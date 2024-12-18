ELE|NA champions mindfulness on World Digital Detox Day

On December 10th, ELE|NA participated in the global celebration of World Digital Detox Day (WDDD) 2024, an initiative focused on promoting mindfulness and reducing screen dependency. The theme for this year, ‘Smartphone-Free Childhood,’ highlighted the importance of protecting young minds from overexposure to technology while fostering meaningful human connections and cultivating balance in an increasingly digital world.

World Digital Detox Day, founded by Dr. Rekha Chaudhari, is now celebrated in over 70 countries, with support from governments and organisations dedicated to promoting mindful living. ELE|NA’s involvement reflected its core philosophy, ‘Wellness Your Way™,’ which emphasises personalised well-being journeys, alongside its universal approach, “Wellness is for All,” aimed at fostering health and harmony within diverse communities.

In recognition of ELE|NA’s leadership in wellness within the Maldives, Heidi Grimwood, Vice President of ELE|NA, was appointed as the World Digital Detox Day Ambassador for the Maldives. This appointment acknowledged her dedication to advocating for digital mindfulness and holistic well-being across ELE|NA sanctuaries.

All eight ELE|NA sanctuaries—including OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, OBLU SELECT Sangeli, OBLU SELECT Lobigili, OBLU NATURE Helengeli, OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi, VARU by Atmosphere, and RAAYA by Atmosphere—hosted thoughtfully curated activities to promote disconnecting from screens.

Highlights of these activities included:

Mindfulness sessions, encouraging participants to cultivate inner peace and self-awareness.

Yoga classes, focusing on balance, strength, and present-moment mindfulness.

Nature walks, offering opportunities to reconnect with the natural world.

Team member wellness activities, designed to foster camaraderie and rejuvenation.

These initiatives invited participants to embrace meaningful, unplugged moments while nurturing their mental, physical, and emotional well-being.

At ELE|NA, wellness is a collective journey shared by both guests and team members. On this significant day, team members were encouraged to unplug, reflect, and engage in activities that nurtured their personal wellness.

As the World Digital Detox Day Ambassador for the Maldives, Heidi Grimwood emphasised the importance of being present, stating, “World Digital Detox Day serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of being truly present. Through our philosophy of ‘Wellness Your Way™’ and our belief in ‘Wellness for All,’ we aim to create spaces where everyone—from our guests to our teams—can disconnect, recharge, and rediscover the beauty of the present moment.”

Dr. Rekha Chaudhari, the founder of World Digital Detox Day, reflected on this year’s celebration, “This year’s worldwide celebration of World Digital Detox Day has spoken volumes, with wellness experts, educational entities, and global organisations joining hands to advocate for healthier, more mindful living. A significant highlight of our efforts has been the petition advocating for a ban on social media for children under 16 years, which has gained tremendous support. We are also thrilled to announce that we have surpassed our previous milestone of 7,500,000 offline supporters. This remarkable growth reflects the growing global recognition and impact of our mission.”

ELE|NA extended gratitude to Dr. Rekha Chaudhari for her vision and leadership, which have inspired millions to reevaluate their relationship with technology and prioritise offline moments of connection.

The success of World Digital Detox Day 2024 underscored ELE|NA’s commitment to promoting digital wellness and sustainable well-being. By supporting initiatives like WDDD, ELE|NA reaffirmed its mission to provide personalised wellness experiences while encouraging a deeper connection with what truly matters.

As the day concluded, the atmosphere across ELE|NA sanctuaries was one of inspiration and gratitude. Guests and team members celebrated the power of mindfulness, human connection, and the enduring beauty of an unplugged moment—reminding everyone that true wellness begins by stepping away from screens and embracing the present.