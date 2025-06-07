News
Taste of culture, craft: JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort introduces immersive Indian Ocean nights
Cradled between infinite blue skies and the opalescent waters of the Indian Ocean, JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort invites guests to discover a new chapter in its evolving story of cultural immersion and sensory indulgence. Every Wednesday, the resort debuts Indian Ocean Night—a weekly celebration designed to honor the culinary heritage and artistic traditions of the Maldives and its coastal neighbors. Hosted at Veyo, the resort’s international dining venue where panoramic ocean views awaken the senses, this new offering brings together flavors, rhythms, and craftsmanship in a richly layered experience that deepens the connection between guest and destination.
At the heart of Indian Ocean Night is “Whispers of the Indian Ocean,” a specially curated menu that takes guests on a culinary journey across the region’s coastal cultures. From local small bites like Bis Keemiya—a Maldivian take on the classic samosa—and Havaadhulee Bis, delicate steamed tuna dumplings, to deeply spiced favorites such as Maldivian Chicken Curry and Alleppey Prawn Curry, the experience is a visual feast and a celebration of culinary delights, prepared with thoughtfully sourced ingredients that honor the island’s rich culinary traditions. Live grill stations fill the air with the aroma of open-fire cooking, while Maldivian Bodu Beru performances and live singing create a festive, soulful ambiance under the stars.
Cultural discovery continues beyond the plate, as the resort brings guests closer to one of the Maldives’ oldest and most revered art forms: Liyelaa Jehun, or traditional lacquer work. In partnership with a local artisan from Thulhaadhoo Island—one of the few islands where this intricate craft still thrives—guests are invited to witness a living tradition. With each brushstroke and carved detail, the artisan showcases a time-honored practice passed down through generations. Guests can also take part in guided workshops, trying their hand at the meditative and meticulous process, gaining a newfound appreciation for the skill and symbolism behind every piece.
For those inspired by the flavors of the evening, the resort’s culinary immersion continues with a hands-on cooking workshop led by a Maldivian chef. Guests learn how to recreate beloved dishes such as Mas Huni—a traditional tuna and coconut breakfast staple—and Fiyala Curry, known for its fragrant spice blend and coastal warmth. Held at Pure, the resort’s beachfront open kitchen and destination dining venue, the setting is as inspiring as the flavors themselves—where ocean views, warm island breezes, and interactive culinary moments come together in perfect harmony. Through storytelling and shared preparation, this cooking workshop presents a taste of local cuisine alongside a deeper understanding of the cultural significance behind each recipe.
At JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort, these experiences serve as invitations to connect, to learn, and to savor. Whether through the rhythm of a drum, the intricacy of handcrafted Maldivian lacquer art, or the first bite of a dish passed down through generations, guests are immersed in a journey that celebrates the richness of Maldivian life—infused with the warmth, wonder, and soul that define the island spirit.
Just 15 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, the resort is designed for indulgence and reconnection. Its 80 thoughtfully crafted private pool villas blend eco-conscious design with uninterrupted ocean views, expansive terraces, and direct lagoon access—offering the perfect setting to unwind, reflect, and savor the beauty of the Maldives at every turn.
Entertainment
The Presets to ignite nights in exclusive Kandooma Maldives showcase in April 2026
Imagine your favourite music festival—but swap muddy fields for white sands, palm trees, and crystal-clear waters. In April 2026, acclaimed electronic duo The Presets will trade stadiums and festival crowds for an exclusive beachfront series of shows at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, offering fans an intimate, once-in-a-lifetime island escape curated by Music in Paradise.
From Coachella to Splendour in the Grass, The Presets—Julian Hamilton and Kim Moyes—have made their mark on the global stage. But this time, they’re doing things differently. From 11–18 April 2026, fans will experience a week of sun-drenched luxury capped off by three electrifying live performances, including a sunset DJ set on the beach and an exclusive rooftop party at the resort’s Sunset Bar.
