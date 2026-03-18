JEN Maldives Malé celebrates Eid with traditional breakfast and rooftop offering

Eid is a time of connection, tradition, and shared moments, and at JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La, the occasion is marked with a thoughtfully curated breakfast experience designed to bring people together in a setting that feels both refined and welcoming.

The highlight of the morning is a carefully prepared breakfast spread that leans into local tradition. The Maldivian corner brings forward familiar favorites, with both classic and Barabo Mashuni adding a comforting authentic touch. But it is the Kulhi Boakiba that truly stands out rich, flavorful, and unmistakably tied to Eid. It is the kind of dish that instantly feels like home for some, and a memorable discovery for others.

Beyond the local classics, there is plenty to explore. The live cooking stations add a sense of theatre to the experience, where dishes are prepared fresh and just the way you like them. From Fathu Bisgandu and perfectly prepared Egg Benedict to a choice of eggs made to order, every plate is served with care. Guests can also enjoy a selection of freshly made dosa, pancakes, crepes, and waffles, paired with a variety of preserves and nuts, bringing a delightful mix of comfort and indulgence to the table.

Lighter options such as fresh fruits, yogurts, and wholesome selections offer a refreshing balance, making it easy to take your time and enjoy the morning at your own pace.

And just when you think the experience ends at breakfast, it gently continues at Azur rooftop.

For those looking to stretch out the celebration, the rooftop pool offers a completely different mood calm, open, and unhurried. With the pool package, guests can spend relaxed hours by the water, enjoying a brunch menu and a glass of iced lemon tea while taking in views over Malé and the ocean beyond. Perfect for kids and families, it creates a space where everyone can unwind and enjoy the day at their own pace. It is easy, it is laid-back, and it feels exactly like how Eid afternoons should be.

If you are looking to spend Eid in a way that feels both familiar and thoughtfully elevated, this is an experience worth gathering for.

For both pool package and breakfast reservations, guests can WhatsApp +960 779 9323 or call 3300888.