Romance in nature: Valentine’s week at Eri Maldives

Newly-launched Eri Maldives introduces its first Valentine’s programme A Love Set in Nature (10–16 February 2026), offering a nature-rooted, pared-back celebration of love designed for couples seeking presence, simplicity and meaningful time together.

Love, Shared at the Table

At the heart of Valentine’s at Eri is an intimate dining experience centred on an exquisite six-course Aphrodisiac Menu, paired with a chilled glass of Rosé Champagne at Soul Kitchen’s beach area or The Jetty, with live music and ocean sounds. Couples can also sample a Jumbo Valentine Cocktail designed for two at Sip & Dip, or opt for private dining at a secluded corner on the beach or in-villa with the Under the Canopy of Stars experience.

Adventures for Two

For couples who connect through discovery, Eri’s Valentine’s programme invites love to unfold through shared adventure, where guests can cement their love and Dive into Forever with a private Discover Scuba Diving session, welcoming learners of all levels. For a more elaborate adventure between sky and ocean, travellers can also sign up for the Tides & Togetherness combo excursion, which combines a 30-minute jet ski ride with a 45-minute guided snorkelling among Eri’s world-class house reef.

Slowing Down Time

As day gives way to dusk, the Golden Hour Serenades offers a gentle sunset cruise across the lagoon, with sparkling wine in hand and live guitar drifting as a prelude to the evening. Slipping into wellness, Between Sea & Stars offers another balanced alternative for guests to treat loved ones to a calming 60-minute aromatherapy massage and a private dinner at sunset with Champagne, giving travellers a reason to linger.

Curated for those wanting stillness to stay, Maldivian Ocean Dream offers an extended moment of rest, with a couples’ ritual lasting for an hour and half, using flowing palm stroke techniques inspired by the sea with aromatherapy to release tension.

A Love Story – Extended

Catering to couples who want it all, Eri’s full-day An Eternal Love Story itinerary offers a complete romantic journey that removes the need for choice. Thoughtfully curated, the experience flows from a Champagne breakfast and an afternoon of spa serenity into an evening of sunset cruising and dinner accompanied by Dom Pérignon Champagne, with a private photographer on hand to quietly capture the moments.

To top it all off, guests booking a minimum of two body massages during Valentine’s Week are invited to enjoy a complimentary 30-minute Foot Massage.

Sky Studios start from £313 per night on a Full Board basis, with 40% off applied when booking directly with Eri Maldives.