“We’re beyond excited to host The Presets at Kandooma,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. “Their energy, talent, and incredible live shows are a perfect match for our vibrant island setting. Guests can expect something truly unforgettable.”
With a career spanning two decades, The Presets are electronic music royalty in Australia. Their breakout 2008 album Apocalypso went triple platinum and produced the festival anthem “My People.” With multiple ARIA Awards, APRA Songwriter of the Year titles, and collaborations like the RAKA EP with Golden Features under their belt, the duo continues to shape the sound of electronic music worldwide.
Their 2018 album HI VIZ soared to the top of iTunes within hours of release and included hits like “Do What You Want” and “Martini,” both nominated for major Australian music prizes.
Fans can now secure the Early Bird Gold Experience Package for A$3,790 per person (twin share) for seven nights in a Beach Villa—saving over $1,000. This VIP experience includes:
- Entry to 3 Nightly Exclusive Events
- 3 Intimate Performances
- Meet & Greet with artists
- Professional Photo with artists
- Music in Paradise Welcome Bag
- Music in Paradise Event Poster
- Event commemorative t-shirt
- Return shared Speedboat airport transfers
- Welcome drink and cold towel on arrival
- Delicious buffet breakfast daily at Kandooma Café
- Tea, coffee & bottled water in-villa, and replenished daily
- Complimentary snorkel trip & use of snorkelling gear
- Music in Paradise Traveller Care Guarantee
Additional packages offering different villa types are also available exclusively from Music in Paradise here. All packages exclude airfares.
News
Embudu Village achieves Travelife Gold certification for sustainability
Embudu Village, one of Maldives’ most cherished island resorts, has been awarded the Travelife Gold Certification, a globally recognised mark of excellence in sustainable tourism. The certification encompasses a resort’s environmental footprint, impact in the community, as well as labour standards, and the protection of biodiversity.
Embudu Village previously held the Travelife Silver Certification. Following a recent evaluation, though, the resort successfully met Travelife’s comprehensive criteria for Gold Certification. This accomplishment reflects Embudu’s ongoing commitment to sustainable tourism practices.
Travelife, a leading international sustainability certification body for hotels and resorts, evaluates properties against a strict checklist. Certification is awarded after an in-depth, on-site audit conducted by an independent auditor. The findings undergo a comprehensive quality assurance review before Travelife confers certification status.
Expressing his gratitude in receiving the certification, Ramsay Perera, General Manager of Kaimoo Resorts, said: “Our team is thrilled to be recognised with the Travelife Gold Certification. This reflects our longstanding commitment to sustainable tourism and protecting the natural beauty of Maldives.”
As one of the Maldives’ pioneering resorts, Embudu continues to lead by example, proving that authentic island hospitality can go hand in hand with sustainable practices. With the Travelife Gold Certification, Embudu Village strengthens its promise to offer guests a meaningful holiday experience in the heart of the Maldives.
Awards
Amilla Maldives’ Javvu Spa recognised in Forbes Travel Guide 2025 Star Awards
Building on Amilla Maldives’ recognition in the Forbes Travel Guide 2025 Star Awards, Javvu Spa is celebrating its own honour in this prestigious global listing.
Nestled within the island’s lush jungle and bordered by the Indian Ocean, Javvu Spa offers a peaceful retreat where modern wellness gently blends with nature’s rhythms. This recognition is a heartfelt acknowledgement of the spa team’s dedication and Amilla’s ongoing focus on personalised, intuitive care for the wellbeing of its guests.
This honour follows Amilla Maldives’ own recognition in the Forbes Travel Guide 2025 Star Awards, positioning the resort as one of a select group of destinations worldwide to be acknowledged for both its resort and spa. The dual recognition reflects a thoughtful commitment to excellence across the guest experience, from island living to holistic wellness.
Javvu Spa’s inclusion in the 2025 Star Awards further strengthens its role as a leading wellness destination in the Maldives, offering guests a serene sanctuary to restore, reconnect and renew.
