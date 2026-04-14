News
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa celebrates Earth Day through spa and garden initiatives
At JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, the natural world is never far away. The ocean is always visible. The garden is always in season. And the belief that true well-being begins with a deeper connection to the environment around us is woven into everything the resort does.
This Earth Day, that commitment finds a natural expression in two of the resort’s most beloved spaces: Spa by JW and the JW Garden. Together, they offer guests an unhurried opportunity to slow down, engage the senses, and spend the day in closer conversation with the island around them, through the quiet ritual of a hand-blended skincare masque and the grounded pleasure of cooking with ingredients gathered from the garden
Both experiences are guided by the same philosophy that underpins everything at JW Marriott: that genuine well-being is holistic, intentional and deeply connected to the world we inhabit.
Earth’ Radiance
Held within the serene surroundings of the Wellness Pavilion, Earth’s Radiance is a two-hour workshop that guides guests through the creation of their own bespoke skincare masque, blended by hand, using Earth’s finest natural ingredients, and tailored entirely to their skin and wellness needs.
Guided by the gentle expertise of Spa by JW artisans, guests are invited to pause and reconnect through a purposeful beauty ritual. This experience goes beyond the treatment room, offering a deep dive into the origins and skin-loving benefits of each hand-selected botanical. From the initial blending session to the restorative application in the Wellness Pavilion, every step is designed to foster a sense of quiet renewal. The ritual concludes with a gift, a take-home recipe and natural ingredients, allowing the tranquility of the Maldives to linger in the guest’s daily life.
From the Garden
The JW Garden stands as a flourishing heart at the centre of the island. From the peppery depths of Holy Basil to the bright, citrus notes of Lemon Basil, these botanicals form the soul of our garden-to-table philosophy, offering guests a fragrant journey through nature’s diverse palate. This Earth Day, the garden offers two experiences that together tell the full story of what it means to eat and drink with intention.
“These wellness-focused dishes are carefully crafted with local ingredients sourced within a zero-kilometre radius, highlighting the freshness of the Maldives and our passion for food and nature,” Executive Chef Bir Yadav said.
The Garden to Table experience begins with a guided walk through the JW Garden, led by Executive Chef Bir Yadav and the resort’s dedicated Herb Gardeners. Guests hand-pick the freshest herbs, fruits and vegetables of the season before moving to Aailaa restaurant, where Chef Bir leads a hands-on cooking class built entirely around what has just been gathered — paired with sustainably sourced seafood from the surrounding Indian Ocean waters.
Alongside Garden to Table, the resort introduces Garden to Glass, a natural extension of the JW Garden’s philosophy into the world of beverages. Led by the resort’s bar teams, this program invites guests to discover how the same herbs, fruits and botanicals growing in the garden can be transformed into nourishing garden tonics, botanical infusions, and thoughtfully crafted cocktails and mocktails.
Guests learn the techniques of cold pressing, botanical extraction and flavour pairing, working with lemongrass, passionfruit, tamarind, mango and other island-grown ingredients to create drinks that carry the story in every sip.
Earth Day is a moment to honour that connection in a more deliberate way. Through the Spa by JW workshop and the JW Garden experiences, guests are invited not simply to enjoy the island, but to engage with it. The reef, the garden, the ocean beyond: everything here is connected. Every experience curated at the resort is shaped by this awareness—a gentle, enduring commitment to living well and moving in harmony with the world around us.
For more information, visit the resort’s website.
News
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives expands wellness programme with curated experiences
At Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, wellness continues to evolve with intention and care. At the heart of this journey is Chootima Losakul (Joy), Spa Manager, whose thoughtful approach has been quietly shaping the island’s wellness experience.
With over two decades of international experience in luxury spa and wellness, Joy brings an intuitive philosophy that blends traditional healing with modern wellbeing. Originally from Thailand, her career spans guest relations to spa leadership, shaping a perspective rooted in cultural sensitivity, personalised care, and meaningful connection.
At Spa Alila, her influence is reflected in a renewed vision where wellness extends beyond treatments into a curated rhythm of daily practices inspired by the island.
“Wellness, to me, is about creating space for stillness, movement, and reconnection,” said Joy. “Here, we invite guests to slow down and experience wellbeing in a way that feels natural and unforced.”
A Curated Wellness Programme in the Maldives
Under her guidance, the resort’s wellness programme has expanded to include daily complimentary activities that balance movement and mindfulness. Guests can enjoy:
- Sunrise yoga overlooking the Indian Ocean
- Guided walks around the island
- Tai Chi breathing sessions
- Bodyweight and core training
- Yin and Hatha Yoga
- Meditation for stress relief
Each experience complements the pace of island life, encouraging a restorative and intuitive approach to wellbeing.
Recognised Wellness Excellence
This evolution builds on a strong foundation of excellence. The resort’s signature Maldives Indulgence treatment was recognised as Eco & Green Treatment of the Year at the SpaChina Wellness and Spa Awards 2024, highlighting its authentic approach to locally inspired wellness. Behind this achievement is a dedicated spa team whose care and attention ensure every guest experience feels personal and meaningful.
Wellness Rooted in Nature
A defining element of Spa Alila is its connection to nature. From ocean-facing yoga sessions to open-air meditation spaces, wellness is shaped by the surrounding environment, encouraging presence, simplicity, and balance.
