-Inclusive offering, designed for effortless island living, from diverse dining concepts and curated experiences to seamless access to excursions, allowing travellers to focus on what matters most: the experience.
Highlights include guided excursions to Hanifaru Bay during manta season, offering rare opportunities to swim alongside manta rays in their natural habitat. Guests can also enjoy direct access to a vibrant house reef from overwater villas and calm, swimmable lagoons from beach villas, alongside a dynamic mix of wellness, music, and immersive lifestyle experiences. Spacious villas are thoughtfully designed to deliver both comfort and privacy, creating a seamless island escape. Blending contemporary island culture with extraordinary natural encounters, The Standard, Maldives invites guests to embrace a season like no other. Limited season, limitless wonder. Book now to experience manta ray season before it ends.
Action
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives unveils surf-focused luxury escape for 2026
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives invites travellers to embrace the rhythm of island life with the launch of its new Surf & Relax Offer — a thoughtfully curated experience blending world-class surf, elevated dining, restorative wellness, and unforgettable adventures in the heart of the Maldives.
Located just 30 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport in the North Malé Atoll, Kuda Villingili is home to the Maldives’ longest left-hand barrel wave, Chicken’s Break, making it one of the region’s most sought-after surf destinations. Framed by the resort’s philosophy of Time & Space Redefined, the new offer presents a seamless balance between thrill and tranquillity, designed for both experienced surfers and those discovering the sport for the very first time.
Applicable for direct bookings made through the Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives website, the Surf & Relax Offer is available for stays in Beach Villas with Private Pool and Water Villas with Private Pool (Sunrise and Sunset) for a minimum of four nights, with bookings open until 31 October 2026 using offer code KVSURF. The offer combines immersive surf experiences with moments of indulgence and relaxation. Guests staying in Beach Villas with Private Pool or Water Villas with Private Pool (Sunrise and Sunset) will enjoy USD 100 resort credit per villa, while guests staying seven nights or longer will receive a total of USD 300 resort credit during their stay. Resort credit can be redeemed towards dining experiences, spa treatments, and excursions.
The offer includes complimentary return shared speedboat transfers, daily breakfast at The Restaurant, and daily three-course dinner experiences across five of the resort’s signature dining venues — SPICE, EAST, EARTH, FIRE, and OCEAN. Guests will also enjoy a one-time three-course dinner at the award-winning Mar-Umi, celebrated for its Japanese-Peruvian cuisine and theatrical dining experience. Additional dining at Mar-Umi is complemented with a 15% discount under the Half Board meal plan.
Beyond the waves, the experience extends into wellness and island discovery. Guests can unwind with a 60-minute Deep Tissue Massage per adult at the resort’s private island spa, explore the vibrant marine life surrounding the island through the KV Faru Snorkelling Excursion, enjoy a traditional Sunset Fishing Excursion, and take part in a Cocktail Class at Raalhu Bar overlooking the surf.
For surf enthusiasts, the offer includes 15% savings on surfboard rentals and surf trips to nearby breaks including Cokes, Lohis, Sultans, Jails, and Ninjas. Beginner surfers can enjoy 25% savings on surf beach lessons and water lessons, while guests looking to capture their surf journey can also enjoy 15% savings on surf photography packages. Complimentary early check-in and late check-out, subject to availability, further enhance the ease of the island escape.
Whether chasing perfect swells at sunrise, slowing down through restorative wellness rituals, or simply embracing the laid-back rhythm of island life, Kuda Villingili’s Surf Offer presents a fresh perspective on the Maldives — one where adventure, connection, and serenity exist effortlessly side by side.
Discover Kuda Villingili’s latest special offers here, including the Surf Offer, here.
Action
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort combines marine adventure with wellness-focused island stays
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, a five-star holistic wellness sanctuary nestled in the pristine Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, invites travellers to experience one of the Maldives’ most spectacular seasonal phenomena. From May through October, guests can witness the extraordinary feeding gatherings of manta rays that turn the waters of Hanifaru Bay into a world-renowned stage for marine life.
Just 45 minutes from the resort, Hanifaru Bay is among the planet’s most remarkable manta aggregation sites, famed for its “cyclone feeding” behaviour as mantas glide, spiral, and swoop through nutrient-rich waters in an awe-inspiring underwater ballet. With more than a thousand manta rays recorded in the bay, and the Maldives home to the world’s largest studied manta ray population, this protected sanctuary offers an unforgettable bucket-list opportunity to snorkel alongside these gentle giants.
