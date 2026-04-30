News
The Standard, Maldives secures dual recognition from Condé Nast Traveller
2026 stands as a milestone year for The Standard, Maldives, as the resort receives international recognition from both the UK and US editions of Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards, reaffirming its position as one of the Maldives’ most distinctive natural island destinations. Voted for by discerning global travellers, these accolades reflect the resort’s strong performance across key areas valued by readers—ranging from location and design to dining, wellness, and the overall quality of the guest experience.
Set on a 100% natural island with direct access to a vibrant house reef, The Standard, Maldives continues to stand out for its rare balance of unspoiled surroundings and personality‑driven hospitality. Guests are drawn to an environment where barefoot island living, intuitive service, and expressive design come together, elements that consistently resonate with Condé Nast Traveller readers seeking destinations that feel both authentic and memorable.
Adding to this momentum is the opening of Onda, the resort’s signature overwater Mediterranean restaurant. Set above the living lagoon, Onda introduces a new culinary rhythm to the island, celebrating fresh ingredients, expressive flavours, and a relaxed, social approach to dining. As dining remains a key consideration for Readers’Choice voters, Onda strengthens the resort’s culinary profile while complementing its existing portfolio of island-inspired, beachfront, and all-day dining experiences.
Wellness also plays a central role in the recognition, with The Standard Spa offering experiences that go beyond the expected. Personalised wellness programmes are tailored to individual needs, incorporating restorative treatments such as Kansa Wand Massage, Reiki Pranic Healing, Shirodhara, and The Standard’s signature Turkish Hammam and Steam experience: stylish, playful, and refreshingly unforced. This flexible, guest‑led approach to well‑being aligns with the growing emphasis placed by Condé Nast Traveller audiences on meaningful, restorative travel.
The resort’s Premium All‑Inclusive offering further enhances its appeal, providing seamless access to the full range of dining and lifestyle experiences across the island. From authentic Maldivian cuisine at Guduguda and Mediterranean specialities at Onda to smoky beachfront barbecue at BBQ Shak and themed all‑day dining that changes daily at Kula, guests enjoy variety, quality, and ease, an increasingly important factor for travellers evaluating overall value and experience.
With global accolades from Condé Nast Traveller UK and US, the opening of Onda, a strong wellness identity, and consistently positive guest feedback, The Standard, Maldives enters 2026 with confidence and clarity. These recognitions underscore the resort’s ability to deliver not just a place to stay, but an island experience defined by character, creativity, and a genuine connection to its surroundings—shaping a new standard for contemporary island living in the Maldives.
News
Grand Park Kodhipparu introduces Maldives’ first resort membership concept
Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has launched the Kodhipparu Club, marking the introduction of the Maldives’ first private island membership concept, designed to bring together the local community, expatriates, and frequent visitors in a shared social and lifestyle setting.
Located just 20 minutes by speedboat from Malé, the award-winning resort is evolving its offering beyond traditional stays and day visits, introducing a structured membership model that enables regular access to resort facilities, curated events, and experiences without the need for overnight accommodation.
A Global Shift Towards Membership-Led Lifestyle Experiences
The launch comes at a time when private membership clubs are experiencing renewed global growth, particularly across major cities such as London, New York, Dubai, and Singapore. Once associated primarily with exclusive venues, membership models are now expanding into hospitality, wellness, and travel spaces, reflecting a shift from transactional visits to ongoing lifestyle engagement.
This evolution mirrors broader behavioural trends identified in Grand Park Kodhipparu’s 2026 strategy, where travellers and local residents increasingly prioritise purpose, connection, and regular access to meaningful experiences over one-off stays.
The initiative reflects a broader shift in how people engage with hospitality spaces, moving from occasional visits to ongoing lifestyle integration.
“Kodhipparu Club was created in response to how our guests and the Malé community increasingly want to experience the Maldives—not just as a destination, but as part of their lifestyle,” said Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives. “This is about opening the island in a more meaningful way—creating a space where connection, wellbeing, and community come together. It enables the local community to experience and contribute to the resort’s continued success.
