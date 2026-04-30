The Standard, Maldives secures dual recognition from Condé Nast Traveller

2026 stands as a milestone year for The Standard, Maldives, as the resort receives international recognition from both the UK and US editions of Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards, reaffirming its position as one of the Maldives’ most distinctive natural island destinations. Voted for by discerning global travellers, these accolades reflect the resort’s strong performance across key areas valued by readers—ranging from location and design to dining, wellness, and the overall quality of the guest experience.

Set on a 100% natural island with direct access to a vibrant house reef, The Standard, Maldives continues to stand out for its rare balance of unspoiled surroundings and personality‑driven hospitality. Guests are drawn to an environment where barefoot island living, intuitive service, and expressive design come together, elements that consistently resonate with Condé Nast Traveller readers seeking destinations that feel both authentic and memorable.

Adding to this momentum is the opening of Onda, the resort’s signature overwater Mediterranean restaurant. Set above the living lagoon, Onda introduces a new culinary rhythm to the island, celebrating fresh ingredients, expressive flavours, and a relaxed, social approach to dining. As dining remains a key consideration for Readers’Choice voters, Onda strengthens the resort’s culinary profile while complementing its existing portfolio of island-inspired, beachfront, and all-day dining experiences.

Wellness also plays a central role in the recognition, with The Standard Spa offering experiences that go beyond the expected. Personalised wellness programmes are tailored to individual needs, incorporating restorative treatments such as Kansa Wand Massage, Reiki Pranic Healing, Shirodhara, and The Standard’s signature Turkish Hammam and Steam experience: stylish, playful, and refreshingly unforced. This flexible, guest‑led approach to well‑being aligns with the growing emphasis placed by Condé Nast Traveller audiences on meaningful, restorative travel.

The resort’s Premium All‑Inclusive offering further enhances its appeal, providing seamless access to the full range of dining and lifestyle experiences across the island. From authentic Maldivian cuisine at Guduguda and Mediterranean specialities at Onda to smoky beachfront barbecue at BBQ Shak and themed all‑day dining that changes daily at Kula, guests enjoy variety, quality, and ease, an increasingly important factor for travellers evaluating overall value and experience.

With global accolades from Condé Nast Traveller UK and US, the opening of Onda, a strong wellness identity, and consistently positive guest feedback, The Standard, Maldives enters 2026 with confidence and clarity. These recognitions underscore the resort’s ability to deliver not just a place to stay, but an island experience defined by character, creativity, and a genuine connection to its surroundings—shaping a new standard for contemporary island living in the Maldives.