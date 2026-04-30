JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort introduces new luxury all-inclusive offering

JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort has introduced a new Luxury All-Inclusive experience, inviting guests to embrace elevated living, exceptional dining, and a seamless island escape. Set within the tranquil Emboodhoo Lagoon and just 15 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, the private island resort offers a luxury Maldives all-inclusive stay defined by effortless access and a sense of calm. Rooted in JW Marriott’s philosophy of mindful living, the experience is designed to encourage presence, balance, and meaningful connection.

Crafted for ease and intention, the Luxury All-Inclusive experience allows guests to fully unwind, with every detail thoughtfully considered from sunrise to starlight. Days begin with a leisurely breakfast at Veyo, the resort’s all-day dining venue, followed by a three-course lunch with the option to dine poolside at Wahoo bar. For dinner, guests can explore a world of flavours, from international favorites to South American grill, and Indian Ocean inspired cuisine. Each venue presents a distinct culinary perspective, drawing on seasonal ingredients and locally sourced produce.

The experience is complemented by a curated beverage program featuring premium Champagne, a selection of wines from renowned regions, and crafted cocktails. Guests may also enjoy a range of premium spirits, selected beers, and non- alcoholic beverages, from fresh juices and smoothies to specialty teas and handcrafted mocktails.

“True luxury is the ability to be present and experience each moment with ease,” said Srikanth Devarapalli, General Manager, JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort. “Our Luxury All-Inclusive offering invites guests to fully immerse themselves in the destination while creating meaningful memories with those who matter most.”

Beyond the table, the experience extends into moments of discovery. Guests can explore the vibrant marine life of the Maldives through guided snorkelling excursions, or enjoy the use of paddle boats, stand-up paddleboards and kayaks. A state-of-the-art fitness centre open 24 hours supports wellness at every pace.

For children, Family byJW™offers a vibrant kids club experience designed with young explorers in mind. Through an enticing program of daily activities, children are whisked into adventure, discovering the magic of the underwater world and the rhythms of island life in an engaging environment.

At the overwater SPA by JW, guests are invited into a tranquil sanctuary featuring BABOR precision skincare products. Each treatment is tailored to individual needs, creating space for restoration and renewal.

Available for stays from March 10 to December 20, 2026, The Luxury All-Inclusive offering at JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort redefines island living, where every experience is seamlessly woven together–allowing guests to focus on what truly matters.

Click here to book the Luxury All-Inclusive package or contact reservations.maldives@jwmarriott.com. For more information, please visit jwmarriottkaafuatoll.com.