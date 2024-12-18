Featured
ELE|NA champions mindfulness on World Digital Detox Day
On December 10th, ELE|NA participated in the global celebration of World Digital Detox Day (WDDD) 2024, an initiative focused on promoting mindfulness and reducing screen dependency. The theme for this year, ‘Smartphone-Free Childhood,’ highlighted the importance of protecting young minds from overexposure to technology while fostering meaningful human connections and cultivating balance in an increasingly digital world.
World Digital Detox Day, founded by Dr. Rekha Chaudhari, is now celebrated in over 70 countries, with support from governments and organisations dedicated to promoting mindful living. ELE|NA’s involvement reflected its core philosophy, ‘Wellness Your Way™,’ which emphasises personalised well-being journeys, alongside its universal approach, “Wellness is for All,” aimed at fostering health and harmony within diverse communities.
In recognition of ELE|NA’s leadership in wellness within the Maldives, Heidi Grimwood, Vice President of ELE|NA, was appointed as the World Digital Detox Day Ambassador for the Maldives. This appointment acknowledged her dedication to advocating for digital mindfulness and holistic well-being across ELE|NA sanctuaries.
All eight ELE|NA sanctuaries—including OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, OBLU SELECT Sangeli, OBLU SELECT Lobigili, OBLU NATURE Helengeli, OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi, VARU by Atmosphere, and RAAYA by Atmosphere—hosted thoughtfully curated activities to promote disconnecting from screens.
Highlights of these activities included:
- Mindfulness sessions, encouraging participants to cultivate inner peace and self-awareness.
- Yoga classes, focusing on balance, strength, and present-moment mindfulness.
- Nature walks, offering opportunities to reconnect with the natural world.
- Team member wellness activities, designed to foster camaraderie and rejuvenation.
These initiatives invited participants to embrace meaningful, unplugged moments while nurturing their mental, physical, and emotional well-being.
At ELE|NA, wellness is a collective journey shared by both guests and team members. On this significant day, team members were encouraged to unplug, reflect, and engage in activities that nurtured their personal wellness.
As the World Digital Detox Day Ambassador for the Maldives, Heidi Grimwood emphasised the importance of being present, stating, “World Digital Detox Day serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of being truly present. Through our philosophy of ‘Wellness Your Way™’ and our belief in ‘Wellness for All,’ we aim to create spaces where everyone—from our guests to our teams—can disconnect, recharge, and rediscover the beauty of the present moment.”
Dr. Rekha Chaudhari, the founder of World Digital Detox Day, reflected on this year’s celebration, “This year’s worldwide celebration of World Digital Detox Day has spoken volumes, with wellness experts, educational entities, and global organisations joining hands to advocate for healthier, more mindful living. A significant highlight of our efforts has been the petition advocating for a ban on social media for children under 16 years, which has gained tremendous support. We are also thrilled to announce that we have surpassed our previous milestone of 7,500,000 offline supporters. This remarkable growth reflects the growing global recognition and impact of our mission.”
ELE|NA extended gratitude to Dr. Rekha Chaudhari for her vision and leadership, which have inspired millions to reevaluate their relationship with technology and prioritise offline moments of connection.
The success of World Digital Detox Day 2024 underscored ELE|NA’s commitment to promoting digital wellness and sustainable well-being. By supporting initiatives like WDDD, ELE|NA reaffirmed its mission to provide personalised wellness experiences while encouraging a deeper connection with what truly matters.
As the day concluded, the atmosphere across ELE|NA sanctuaries was one of inspiration and gratitude. Guests and team members celebrated the power of mindfulness, human connection, and the enduring beauty of an unplugged moment—reminding everyone that true wellness begins by stepping away from screens and embracing the present.
JW Marriott Maldives unveils luxury wellness escape
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa offers guests the opportunity to embrace ‘Stay in the Moment’ — a new wellness-centred experience reflecting the JW Marriott philosophy of mindful living. The exclusive package invites guests to pause, recharge, and reconnect with themselves and their loved ones amidst the serene beauty of Vagaru Island.
Designed for travellers seeking a purposeful escape from the pressures of daily life, ‘Stay in the Moment’ features a curated array of holistic wellness activities inspired by nature, simplicity, and connection. Visitors can immerse themselves in soul-enriching experiences such as personalised wellness consultations, private yoga sessions, the JW Garden to Glass experience, beachfront dining, and rejuvenating treatments at the tranquil overwater Spa by JW.
