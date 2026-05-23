The Standard, Maldives launches guided manta ray excursions to Hanifaru Bay

The Standard, Maldives invites travellers to discover the magic of manta ray season, an extraordinary, time-limited spectacle set against one of the Maldives’ most sought-after marine destinations. With seamless access to the world-renowned Hanifaru Bay, guests can experience one of the ocean’s most mesmerising encounters, all from the comfort of a vibrant island escape.

Ideally located just a short distance from Baa Atoll, recognised as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, The Standard, Maldives effortlessly blends natural beauty with a playful, lifestyle-driven sense of escape. Surrounded by a thriving house reef, powder-soft white sands, and crystal-clear lagoons, the resort offers a vibrant gateway to the season’s most captivating experience: swimming alongside majestic manta rays.

Manta ray season transforms the waters near Hanifaru Bay into a global marine hotspot. Drawn by plankton-rich currents, these graceful giants gather in remarkable numbers, creating a rare opportunity for guests to witness, and more importantly swim with, one of the ocean’s most awe-inspiring species. Easily accessible from the resort, curated excursions ensure guests can experience this phenomenon in a safe, guided, and unforgettable way.

“Our location offers guests a rare gateway to one of the Maldives’ most iconic natural wonders,” said Carlos Pradas, Operations Director at Drift Dive Centre and Water Sports of The Standard, Maldives. “Manta season is truly special, it’s not just about seeing them, it’s about being in the water, sharing the moment. It’s an experience that stays with you long after you leave.”

Whether traveling as families, couples, or groups of friends, The Standard, Maldives offers something for every kind of traveller. Families can bond over snorkelling safaris, dolphin cruises, and beachside adventures, while couples can retreat to villas with private pools, indulge in intimate dining experiences, and soak in uninterrupted ocean views. To elevate the stay further, guests can enjoy a Premium All-Inclusive offering, designed for effortless island living, from diverse dining concepts and curated experiences to seamless access to excursions, allowing travellers to focus on what matters most: the experience.

Highlights include guided excursions to Hanifaru Bay during manta season, offering rare opportunities to swim alongside manta rays in their natural habitat. Guests can also enjoy direct access to a vibrant house reef from overwater villas and calm, swimmable lagoons from beach villas, alongside a dynamic mix of wellness, music, and immersive lifestyle experiences. Spacious villas are thoughtfully designed to deliver both comfort and privacy, creating a seamless island escape. Blending contemporary island culture with extraordinary natural encounters, The Standard, Maldives invites guests to embrace a season like no other. Limited season, limitless wonder. Book now to experience manta ray season before it ends.