This holistic philosophy reflects a growing shift in wellness travel in the Maldives, where guests seek experiences that are both grounding and meaningful.
Introducing Mandala Meditation Ink Drawing
Adding a creative dimension, the resort offers a Mandala Meditation Ink Drawing Class on selected occasions. This guided practice combines mindfulness with artistic expression, allowing guests to slow down, focus, and reconnect through creativity.
Wellness Focus: A Monthly Ritual of Renewal
At Spa Alila, wellness is approached as an evolving journey. Each month, we introduce a unique offering, featuring thoughtfully curated rituals that intuitively respond to the rhythms of travel, rest, and restoration.
Wellness continues to evolve through curated monthly rituals. The current highlight, the Alila De-Stress Package, is designed to ease travel fatigue and tension through a 30-minute facial and 45-minute targeted massage, with personalised options such as back and neck, head and scalp, or leg and foot therapies. The experience is subtle, restorative, and deeply calming.
A Thoughtful Evolution of the Spa Experience
“Joy has brought a quiet yet impactful energy to our wellness offering,” said Thomas Weber, General Manager. “Her approach feels authentic to both the island and the Alila philosophy.”
Wellness as a Way of Being
At Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, wellness is not defined by a single moment, but by a series of experiences that unfold naturally—inviting guests to embrace a slower, more intentional way of being.
Visit the resort’s website to discover the island’s holistic wellness offerings and start envisioning your next restorative escape in the Maldives.
Celebration
Centara Maldives resorts to mark Songkran with Thai-inspired celebrations
Centara Hotels & Resorts Maldives has invited guests to celebrate Songkran this April across its resorts in the Maldives, marking the Thai New Year through a series of experiences inspired by the brand’s Thai heritage.
The hotel group said the celebrations would reflect Thai culture and hospitality while adapting traditional Songkran elements to island settings in the Maldives. Across its resorts, the festival is being presented through activities centred on renewal, togetherness and shared experiences.
At Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, located within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, the celebration is set to take place in a family-focused setting. The resort said guests could take part in water activities, beach games and poolside gatherings, followed by a Songkran carnival by the sea. Evening dining experiences will feature Thai flavours in a setting designed for families and groups.
At Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, part of The Centara Collection, the programme will include a beachfront parade and traditional Thai games. The resort said evening events would continue with a Thai-inspired dining experience, cultural performances and entertainment. Activities for younger guests will also be included as part of the celebrations.
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, which caters to adults, is also marking Songkran with its own programme. The resort said guests could expect beachside activities, evening dining experiences and entertainment shaped around the festival’s themes of joy and togetherness.
Centara Hotels & Resorts Maldives said the Songkran celebrations across its properties are intended to give guests an opportunity to experience Thai-inspired traditions in the Maldives while creating shared holiday experiences during the festival period.
Featured
Le Méridien Maldives marks Easter with Chef Christian Sturm-Willms residency
Easter at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa brought together gastronomy and family-focused activities, with Michelin-starred chef Christian Sturm-Willms joining the resort for a culinary residency.
Chef Sturm-Willms, head chef of Michelin-starred restaurant YUNICO in Bonn, is known for a style that combines Japanese technique with Mediterranean and contemporary European influences. He has led the restaurant since 2012, and YUNICO has retained its Michelin star since 2016.
During the week, the chef presented his cuisine through a series of events at the resort. A sunset cocktail on the beach welcomed Marriott Bonvoy Elite members, where guests were introduced to his work through a selection of signature canapés. The main culinary event took place at Tabemasu, where Chef Sturm-Willms partnered with the resort’s executive chef, Muthuraman Subramaniam, for a five-course four-hands dinner.
The menu included dishes such as yellowfin tuna yukke and grilled scallop with avocado cream and mastudo aioli, as well as beef tenderloin served with nut butter foam. Each course was paired with wine. The menu also featured Chef Muthu’s agedashi tofu soup with yuzu kosho sorbet, while dessert was a muscovado kombu tart, described as a signature YUNICO dish.
The Easter programme continued on Easter Sunday with a buffet, a chef’s corner and a live cooking station.
Alongside the culinary events, the resort also organised a week of family activities based on a farm theme. At the Family Kids Hub, children took part in arts and crafts, cooking classes, scavenger hunts, sand golf, kids’ night camping and an Easter egg hunt, along with a visit from the Easter Bunny.
The collaboration also included sessions for the resort’s staff. Chef Sturm-Willms and his sous chef, Jannik Schrack, held a session with the culinary team on their work and the standards involved in achieving Michelin recognition. Melanie Hetzel, food and beverage manager and sommelier at YUNICO, also conducted workshops for service teams covering service standards as well as wine and saké.
Thomas Schult, general manager of Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, said the Easter programme combined gastronomy, family experiences and creativity across the island. He said the residency brought together international culinary talent and the work of the resort’s team across activities and dining experiences.
Chef Sturm-Willms said it had been a pleasure to work with Chef Muthu and the culinary team at the resort. He said the collaboration reflected the importance of sharing knowledge and passion through cooking.
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is located on Thilamaafushi Island in Lhaviyani Atoll. The resort features 134 villas, including two-bedroom beach and overwater villas designed for families. It said its offering combines marine experiences, dining and family activities aimed at guests of all ages.
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