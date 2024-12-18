Fashion
Aquazzura collaborates with JOALI Maldives to launch Maldives’ first-ever limited-edition capsule collection
Italian luxury fashion brand Aquazzura has partnered with JOALI Maldives, located on the Muravandhoo island in northern Maldives, to launch a special limited-edition tropical capsule collection. Inspired by the lush, art-immersive island, together the brands collaborated on a beautiful sandal and matching clutch. The capsule collection is available in the island’s boutique, Maison de JOALI.
Crafted in Italy, Aquazzura’s first Maldives collaboration was inspired by the brand’s founder and creative director Edgardo Osorio’s love of the sun, sea and passion for diving. The collection consists of a sandal slide and matching clutch in white leather, with a refined beaded embroidered motif depicting pristine blue water and cerulean sky with coconut palms. Fresh and casual but refined and bold, those wearing the items will be transported on an exotic journey. JOALI clutch features the spectacular arrival jetty at JOALI Maldives, inspired by the ocean’s ebb and flow to set the tone for an enchanting stay in the Maldives.
The turquoise colour of the sea surrounding JOALI ties to the inspiration behind Aquazzura, ‘Aqua’ blue, and the philosophy of sharing infinite joy with the world has created a remarkable synergy, reflected in this one-of-a-kind capsule collection. Praising the partnership, Edgardo Osorio, the founder and creative director of Aquazzura, complements, “I began diving in the Maldives a few years ago and was immediately captivated by the vibrant nature and stunning colours of its coral reefs. During a recent visit to JOALI Maldives, I was enchanted by the resort’s beautiful architecture, exceptional service, and wellness rituals. As a devoted admirer of the sun and the sea, I collaborated with JOALI Maldives to create something special, culminating in the exclusive launch of the first Aquazzura pop-up collection in the Maldives.”
Discover Aquazzura Casa collection at JOALI Maldives for a limited time only from 20th December 2024. The Secret Garden line showcases an enchanting tableware selection of botanical elements in lush, verdant tones inspired by 18th-century Chinese porcelain. Combined with a carefully crafted menu by Michelin-starred Chef Theodor Falser, guests will be able to enjoy a perfect evening at the resort’s restaurant Bellinis with authentic Italian flavours.
JOALI Maldives has villas from $2,928 per night based on two persons sharing a Water Villa with Pool on B&B basis. For further details and booking, please visit joali.com.
Fashion
Patina Maldives and Stampd debut their second collaborative collection
Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, and Stampd have announced their second collaborative capsule collection, emerging from a shared passion for mindful design and fresh perspectives. This partnership deepens the creative dialogue initiated during their 2023 collaboration, seamlessly blending the tranquil pace of island life with the monochrome and minimalistic style that is characteristic of Chris Stamp, the founder and creative director of Stampd.
The collection targets modern travellers who seek purposeful and meaningful experiences by offering an aesthetic that is effortlessly refined. It combines surf-ready comfort with metropolitan sophistication, appealing to conscious consumers and ocean enthusiasts alike.
Reflecting Patina Maldives and Stampd’s commitment to environmental stewardship, the pieces are crafted from consciously selected materials, including organic cotton, recycled ocean-bound plastics, and locally sourced natural fibres. This collaborative passion project features a t-shirt for both men and women, a unisex white linen shirt, swim shorts for both genders, a trucker cap, and a tote, with each piece embodying the collaborative spirit of both brands.
Anthony Gill, the General Manager of Patina Maldives, stated, “At Patina Maldives, we believe in the transformative power of fresh mindsets. This collaboration with Stampd captures our ethos of deep connections—whether between nature and design or among like-minded individuals who share our passion for experiences that leave a lasting impression. Each piece tells a story of discovery and connection, inviting guests to embrace new perspectives while respecting our commitment to the environment and community, striking the perfect balance between purpose and style.”
The seeds of this collaboration were planted during Chris Stamp’s immersive journey to Patina Maldives in late 2022. Through his Polaroid camera, Stamp captured the interplay of light, water, and architecture that defines the resort’s distinctive character. These moments of curiosity evolved into a collection that honours both the serene rhythm of island life and the dynamic pulse of coastal cities through urban-ready fashion.
Chris Stamp remarked, “Growing up in Southern California and now calling Miami home, I’ve always lived at the intersection of ocean and city. This collection celebrates the art of discovery, bringing together individuals who share a passion for thoughtful design and sustainability in luxury. Each piece carries our stamp and the Patina spirit, inspiring wearers to embrace fresh perspectives whether they’re exploring urban landscapes or finding serenity by the ocean.”
Fashion
Fashion meets paradise: SO/ Maldives and RIFFATH launch breathtaking Flying Dress collection
SO/ Maldives, a renowned hub of fashion and creativity, has announced an exciting collaboration with Maldivian High Fashion Label, RIFFATH, and the esteemed Timeless Maldives Photo Studio. This partnership introduces the exclusive SO/ Maldives Flying Dress Edits, allowing guests to experience a unique blend of haute couture and the breathtaking natural beauty of the Maldives.
As a celebration of local artistry and culture, SO/ Maldives has teamed up with RIFFATH to launch the Flying Dress Edits—a collection of five bespoke, one-size-fits-all gowns that encapsulate the essence of Maldivian elegance. This collection offers guests the opportunity to participate in a photo and drone shoot with Timeless Maldives Photo Studio, wearing gowns that flow beautifully in the island breeze, creating unforgettable moments against the stunning backdrop of the Maldives.
The Collection: Five Exquisite Flying Dresses
- Red Traditional Libaas Flying Dress – A standout gown in the collection, this strapless dress features traditional Maldivian gold thread embellishments and a dramatic flowing train. Paired with traditional Maldivian jewellery, it is ideal for couples, with a traditional sarong provided for men.