Each day begins with a sumptuous buffet breakfast offering international delicacies alongside locally inspired specialties. As the sun sets, guests can indulge in a captivating three-course beachfront dining experience under the stars, serenaded by the calming sounds of the ocean.
A standout feature of the package is the JW Garden to Glass experience. Guests are invited to join the resort’s mixologist and herb gardeners on a sensory journey where they hand-select fresh, seasonal ingredients and master the art of creating bespoke cocktails. This hands-on experience seamlessly combines creativity, mindfulness, and a deep connection to nature.
Thoughtfully curated turndown amenities further enhance the stay, bringing elements of nature into the villas to promote mindfulness and relaxation.
Guests can enjoy moments of togetherness with an 80-minute aromatherapy massage at Spa by JW, offering a serene escape. Personalised consultations with the resort’s in-house wellness instructor ensure each visit is tailored to individual needs. Private yoga sessions also elevate the experience, allowing guests to embrace the peaceful natural surroundings.
Located on the pristine Vagaru Island in the tranquil Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa provides an oasis of mindful luxury. Each of its 60 elegantly designed villas boasts a private pool and stunning ocean views. With world-class dining, holistic spa treatments, and enriching activities for all generations, the resort offers a perfect blend of mindfulness, luxury, and family-friendly experiences.
The ‘Stay in the Moment’ package reflects the resort’s commitment to crafting meaningful connections by merging luxury, wellness, and mindfulness. Guests can also take advantage of complimentary access to non-motorised water-sports, a one-time 30-minute complimentary photography session with a printed photo to capture treasured memories, and the attentive service of a private Thakuru (butler), ensuring every detail of their stay is seamlessly managed.
Celebration
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives welcomes Santa on scooters for festive island Christmas
The festive spirit came alive at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives, where all four resorts—Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, and Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon—lit up with joyous Christmas celebrations. Guests were immersed in the magic of the season, with each resort adding its own unique flair to the timeless tradition of tree lighting ceremonies against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean.
A highlight of the celebrations was Santa Claus’s unconventional arrival—not by sleigh, but on a scooter! Led by a cheerful parade of team members riding decorated scooters, Santa’s island-style entrance was met with applause and laughter. The vibrant procession, complete with festive ribbons, twinkling lights, and plenty of holiday cheer, brought smiles to guests of all ages as Santa waved his way into the celebrations.
At each resort, the ceremonial lighting of the Christmas tree brought families, couples, and friends together in a moment of enchantment. The joyful sounds of carollers filled the evening air, adding a harmonious touch to the festivities. Guests were treated to a selection of seasonal goodies, including freshly baked cookies and other festive delights. Children revelled in Santa’s arrival, receiving special treats while families captured precious memories against the twinkling backdrop of the decorated trees.
With more celebrations planned over Christmas and the New Year, guests can look forward to a holiday filled with memorable moments at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives.
SAii Lagoon Maldives achieves Gold certification for sustainability excellence
SAii Lagoon Maldives, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, has been awarded Gold certification under the Events Industry Council (EIC) Sustainable Event Standards (SES). This esteemed recognition underscores the resort’s unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility, which are integrated into every aspect of its operations.
The EIC SES framework assesses a venue’s sustainability performance across key areas, including climate action, water conservation, waste management, diversity, and social impact. SAii Lagoon Maldives has excelled in these categories, reflecting its comprehensive approach to fostering an environmentally responsible and socially inclusive environment for both guests and the local community.
A key component of the resort’s sustainability strategy is its emphasis on water conservation and waste reduction. The property features a state-of-the-art water treatment system that processes wastewater for irrigation purposes, significantly reducing freshwater consumption. This initiative is complemented by an extensive waste management program focused on minimising plastic waste and promoting the use of biodegradable and recyclable materials. By eliminating single-use plastics and reducing carbon emissions, the resort demonstrates a strong commitment to minimising its environmental impact.
Beyond environmental initiatives, SAii Lagoon Maldives is also dedicated to supporting the local community. The resort actively collaborates with local artisans, students, and businesses, promoting sustainable tourism and engaging guests in preserving the island’s natural beauty. Facilities such as the Marine Discovery Centre and the Maldives Discovery Centre play vital roles in marine and cultural conservation. These centres offer guests opportunities to participate in hands-on educational and conservation activities, including coral planting and interactive heritage tours.
SAii Lagoon Maldives continues to redefine sustainable luxury, proving that exceptional hospitality can coexist with a deep commitment to sustainability. This Gold certification marks a significant milestone in the resort’s mission to serve as a model of responsible tourism in the Maldives.