“During peak season, it’s possible to witness dozens, sometimes over 100 manta rays, feeding in the bay, with occasional whale shark sightings, especially around the full moon,” shared José Daniel González, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort’s resident marine biologist.
Beyond Hanifaru Bay, the Baa Atoll Biosphere Reserve is celebrated for thriving reefs and abundant marine biodiversity. Divers and snorkelers can explore coral gardens filled with colourful reef fish, including batfish, fusiliers, and eagle rays, while dolphins are frequently spotted from the island. The resort also offers traditional line fishing and a wide range of watersports, from jet ski adventures to guided snorkelling experiences with turtles.
For guests who would like to learn more about the underwater world, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort hosts engaging marine education, including weekly marine biology presentations. Led by the resort’s resident marine biologist, these sessions highlight local ecosystems, marine conservation, and responsible tourism, helping guests connect more deeply with the island’s natural beauty.
After a day of exploration, guests can unwind with Westin’s signature wellness programs, from rejuvenating rituals at the overwater Heavenly Spa to energising movement at the WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio. Guests can also enhance post-adventure restoration with the WestinWORKOUT® Gear Lending Program, which includes the Recover and Recharge Kit by Hyperice, designed to ease muscle fatigue and help the body reset. Evenings promise restful comfort in one of the resort’s 69 spacious villas, complete with the award-winning Heavenly® Bed and curated Sleep Well amenities.
Those looking to visit the Maldives for this extraordinary season, or throughout the year, can benefit from the Escape to More package, which includes a complimentary upgrade to an All-Inclusive meal plan featuring three meals daily, unlimited beverages, and a restocked minibar, plus kids under 12 dine free.
For more information, please visit westin-maldives.com.
Action
Angsana Velavaru invites guests to explore quieter side of Maldives
There is a quieter side to the Maldives, one found beyond the familiar rhythm of overwater escapes and sunset rituals. In Angsana Velavaru, the ocean becomes more than a backdrop. It becomes part of the journey itself.
With Sun, Sea & Fishing in Velavaru, guests are invited to discover an island experience shaped by adventure, wellbeing and a meaningful connection to the nature. Thoughtfully curated for travellers who wish to balance exploration with relaxation, the experience combines the exhilaration of deep-sea fishing with the restorative calm of island living in the heart of the Indian Ocean.
As dawn unfolds across unique turquoise lagoons, mornings begin with gentle cruises over calm waters, where the sea reflects the changing colours of the sky. Later, the rhythm shifts as guests venture further offshore for a guided big game fishing experience, embracing the anticipation and excitement of the open ocean. Between each adventure, moments of stillness await, from unwinding beside the water to reconnecting with slower pace of island life.
Available with a minimum stay of 4 nights, the offer includes:
- 1 Big Game Fishing trip per stay for 2 people
- 25% savings on stays with a Half Board meal plan
- 20% savings on return seaplane transfers for 2 people
- 1 Morning Cruise per stay
Designed for couples, ocean lovers and modern explorers alike, the experience reflects the spirit of Velavaru, serene, grounding and deeply connected to its natural surroundings. Every detail encourages guests to rediscover balance through immersive experiences that awaken the senses while nurturing rest and renewal.
Whether you are casting a line into the open sea, gathering with loved ones after a day on the water or simply listening to the gentle movement of the waves, each moment invites you to embrace the essence of island life in a more meaningful way.
To discover more or reserve your island retreat, please visit the resort’s website.
Trending
-
Culture1 week ago
Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu unveil Eid holiday offers
-
Culture3 days ago
Eid al-Adha at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort to feature Arabian BBQ and island experiences
-
Culture1 week ago
Eid Al-Adha celebrations come alive at The Standard, Maldives
-
Honeymoon1 week ago
Sun Siyam Iru Veli introduces curated wedding and honeymoon experiences
-
Awards1 week ago
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi earns nomination in Condé Nast Traveller 2026 awards
-
Culture1 week ago
Music, culture and island entertainment headline Eid at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives
-
Family5 days ago
JOALI BEING reimagines family travel through immersive summer experiences
-
Drink1 week ago
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef marks World Cocktail Day with sustainable cocktail experiences