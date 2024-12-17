Featured
JW Marriott Maldives unveils luxury wellness escape
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa offers guests the opportunity to embrace ‘Stay in the Moment’ — a new wellness-centred experience reflecting the JW Marriott philosophy of mindful living. The exclusive package invites guests to pause, recharge, and reconnect with themselves and their loved ones amidst the serene beauty of Vagaru Island.
Designed for travellers seeking a purposeful escape from the pressures of daily life, ‘Stay in the Moment’ features a curated array of holistic wellness activities inspired by nature, simplicity, and connection. Visitors can immerse themselves in soul-enriching experiences such as personalised wellness consultations, private yoga sessions, the JW Garden to Glass experience, beachfront dining, and rejuvenating treatments at the tranquil overwater Spa by JW.
Each day begins with a sumptuous buffet breakfast offering international delicacies alongside locally inspired specialties. As the sun sets, guests can indulge in a captivating three-course beachfront dining experience under the stars, serenaded by the calming sounds of the ocean.
A standout feature of the package is the JW Garden to Glass experience. Guests are invited to join the resort’s mixologist and herb gardeners on a sensory journey where they hand-select fresh, seasonal ingredients and master the art of creating bespoke cocktails. This hands-on experience seamlessly combines creativity, mindfulness, and a deep connection to nature.
Thoughtfully curated turndown amenities further enhance the stay, bringing elements of nature into the villas to promote mindfulness and relaxation.
Guests can enjoy moments of togetherness with an 80-minute aromatherapy massage at Spa by JW, offering a serene escape. Personalised consultations with the resort’s in-house wellness instructor ensure each visit is tailored to individual needs. Private yoga sessions also elevate the experience, allowing guests to embrace the peaceful natural surroundings.
Located on the pristine Vagaru Island in the tranquil Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa provides an oasis of mindful luxury. Each of its 60 elegantly designed villas boasts a private pool and stunning ocean views. With world-class dining, holistic spa treatments, and enriching activities for all generations, the resort offers a perfect blend of mindfulness, luxury, and family-friendly experiences.
The ‘Stay in the Moment’ package reflects the resort’s commitment to crafting meaningful connections by merging luxury, wellness, and mindfulness. Guests can also take advantage of complimentary access to non-motorised water-sports, a one-time 30-minute complimentary photography session with a printed photo to capture treasured memories, and the attentive service of a private Thakuru (butler), ensuring every detail of their stay is seamlessly managed.
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives welcomes Santa on scooters for festive island Christmas
The festive spirit came alive at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives, where all four resorts—Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, and Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon—lit up with joyous Christmas celebrations. Guests were immersed in the magic of the season, with each resort adding its own unique flair to the timeless tradition of tree lighting ceremonies against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean.
A highlight of the celebrations was Santa Claus’s unconventional arrival—not by sleigh, but on a scooter! Led by a cheerful parade of team members riding decorated scooters, Santa’s island-style entrance was met with applause and laughter. The vibrant procession, complete with festive ribbons, twinkling lights, and plenty of holiday cheer, brought smiles to guests of all ages as Santa waved his way into the celebrations.
At each resort, the ceremonial lighting of the Christmas tree brought families, couples, and friends together in a moment of enchantment. The joyful sounds of carollers filled the evening air, adding a harmonious touch to the festivities. Guests were treated to a selection of seasonal goodies, including freshly baked cookies and other festive delights. Children revelled in Santa’s arrival, receiving special treats while families captured precious memories against the twinkling backdrop of the decorated trees.
With more celebrations planned over Christmas and the New Year, guests can look forward to a holiday filled with memorable moments at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives.
SAii Lagoon Maldives achieves Gold certification for sustainability excellence
SAii Lagoon Maldives, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, has been awarded Gold certification under the Events Industry Council (EIC) Sustainable Event Standards (SES). This esteemed recognition underscores the resort’s unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility, which are integrated into every aspect of its operations.
The EIC SES framework assesses a venue’s sustainability performance across key areas, including climate action, water conservation, waste management, diversity, and social impact. SAii Lagoon Maldives has excelled in these categories, reflecting its comprehensive approach to fostering an environmentally responsible and socially inclusive environment for both guests and the local community.
A key component of the resort’s sustainability strategy is its emphasis on water conservation and waste reduction. The property features a state-of-the-art water treatment system that processes wastewater for irrigation purposes, significantly reducing freshwater consumption. This initiative is complemented by an extensive waste management program focused on minimising plastic waste and promoting the use of biodegradable and recyclable materials. By eliminating single-use plastics and reducing carbon emissions, the resort demonstrates a strong commitment to minimising its environmental impact.
Beyond environmental initiatives, SAii Lagoon Maldives is also dedicated to supporting the local community. The resort actively collaborates with local artisans, students, and businesses, promoting sustainable tourism and engaging guests in preserving the island’s natural beauty. Facilities such as the Marine Discovery Centre and the Maldives Discovery Centre play vital roles in marine and cultural conservation. These centres offer guests opportunities to participate in hands-on educational and conservation activities, including coral planting and interactive heritage tours.
SAii Lagoon Maldives continues to redefine sustainable luxury, proving that exceptional hospitality can coexist with a deep commitment to sustainability. This Gold certification marks a significant milestone in the resort’s mission to serve as a model of responsible tourism in the Maldives.
Sheraton Maldives launches holiday festivities with Christmas Tree lighting
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa officially inaugurated its festive season on December 7, 2024, with the much-anticipated Christmas Tree lighting ceremony. This year, the resort embraced a dazzling festive theme of white, gold, and silver, enhanced by stunning decorations that transformed the property into a magical tropical winter wonderland.
The Christmas Tree lighting ceremony served as a symbol of joy, unity, and the holiday spirit. Guests gathered to witness the illumination of the sparkling tree, marking the beginning of a month filled with special celebrations, festive experiences, and the signature warm hospitality of the island.
During the event, Greg Allan, General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, delivered a heartfelt speech, stating, “The holidays are about creating cherished memories and celebrating connections. We are delighted to welcome our guests to this magical celebration, where the spirit of the season comes alive against the backdrop of the stunning Maldivian setting.”
The festive atmosphere was further enriched by Christmas carols, carefully curated dining experiences, and a variety of seasonal treats. These offerings provided the ideal setting for families to create traditions, couples to enjoy romantic escapes, and guests to craft unforgettable holiday memories.
The celebrations continued with a series of exciting events, including the grand arrival of Santa Claus, a spectacular Christmas Gala Dinner on the beach, and a delightful Christmas Day Lunch. The festivities extended beyond Christmas, culminating in vibrant events leading up to a grand New Year’s Eve celebration.
This festive season at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa promises endless cheer, unforgettable moments, and magical experiences. Combining timeless elegance with festive charm in a tropical paradise, the resort offers an unforgettable holiday where every moment sparkles with joy.
