Easter goes playful at The Standard, Maldives with week-long Angry Birds celebration
This April, The Standard, Maldives is redefining the traditional Easter holiday with a bold, high-energy island takeover inspired by the playful world of Angry Birds. Taking place from 1 to 7 April, the week-long celebration transforms the resort into a vibrant playground, blending pop culture, family-friendly activities and island indulgence against the turquoise backdrop of the Raa Atoll.
The programme places families at the heart of the festivities, with a variety of interactive experiences designed for guests of all ages. Children and parents alike can take part in “Birds vs. Pigs” puzzle challenges, test their skills at Slingshot Splash, and enjoy creative sessions such as Angry Birds-themed egg painting and chocolate truffle making. Highlights for younger guests include a Bunny Meet and Greet, an island-wide Easter Egg Hunt, and a lively pool party that brings a playful twist to the holiday celebrations.
For guests seeking a more relaxed pace, the resort’s spa offers a curated wellness programme throughout the week. Experiences include Aerial Sound Healing, Chakra Balancing and Therapeutic Yoga, alongside a Family Hammam designed to provide restorative downtime after a day of island activities.
As evening falls, the resort’s social energy comes to life with a dynamic line-up of entertainment. Guests can enjoy LED and fire shows, Full Moon beach parties and sunset cruises, while those with a competitive streak are invited to join Easter-themed music quizzes and bingo nights.
Dining is a central part of the Easter experience, with a diverse culinary programme curated for the occasion. In addition to the signature Easter Brunch, the resort hosts beachside barbecues, healthy food masterclasses and the “Happy Bunnies” Golden Hour, featuring crafted cocktails by the sea. For more intimate moments, private movie nights under the stars and exclusive beachfront dinners are also available.
To ensure a seamless holiday experience, guests may opt for the resort’s Premium All-Inclusive Package, offering access to the full range of activities, dining and beverages throughout the week. With its energetic programming and playful spirit, The Standard, Maldives delivers an Easter celebration that combines sun, sand and entertainment into a distinctive island escape.
Kuramathi Maldives to host Easter activities for children, families
Kuramathi Maldives invites families to step into a world where wonder flourishes and childhood dreams are painted in vibrant island hues. From 30 March to 6 April 2026, the island becomes a haven for young explorers and their families, weaving moments of joy, discovery, and delight into every sunlit day.
Easter at Kuramathi unfolds as an enchanting tale. At the heart of the celebration is the beloved Bageecha Kids Club, where children’s laughter rings out across palm-fringed paths. Here, curious young minds are invited to craft bunny masks, paint coconuts, delight in the Family Easter Egg Hunt, and create rainbow sand art and vibrant paintings. Each activity is woven with a sense of discovery, awakening imaginations and nurturing friendships.
The spirit of adventure continues outdoors, where little ones tumble through splash pad games, beach kite-flying escapades, and incredible eco-adventures. From treasure hunts and bunny relays to pool parties, bubble festivals, and mini beach Olympics, there’s endless fun to be had.
The island is alive with childhood wonder – where every day brings new discoveries. This spring holiday combines tranquillity with the joy of youthful adventure, creating memories that families will cherish long after returning home.
Kuda Villingili to host family-focused Easter celebration with dining, wellness events
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has announced its Easter Celebration 2026 programme, inviting guests to experience a week of festivities inspired by the playful charm of Candy Land, reinterpreted through the resort’s signature approach to calm, space and understated luxury.
Located on a private island in North Malé Atoll, approximately 30 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, the resort features 75 villas and residences designed to offer privacy and connection to the surrounding natural environment. The Easter programme has been structured to combine dining, wellness, family activities and ocean-based experiences.
The Easter calendar includes a series of themed dining events intended to bring families and friends together throughout the week. Guests will be able to explore curated culinary journeys such as Caravan of Flavours, Pan-Asian Voyage and the Easter Grapevine Dinner, each designed to showcase diverse global cuisines in a convivial setting.
