Love
Romance in nature: Valentine’s week at Eri Maldives
Newly-launched Eri Maldives introduces its first Valentine’s programme A Love Set in Nature (10–16 February 2026), offering a nature-rooted, pared-back celebration of love designed for couples seeking presence, simplicity and meaningful time together.
Love, Shared at the Table
At the heart of Valentine’s at Eri is an intimate dining experience centred on an exquisite six-course Aphrodisiac Menu, paired with a chilled glass of Rosé Champagne at Soul Kitchen’s beach area or The Jetty, with live music and ocean sounds. Couples can also sample a Jumbo Valentine Cocktail designed for two at Sip & Dip, or opt for private dining at a secluded corner on the beach or in-villa with the Under the Canopy of Stars experience.
Adventures for Two
For couples who connect through discovery, Eri’s Valentine’s programme invites love to unfold through shared adventure, where guests can cement their love and Dive into Forever with a private Discover Scuba Diving session, welcoming learners of all levels. For a more elaborate adventure between sky and ocean, travellers can also sign up for the Tides & Togetherness combo excursion, which combines a 30-minute jet ski ride with a 45-minute guided snorkelling among Eri’s world-class house reef.
Slowing Down Time
As day gives way to dusk, the Golden Hour Serenades offers a gentle sunset cruise across the lagoon, with sparkling wine in hand and live guitar drifting as a prelude to the evening. Slipping into wellness, Between Sea & Stars offers another balanced alternative for guests to treat loved ones to a calming 60-minute aromatherapy massage and a private dinner at sunset with Champagne, giving travellers a reason to linger.
Curated for those wanting stillness to stay, Maldivian Ocean Dream offers an extended moment of rest, with a couples’ ritual lasting for an hour and half, using flowing palm stroke techniques inspired by the sea with aromatherapy to release tension.
A Love Story – Extended
Catering to couples who want it all, Eri’s full-day An Eternal Love Story itinerary offers a complete romantic journey that removes the need for choice. Thoughtfully curated, the experience flows from a Champagne breakfast and an afternoon of spa serenity into an evening of sunset cruising and dinner accompanied by Dom Pérignon Champagne, with a private photographer on hand to quietly capture the moments.
To top it all off, guests booking a minimum of two body massages during Valentine’s Week are invited to enjoy a complimentary 30-minute Foot Massage.
Sky Studios start from £313 per night on a Full Board basis, with 40% off applied when booking directly with Eri Maldives.
Love
Kandooma Maldives invites couples to gift island escape this Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day is all about romance, anticipation and surprise, and in 2026 couples are dreaming bigger than the traditional bouquet of red roses or dinner out. Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives invites romantics to elevate their Valentine’s gifting with a digital gift voucher for a Maldives island getaway, offering the ultimate gift: time together, far away from the everyday.
The Island Romance Package at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has been thoughtfully designed to deliver a seamless and unforgettable couples’ escape. The package includes accommodation and daily dining for two at Kandooma Café, the resort’s international buffet restaurant, along with in-villa welcome amenities and a thoughtful selection of romantic experiences.
Couples can look forward to special moments such as a beach picnic lunch, breakfast in bed, and a private beachfront dinner set-up, perfectly tailored for those seeking intimacy, indulgence and tropical tranquillity. For ocean-loving adventurers, the package also includes dive experiences for certified divers, adding an exhilarating touch to the celebration. Island Romance packages start from US$548++ per villa per night for two (depending on dates of stay and villa category), with a minimum three-night stay.
“Some guests choose to gift a cash amount that can be applied toward a booking, while others prefer to arrange the stay in advance and purchase gift vouchers for memorable add-ons,” said Sharon Garrett, Director of Marketing & Sustainability, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
Valentine’s Day goes well beyond the 14th February at the private island paradise. “At Kandooma, we celebrate romance and togetherness throughout February as part of our Month of Love celebrations, and our gift vouchers allow guests to give something truly meaningful, even if they can’t travel right away.” she added.
Located in the South Malé Atoll, just 45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a tropical island paradise renowned for its white sandy beaches, turquoise lagoon, and world-class diving and surfing. Accommodation ranges from Garden and Beach Villas to two-storey Beach Houses and the resort’s signature Overwater Villas. Families are well catered for with the Kandoo Kids’ Club and a full activities programme, while six dining venues and the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala complete the island escape. www.maldives.holidayinnresorts.com
Gift vouchers can be purchased via the resort’s website. For the full Month of Love 2026 Brochure, please visit here.