Hospitality today is no longer just about welcoming guests, but about building genuine connections between people, places, and communities—a shared space where relationships can grow. As Kahlil Gibran so beautifully expressed, ‘let there be spaces in your togetherness.’”
A New Model for Resort Access
Traditionally, resort islands in the Maldives have been experienced primarily through overnight stays or day visits. Kodhipparu Club introduces a different approach—structured as a seasonal membership from May to September, allowing members to access the island regularly as part of their routine.
The club is intended to bring together a diverse mix of Malé-based professionals, entrepreneurs, creatives, and international residents, positioning the island as a social extension of the city, rather than a standalone escape.
Community, Wellness and Connection at the Core
At its core, Kodhipparu Club focuses on creating a sense of belonging through shared experiences. Members will have access to:
- A curated calendar of social events, wellness sessions, and sunset gatherings
- Dining privileges across the resort’s restaurants, including its signature overwater venue, FireDoor
- Access to the lagoon, beach, and non-motorised watersports
- Live streaming of sports events, including World Cup Football∞ Blue Horizon Board Meeting Room
- Preferential access to spa, fitness, and wellbeing facilities
- The option to host guests, extending the experience to friends, family, and colleagues
The concept aligns with evolving travel and lifestyle trends, where individuals are increasingly seeking spaces that combine relaxation, social interaction, and personal wellbeing.
An Award-Winning Resort Opening Its Doors Further
Grand Park Kodhipparu has established itself as a recognised name in the Maldives’ luxury hospitality landscape, with multiple industry accolades and continued international recognition.
In 2026, the resort has been nominated for several prestigious honours, including the Travel & Leisure Southeast Asia Luxury Awards, the World Travel Awards, Luxury Hotel of the World Awards, and the Travel Trade Maldives Awards—reflecting its strong reputation for guest experience, design, and service excellence.
Kodhipparu Club represents a natural evolution of this success, extending the resort’s offering beyond international travellers to create a deeper connection with the local and resident community.
Supporting Local Engagement in Tourism
The launch also signals a broader step toward strengthening the relationship between the resort sector and the Maldivian community. By creating a structured and accessible way for residents and long- term visitors to engage with resort environments, the initiative supports a more inclusive and integrated tourism model.
Membership will be limited to ensure a curated and personalised experience. Members of Kodhipparu Club will also be connected to Park Hotel Group’s loyalty programme, Park Rewards, offering benefits across the group’s properties in Asia and the Maldives.
To find out more visit the resort’s website or contact rsvn.gpkd@parkhotelgroup.com.
News
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort introduces new luxury all-inclusive offering
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort has introduced a new Luxury All-Inclusive experience, inviting guests to embrace elevated living, exceptional dining, and a seamless island escape. Set within the tranquil Emboodhoo Lagoon and just 15 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, the private island resort offers a luxury Maldives all-inclusive stay defined by effortless access and a sense of calm. Rooted in JW Marriott’s philosophy of mindful living, the experience is designed to encourage presence, balance, and meaningful connection.
Crafted for ease and intention, the Luxury All-Inclusive experience allows guests to fully unwind, with every detail thoughtfully considered from sunrise to starlight. Days begin with a leisurely breakfast at Veyo, the resort’s all-day dining venue, followed by a three-course lunch with the option to dine poolside at Wahoo bar. For dinner, guests can explore a world of flavours, from international favorites to South American grill, and Indian Ocean inspired cuisine. Each venue presents a distinct culinary perspective, drawing on seasonal ingredients and locally sourced produce.
The experience is complemented by a curated beverage program featuring premium Champagne, a selection of wines from renowned regions, and crafted cocktails. Guests may also enjoy a range of premium spirits, selected beers, and non- alcoholic beverages, from fresh juices and smoothies to specialty teas and handcrafted mocktails.