- I Love RIFFATH Collection – This set of three chiffon dresses in a rainbow pattern is designed for group portraits with friends or family. The main gown features spaghetti straps and off-shoulder cap sleeves with a flowing train, complemented by two mini dresses that catch the wind beautifully.
- Lime Green Water Reliever Flying Dress – The largest gown in the collection, this lime green organza and chiffon dress boasts a pleated neckline and sleeves, along with an extra-long train. The vibrant colour creates a striking contrast with the Maldivian sea, delivering a radiant, high-fashion appeal.
- Turquoise Blue-Green Backless Flying Dress – Inspired by the shades of the Maldivian waters, this satin gown features a backless design with corset-style lacing and a cascading pleated skirt, making it a perfect choice for evening elegance.
- White Wedding Libaas-Inspired Flying Dress – A modern take on traditional Maldivian embellishments, this white gown features silver-white linear details and a dramatic extended train. The look is ideal for couples and is completed with a white flower crown and a matching sarong for men.
Whether solo travellers looking to capture Instagram or TikTok-worthy moments, couples planning a romantic proposal, or families creating cherished portraits, guests can elevate their elegance with Timeless Maldives Photo Studio. The studio offers a range of packages, including:
- Elegance in Stillness: A 60-minute photography session.
- Glamour in Motion Package: A 90-minute session with both photography and video.
- Off the Runway: A Sandbank session featuring two video clips and drone captures.
This exclusive collaboration offers a seamless combination of high fashion and the natural beauty of the Maldives, ensuring every guest leaves with timeless memories.
Fashion
Crossroads Maldives introduces four new experiences: Blend of fashion, wellness, creative expression
Exciting news for the fashion-forward, wellness enthusiasts, and those with an artistic flair – CROSSROADS Maldives has just unveiled four new destinations that promise to add a touch of style, a dash of wellness, and a sprinkle of creative magic to your island escape.
WOODY brings forth the crafted elegance in Mango Wood. Embark on a journey into the captivating realm of Woody, a space where the distinct charm of handcrafted mango wood takes center stage. Each piece tells a story of sustainability and masterful craftsmanship, inviting you to transform your home into your dream springboard-worthy space of timeless elegance. Open daily from 11:00 AM to 23:00, Woody transcends the conventional, offering not just a store but a sanctuary for those who appreciate refined Instagrammable aesthetics.
SENSE BOUTIQUE is all about fashion for every taste. For the style enthusiasts, Sense Boutique is the ultimate playground. A carefully curated selection of the latest trends and accessories hotspot, beckoning you into a world where fashion isn’t merely a statement – it’s an immersive experience. Open daily from 10:00 AM to 22:00, Sense Boutique is your invitation to dive into pure retail therapy where style becomes a personalized expression, and helps you find something truly unique that you won’t easily find elsewhere. Explore the latest trends and accessories daily from 10:00 AM to 22:00.
PHARMA DOC is now open assuring the convenience and care for your wellbeing while you are at CROSSROADS Maldives. Looking out for your health is Pharma Doc, CROSSROADS Maldives’ new pharmacy and prescription center. Open daily from 10:00 AM to 20:00, with a grand opening on December 23rd, 2023, it’s where expert advice meets a diverse selection of health and wellness essentials.
ART & SOUL takes you to a brand new creative playground in the Maldives. Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of Art & Soul, where creativity knows no bounds. From 10:00 AM to 20:00 daily, this is more than just an art destination – it’s a sanctuary of inspiration. Explore a spectrum of paints, brushes, and canvases waiting to transform your imagination into vibrant masterpieces. Whether you’re an experienced artist or a budding enthusiast, Art & Soul is your personal haven for artistic expression and boundless creativity. Inspirational pop-ups, opportunities to get up close and personal with artists awaits.
Yashfa Hassan (Yash) – The Director of Retail at CROSSROADS Maldives, shares, “With Woody, Sense Boutique, Pharma Doc, and Art & Soul, we are excited to offer more than just retail spaces. Each destination is an invitation to discover, express, and enrich your lifestyle. And that’s not all – CROSSROADS Maldives is already your haven for relaxation with the beach club, Len be Well Spa, and a kids’ club for the little ones. Visitors can also choose from over 10 restaurants, each offering a culinary adventure. We can’t wait for our local community to experience and explore our new offering here at CROSSROADS Maldives and take a pause from the mundane noise and activity of their daily routines. Getting here is a breeze too, with multiple daily transfers from the airport and Male city. So, whether you’re here for the shopping, the dining, or simply to unwind, CROSSROADS Maldives is ready to make your island experience unforgettable.”
CROSSROADS Maldives, the premier integrated leisure destination invites you to explore the intersection of luxury and laid-back vibes. Dive into sustainable elegance, pamper yourself a bit, and let your creativity flow in a setting that’s not just chic but effortlessly cool.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Experience paradise with complimentary transfers at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives
-
Featured1 week ago
AIDA brings over 2,000 tourists to Maldives in major economic boost
-
Featured1 week ago
New deep-sea fish species discovered in Maldives: Chromis Abadhah
-
Drink1 week ago
Toast to inclusion, innovation, new beginnings at SAii Lagoon Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Bandos Maldives marks 52nd anniversary
-
Awards1 week ago
Atmosphere Core celebrates multiple wins at NSURE Safety and Sustainability Awards
-
News1 week ago
Unwrap enchantment of Maldives this festive season with unbeatable stay at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives
-
Action6 days ago
Across Maldives: Shaff Naeem embarks on record-breaking dive expedition