Azur rooftop at JEN Maldives sets stage for Valentine’s Day dining
JEN Maldives by Shangri-La is set to mark Valentine’s Day with a curated rooftop dining experience at Azur Rooftop, combining ocean views, live music and a specially designed menu for couples.
Taking place against the backdrop of the Malé skyline and the Indian Ocean, the Valentine’s Day dinner is designed for couples seeking an intimate yet lively evening. The experience begins with a Tropical Sweetheart welcome drink, blending strawberry, lime and honey, followed by an amuse-bouche served as a shared moment between partners, featuring romesco mousse in a rye tart.
The dinner continues with a selection of starters including Indonesian chicken satay with peanut sauce and a chilled watermelon coconut gazpacho. A passion fruit and mango sorbet is served as a palate cleanser ahead of the main courses.
For the main course, guests may choose between roasted chicken with thyme and beet jus, seared seabass with smoked paprika mashed potatoes, or beetroot risotto finished with burrata. The dining experience concludes with a dessert sequence titled Kiss Me Goodnight, accompanied by petit fours such as dark chocolate passion bites and strawberry rose macarons. Illy coffee, teas, chilled juices and soft drinks are also included.
Live music performances by Akku will accompany the evening, adding to the rooftop ambience created by soft lighting, décor and panoramic views.
The Valentine’s Day dinner at Azur Rooftop is priced at USD 110 per couple, inclusive of all taxes and service charges. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made by calling +960 330 0888.
Centara Hotels & Resorts marks Valentine’s Day with island-wide celebrations in Maldives
Centara Hotels & Resorts is marking Valentine’s Day across its four Maldivian resorts with a collection of curated experiences designed to reflect different expressions of romance, from wellness and gastronomy to shared adventure and quiet celebration. Set within the Maldives’ natural environment of open horizons, white-sand beaches and private island settings, each property presents a tailored programme for couples seeking time together in a relaxed and intimate atmosphere.
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives will mark Valentine’s Day on 14 February with a programme of romance-themed experiences set within its island surroundings at The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts. The day is designed around shared activities and curated moments intended to encourage connection and creativity.
Evening celebrations begin at Coco Drift with the Salaan Galaan Valentine’s Soirée, followed by a four-course beachfront dinner accompanied by selected beverages, personalised cocktails, live entertainment and musical serenades. The celebrations conclude with an intimate sip-and-paint session under the night sky.
Couples may also unwind with the Grand Valentine’s Ritual at Spa Cenvaree, a 105-minute treatment comprising a massage and body wrap designed for shared relaxation. Guests can further personalise the occasion by arranging fresh floral bouquets through the front office.
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives
At Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, Valentine’s Day is presented through a full-day programme of shared experiences set in North Malé Atoll. Activities include sunrise yoga, a tree-planting ceremony and henna art, offering couples a blend of relaxation and meaningful engagement.
The evening programme centres on a mixology masterclass, followed by a candlelit dinner at Sailhouse Beach featuring seafood, Asian-inspired dishes, desserts and free-flowing beverages. The night concludes with an outdoor movie screening beneath the stars.
Spa Cenvaree complements the celebrations with a Valentine’s Indulgence ritual, a 120-minute couples’ treatment that includes a body scrub, massage and bath ritual paired with sparkling beverages. Floral arrangements may also be arranged through the front office.
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives
From 10 to 14 February, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives will host a series of Valentine’s experiences designed to reflect personal moments and shared celebration. Highlights include vow renewal ceremonies at Reef Beach and private canapé and champagne experiences at Aqua Bar.
On Valentine’s Day, couples may begin with a floating breakfast served in-villa, followed by a choice of dining experiences ranging from international buffet dining to a four-course gourmet dinner at the Love Hut, complete with sparkling beverages and floral arrangements. Additional options include a three-course beachfront dinner at Reef Beach, a relaxed BBQ and movie night at North Beach, and an evening DJ programme at Coral Lounge.
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, an adults-only resort in North Malé Atoll, will host a refined Valentine’s celebration on the evening of 14 February. The highlight is a seven-course beachfront dinner at Waves Beach, paired with sparkling beverages and accompanied by live music.
The evening continues with an after-dinner beach gathering, extending the celebrations in a relaxed setting. Guests may also opt for a package that includes an in-villa breakfast with sparkling beverages the following morning.
Across its Maldivian portfolio, Centara Hotels & Resorts presents Valentine’s Day as an opportunity for couples to celebrate through shared experiences, thoughtful dining and time spent together in distinctive island settings.
Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu curate distinct Valentine’s escapes
Coco Collection is inviting couples to mark Valentine’s Day through two distinct expressions of romance at its island resorts, Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu. While each resort presents its own interpretation of love, both are united by a shared focus on authenticity, refined design and intuitive service, offering couples experiences centred on meaningful connection.