Love
Azur rooftop at JEN Maldives sets stage for Valentine’s Day dining
JEN Maldives by Shangri-La is set to mark Valentine’s Day with a curated rooftop dining experience at Azur Rooftop, combining ocean views, live music and a specially designed menu for couples.
Taking place against the backdrop of the Malé skyline and the Indian Ocean, the Valentine’s Day dinner is designed for couples seeking an intimate yet lively evening. The experience begins with a Tropical Sweetheart welcome drink, blending strawberry, lime and honey, followed by an amuse-bouche served as a shared moment between partners, featuring romesco mousse in a rye tart.
The dinner continues with a selection of starters including Indonesian chicken satay with peanut sauce and a chilled watermelon coconut gazpacho. A passion fruit and mango sorbet is served as a palate cleanser ahead of the main courses.
For the main course, guests may choose between roasted chicken with thyme and beet jus, seared seabass with smoked paprika mashed potatoes, or beetroot risotto finished with burrata. The dining experience concludes with a dessert sequence titled Kiss Me Goodnight, accompanied by petit fours such as dark chocolate passion bites and strawberry rose macarons. Illy coffee, teas, chilled juices and soft drinks are also included.
Live music performances by Akku will accompany the evening, adding to the rooftop ambience created by soft lighting, décor and panoramic views.
The Valentine’s Day dinner at Azur Rooftop is priced at USD 110 per couple, inclusive of all taxes and service charges. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made by calling +960 330 0888.
Featured
Centara Hotels & Resorts marks Valentine’s Day with island-wide celebrations in Maldives
Centara Hotels & Resorts is marking Valentine’s Day across its four Maldivian resorts with a collection of curated experiences designed to reflect different expressions of romance, from wellness and gastronomy to shared adventure and quiet celebration. Set within the Maldives’ natural environment of open horizons, white-sand beaches and private island settings, each property presents a tailored programme for couples seeking time together in a relaxed and intimate atmosphere.
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives will mark Valentine’s Day on 14 February with a programme of romance-themed experiences set within its island surroundings at The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts. The day is designed around shared activities and curated moments intended to encourage connection and creativity.
Evening celebrations begin at Coco Drift with the Salaan Galaan Valentine’s Soirée, followed by a four-course beachfront dinner accompanied by selected beverages, personalised cocktails, live entertainment and musical serenades. The celebrations conclude with an intimate sip-and-paint session under the night sky.
Couples may also unwind with the Grand Valentine’s Ritual at Spa Cenvaree, a 105-minute treatment comprising a massage and body wrap designed for shared relaxation. Guests can further personalise the occasion by arranging fresh floral bouquets through the front office.
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives
At Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, Valentine’s Day is presented through a full-day programme of shared experiences set in North Malé Atoll. Activities include sunrise yoga, a tree-planting ceremony and henna art, offering couples a blend of relaxation and meaningful engagement.
The evening programme centres on a mixology masterclass, followed by a candlelit dinner at Sailhouse Beach featuring seafood, Asian-inspired dishes, desserts and free-flowing beverages. The night concludes with an outdoor movie screening beneath the stars.
Spa Cenvaree complements the celebrations with a Valentine’s Indulgence ritual, a 120-minute couples’ treatment that includes a body scrub, massage and bath ritual paired with sparkling beverages. Floral arrangements may also be arranged through the front office.
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives
From 10 to 14 February, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives will host a series of Valentine’s experiences designed to reflect personal moments and shared celebration. Highlights include vow renewal ceremonies at Reef Beach and private canapé and champagne experiences at Aqua Bar.
On Valentine’s Day, couples may begin with a floating breakfast served in-villa, followed by a choice of dining experiences ranging from international buffet dining to a four-course gourmet dinner at the Love Hut, complete with sparkling beverages and floral arrangements. Additional options include a three-course beachfront dinner at Reef Beach, a relaxed BBQ and movie night at North Beach, and an evening DJ programme at Coral Lounge.
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, an adults-only resort in North Malé Atoll, will host a refined Valentine’s celebration on the evening of 14 February. The highlight is a seven-course beachfront dinner at Waves Beach, paired with sparkling beverages and accompanied by live music.
The evening continues with an after-dinner beach gathering, extending the celebrations in a relaxed setting. Guests may also opt for a package that includes an in-villa breakfast with sparkling beverages the following morning.
Across its Maldivian portfolio, Centara Hotels & Resorts presents Valentine’s Day as an opportunity for couples to celebrate through shared experiences, thoughtful dining and time spent together in distinctive island settings.