A key highlight will be the Kuda Villingili Grand Easter Gala Buffet on Easter Sunday, featuring festive dishes, live cooking stations and live band entertainment. The celebration aims to serve as the focal point of the week’s activities.
For guests seeking a more relaxed island-style experience, the Surfside Sunset BBQ at Raalhu Bar will present flame-grilled specialities and fresh seafood against the backdrop of the Chickens surf break, accompanied by sunset views and live music.
Younger guests will also have the opportunity to participate in the Little Chefs of Kuda: Easter Baking Workshop, a hands-on culinary session designed to introduce children to baking in a playful environment.
Wellbeing remains central to the resort’s Easter offering. A series of wellness experiences will be available throughout the week, including sound healing sessions, Ocean Breeze Yoga conducted over the open sea, and guided yoga flows focused on balance and mindfulness.
These activities are designed to provide space for families, couples and friends to reconnect and mark Easter as a period of renewal and shared experience.
For guests interested in marine activities, MSTS Dive & Water Sports will offer a range of Easter-themed experiences. Young guests can explore introductory diving through the Seal Team for Kids programme, while families can participate in an Easter Kayak Race across the lagoon.
A customised Big Game Fishing experience will also be available for those seeking a more private excursion on the Indian Ocean.
At Kuda Fiyo Kids Club, the Candy Land theme will be brought to life through Easter egg hunts, baking sessions, arts and crafts, themed movie nights and games. The programme has been designed to provide structured activities for children while allowing parents time to relax.
With a combination of festive dining, wellness programming and ocean-based experiences, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives’ Easter Celebration 2026 aims to offer a balanced island escape that blends seasonal celebration with tranquillity.
More information on the Candy Land Easter programme is available via the resort’s official brochure and website.
Avani+ Fares Maldives to host Michael Owen’s football camp for second year
Michael Owen’s Football Camp is returning to Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort for a second year, running from 31 March to 3 April 2026 as part of the resort’s Easter holiday programme. Following a strong debut in 2025, the camp will once again see children and teens join the former England striker for hands-on coaching sessions on Fares Island in Baa Atoll.
Designed for kids and teens aged 5 to 13, the four-day camp combines daily training sessions, skills development and team challenges, led by Michael Owen. The programme ends on a high with a celebratory finale, with certificates, medals and jersey signings for every participant. The camp is complimentary for all guests staying at Avani+ Fares Maldives during the event, and each registered participant will receive an official Football Kit, including two sets of customised jerseys, shorts and socks.
Building on the strong response from families last year, the 2026 Football Camp sits within Avani+ Fares Maldives’ broader Easter line-up, pairing structured sports sessions with relaxed island time. Beyond the pitch, younger guests can dip in and out of island adventures at AvaniKids and the Teens Club, with creative arts and crafts and dedicated spaces designed around their age group. Mealtimes are part of the fun too, with Petit Bistro, the resort’s kids-only restaurant, created just for younger guests.
For families keen to get out on the water together, Avani+ Fares Maldives is set within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, with snorkelling along the house reef right off the island and a full menu of water sports and dive experiences at this award-winning dive resort.
Commenting on the upcoming camp, Michael Owen said: “Coming back to Avani+ Fares Maldives feels like a natural next step after the energy and enthusiasm we saw at the first camp. It is a special environment for families and the camp is all about helping kids build confidence, develop their skills and most importantly enjoy the game together. I am really looking forward to being back on the island in 2026.”
Avani+ Fares Maldives is designed with families in mind, with a wide mix of accommodation styles to suit different group sizes and travel plans. Options range from interconnecting Pavilion rooms for easy togetherness, to Beach Pool Villas with outdoor space for daytime downtime, alongside over water villas set above the lagoon. For families travelling as a bigger group, the resort also offers spacious two and three bedroom Over Water Pool Residences, with generous living areas and room to spread out between activities.
Package rates start from USD 3,500 for a family of four, including accommodation, seaplane transfers and football camp registration. Based on two adults and two children sharing on a bed and breakfast basis, includes taxes and fees. To book, visit www.avanihotels.com/en/fares-maldives, email fares@avanihotels.com or call +960 660 1660.
