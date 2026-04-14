JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa celebrates Earth Day through spa and garden initiatives

At JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, the natural world is never far away. The ocean is always visible. The garden is always in season. And the belief that true well-being begins with a deeper connection to the environment around us is woven into everything the resort does.

This Earth Day, that commitment finds a natural expression in two of the resort’s most beloved spaces: Spa by JW and the JW Garden. Together, they offer guests an unhurried opportunity to slow down, engage the senses, and spend the day in closer conversation with the island around them, through the quiet ritual of a hand-blended skincare masque and the grounded pleasure of cooking with ingredients gathered from the garden

Both experiences are guided by the same philosophy that underpins everything at JW Marriott: that genuine well-being is holistic, intentional and deeply connected to the world we inhabit.

Earth’ Radiance

Held within the serene surroundings of the Wellness Pavilion, Earth’s Radiance is a two-hour workshop that guides guests through the creation of their own bespoke skincare masque, blended by hand, using Earth’s finest natural ingredients, and tailored entirely to their skin and wellness needs.

Guided by the gentle expertise of Spa by JW artisans, guests are invited to pause and reconnect through a purposeful beauty ritual. This experience goes beyond the treatment room, offering a deep dive into the origins and skin-loving benefits of each hand-selected botanical. From the initial blending session to the restorative application in the Wellness Pavilion, every step is designed to foster a sense of quiet renewal. The ritual concludes with a gift, a take-home recipe and natural ingredients, allowing the tranquility of the Maldives to linger in the guest’s daily life.

From the Garden

The JW Garden stands as a flourishing heart at the centre of the island. From the peppery depths of Holy Basil to the bright, citrus notes of Lemon Basil, these botanicals form the soul of our garden-to-table philosophy, offering guests a fragrant journey through nature’s diverse palate. This Earth Day, the garden offers two experiences that together tell the full story of what it means to eat and drink with intention.

“These wellness-focused dishes are carefully crafted with local ingredients sourced within a zero-kilometre radius, highlighting the freshness of the Maldives and our passion for food and nature,” Executive Chef Bir Yadav said.

The Garden to Table experience begins with a guided walk through the JW Garden, led by Executive Chef Bir Yadav and the resort’s dedicated Herb Gardeners. Guests hand-pick the freshest herbs, fruits and vegetables of the season before moving to Aailaa restaurant, where Chef Bir leads a hands-on cooking class built entirely around what has just been gathered — paired with sustainably sourced seafood from the surrounding Indian Ocean waters.

Alongside Garden to Table, the resort introduces Garden to Glass, a natural extension of the JW Garden’s philosophy into the world of beverages. Led by the resort’s bar teams, this program invites guests to discover how the same herbs, fruits and botanicals growing in the garden can be transformed into nourishing garden tonics, botanical infusions, and thoughtfully crafted cocktails and mocktails.

Guests learn the techniques of cold pressing, botanical extraction and flavour pairing, working with lemongrass, passionfruit, tamarind, mango and other island-grown ingredients to create drinks that carry the story in every sip.

Earth Day is a moment to honour that connection in a more deliberate way. Through the Spa by JW workshop and the JW Garden experiences, guests are invited not simply to enjoy the island, but to engage with it. The reef, the garden, the ocean beyond: everything here is connected. Every experience curated at the resort is shaped by this awareness—a gentle, enduring commitment to living well and moving in harmony with the world around us.

For more information, visit the resort’s website.