“True luxury is the ability to be present and experience each moment with ease,” said Srikanth Devarapalli, General Manager, JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort. “Our Luxury All-Inclusive offering invites guests to fully immerse themselves in the destination while creating meaningful memories with those who matter most.”
Beyond the table, the experience extends into moments of discovery. Guests can explore the vibrant marine life of the Maldives through guided snorkelling excursions, or enjoy the use of paddle boats, stand-up paddleboards and kayaks. A state-of-the-art fitness centre open 24 hours supports wellness at every pace.
For children, Family byJW™offers a vibrant kids club experience designed with young explorers in mind. Through an enticing program of daily activities, children are whisked into adventure, discovering the magic of the underwater world and the rhythms of island life in an engaging environment.
At the overwater SPA by JW, guests are invited into a tranquil sanctuary featuring BABOR precision skincare products. Each treatment is tailored to individual needs, creating space for restoration and renewal.
Available for stays from March 10 to December 20, 2026, The Luxury All-Inclusive offering at JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort redefines island living, where every experience is seamlessly woven together–allowing guests to focus on what truly matters.
Click here to book the Luxury All-Inclusive package or contact reservations.maldives@jwmarriott.com. For more information, please visit jwmarriottkaafuatoll.com.
Drink
Felice Capasso returns to The St. Regis Maldives for exclusive November residency
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is set to welcome back celebrated mixologist Felice Capasso, Diageo World Class Global Bartender of the Year 2025, for a series of exclusive appearances this November as part of the resort’s distinguished Tastemaker Series.
Renowned for his refined technique and imaginative approach to flavour, Capasso will host a curated programme of intimate masterclasses and a signature bar takeover, inviting guests to explore the artistry behind world class cocktails in one of the Maldives’ most iconic settings.
Taking place at the resort’s dramatic overwater Whale Bar, inspired by the graceful form of a whale shark and suspended above the turquoise lagoon, guests will experience Capasso’s award winning style against sweeping views of the Indian Ocean and the resort’s private coral reef. His appearances will reflect the balance of classical precision and contemporary creativity that has defined his global reputation.
The programme begins on 7 November, with a complimentary Master Cocktail Class at the Whale Bar, where Capasso will guide guests through the foundations of modern mixology, sharing insights into technique, balance and storytelling behind exceptional drinks.
On 9 November, a more intimate Master Cocktail Class with Canapés will be hosted at T•Pan, the resort’s signature overwater teppanyaki venue. Limited in capacity, this exclusive session pairs Capasso’s bespoke cocktails with refined culinary accompaniments, creating a multi sensory tasting experience.
The series culminates on 10 November with a three hour Bar Takeover at the Whale Bar, where Capasso will debut a specially curated cocktail menu crafted exclusively for the evening. Guests can enjoy innovative flavour combinations, refined presentation, and the vibrant energy of a world class bartender in residence.
Situated on a private natural island in the Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is celebrated for its iconic architecture, bespoke St. Regis Butler Service, and exceptional hospitality. The resort features 77 villas—33 on the beach and 44 overwater—each with a private infinity pool and uninterrupted ocean views. At its pinnacle sits the John Jacob Astor Estate, the Maldives’ largest three bedroom overwater villa, offering expansive living spaces, a private spa suite, and a 92 square meter infinity pool.
Felice Capasso’s residency continues the legacy of the Tastemaker Series, which brings leading global talents across mixology, gastronomy, fine wine, wellness and sport to The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. The programme is designed to offer guests privileged access to influential voices shaping contemporary culture, creativity and craftsmanship.
Event Details
- Master Cocktail Class | Whale Bar (Complimentary experience): 7 November | 15:00 – 16:00
- Intimate Master Cocktail Class with Canapés | T•Pan: 9 November | 15:00 – 16:00
- Bar Takeover | Whale Bar: 10 November | 17:00 – 20:00
For more information and details, please visit www.stregismaldives.com.
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