At Coco Bodu Hithi, contemporary design is paired with experiences created to encourage closeness and shared moments. Recognised as the Indian Ocean’s Most Romantic Resort 2025 at the World Travel Awards for the second consecutive year, the resort frames each stay around personalised encounters and signature touches designed to feel considered and sincere. These experiences are intended to allow couples to reconnect in an environment that feels relaxed and attentive.
For guests seeking a higher level of privacy, Coco Residence offers a secluded retreat defined by spacious villas, private pools above the lagoon, dedicated butler service and bespoke dining experiences tailored to individual preferences. The enclave is designed to place privacy and personalisation at the centre of the stay.
Coco Bodu Hithi is also recognised for its culinary focus, hosting visiting Michelin-starred chefs whose menus contribute to the resort’s dining programme. Romantic dining experiences take place in overwater and beachfront settings, where carefully prepared menus are complemented by the island’s natural surroundings. Beyond dining, couples are encouraged to unwind through wellness rituals, time spent along the shoreline or guided ocean experiences, with activities designed to support relaxation and shared discovery.
At Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, set within a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Valentine’s celebrations take on a quieter and more nature-led character. Rooted in sustainability and Maldivian heritage, the resort invites couples to slow their pace and engage with experiences shaped by the island’s environment and traditions.
Romantic moments at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu are expressed through experiences such as private pergola dinners, vow renewal ceremonies at sunset and personalised surprises reflecting each couple’s journey together. From 7 to 14 February, the resort will host a dedicated Valentine’s itinerary designed to foster a reflective atmosphere focused on togetherness and appreciation. Guests are also invited to support marine conservation initiatives, including the ongoing work of the Olive Ridley Project, which is closely associated with the island.
Wellness plays a central role in the Valentine’s offering at both resorts. Coco Spa, set within natural surroundings, provides couples with shared spa journeys featuring treatments and therapies using natural ingredients. Additional experiences at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu include sunrise walks, lagoon swims, guided nature activities and quiet moments designed to restore balance and encourage personal reflection.
Across both islands, Coco Collection presents Valentine’s Day as an opportunity for couples to reconnect through thoughtful experiences, private moments and settings that highlight the natural beauty of the Maldives.
From beachfront dining to spa rituals: Valentine’s Day at The Westin Maldives
As Valentine’s Day approaches, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort invites couples to celebrate their love story in one of the world’s most romantic settings. Nestled in the Maldives’ first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the resort has curated an exceptional collection of experiences, from intimate beachfront dining under the stars to rejuvenating couples’ spa rituals and exclusive romantic activities. Every detail has been thoughtfully designed to make Valentine’s Day a memory that lasts a lifetime.
For couples seeking the ultimate intimate experience, the resort’s Destination Dinner offers an unparalleled romantic journey by the beach. Set against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean, with the gentle sound of waves and a canopy of stars overhead, guests will indulge in a meticulously crafted seven-course premium tasting menu prepared by a dedicated private chef. This exclusive experience includes one bottle of premium champagne, a romantic beach setup, and a fresh flower bouquet to mark the special occasion. Each course is designed to delight the senses, combining fresh, seasonal ingredients that celebrate both international flavors and local Maldivian influences.
For those who appreciate the artistry of Japanese cuisine, The Pearl restaurant presents a special Valentine’s Day dinner featuring a five-course Japanese set menu showcasing premium ingredients and masterful preparation, complemented by one bottle of champagne to toast to love. Stunning ocean views add the perfect touch, creating a romantic atmosphere.
No romantic escape is complete without moments of pure relaxation and connection. The Westin Maldives’ Heavenly Spa Signature treatment for couples offers an immersive wellness experience designed to bring partners closer together. This treatment delivers effective and immediate relaxation through long, flowing movements and therapeutic techniques at various pressure levels, complemented by enriching oil blends that leave couples with an enhanced sense of well-being. In the tranquil sanctuary of the spa, surrounded by the natural beauty of the Maldives, couples can unwind together and reconnect on a deeper level.
The Valentine’s Day experience extends beyond dining and spa treatments. Couples can enhance their romantic getaway by embarking on a magical sunset cruise as the sun paints the sky in brilliant hues of orange and pink. Alternatively, couples can start the day with a private yoga session, where a wellness specialist guides them through mindfulness and movement.
To make this Valentine’s Day even more special, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is offering the “Escape to More” package, featuring a complimentary upgrade to All-Inclusive meal plans with three meals per day, unlimited beverages, and minibar. Couples can retreat to expansive villas, each featuring the signature Westin Heavenly® Bed for restorative sleep, along with panoramic ocean views or direct lagoon access for private swimming and snorkelling.
Plan your romantic getaway at westin-maldives.com.
