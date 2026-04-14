Alila Kothaifaru Maldives expands wellness programme with curated experiences

At Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, wellness continues to evolve with intention and care. At the heart of this journey is Chootima Losakul (Joy), Spa Manager, whose thoughtful approach has been quietly shaping the island’s wellness experience.

With over two decades of international experience in luxury spa and wellness, Joy brings an intuitive philosophy that blends traditional healing with modern wellbeing. Originally from Thailand, her career spans guest relations to spa leadership, shaping a perspective rooted in cultural sensitivity, personalised care, and meaningful connection.

At Spa Alila, her influence is reflected in a renewed vision where wellness extends beyond treatments into a curated rhythm of daily practices inspired by the island.

“Wellness, to me, is about creating space for stillness, movement, and reconnection,” said Joy. “Here, we invite guests to slow down and experience wellbeing in a way that feels natural and unforced.”

A Curated Wellness Programme in the Maldives

Under her guidance, the resort’s wellness programme has expanded to include daily complimentary activities that balance movement and mindfulness. Guests can enjoy:

Sunrise yoga overlooking the Indian Ocean

Guided walks around the island

Tai Chi breathing sessions

Bodyweight and core training

Yin and Hatha Yoga

Meditation for stress relief

Each experience complements the pace of island life, encouraging a restorative and intuitive approach to wellbeing.

Recognised Wellness Excellence

This evolution builds on a strong foundation of excellence. The resort’s signature Maldives Indulgence treatment was recognised as Eco & Green Treatment of the Year at the SpaChina Wellness and Spa Awards 2024, highlighting its authentic approach to locally inspired wellness. Behind this achievement is a dedicated spa team whose care and attention ensure every guest experience feels personal and meaningful.

Wellness Rooted in Nature

A defining element of Spa Alila is its connection to nature. From ocean-facing yoga sessions to open-air meditation spaces, wellness is shaped by the surrounding environment, encouraging presence, simplicity, and balance.

This holistic philosophy reflects a growing shift in wellness travel in the Maldives, where guests seek experiences that are both grounding and meaningful.

Introducing Mandala Meditation Ink Drawing

Adding a creative dimension, the resort offers a Mandala Meditation Ink Drawing Class on selected occasions. This guided practice combines mindfulness with artistic expression, allowing guests to slow down, focus, and reconnect through creativity.

Wellness Focus: A Monthly Ritual of Renewal

At Spa Alila, wellness is approached as an evolving journey. Each month, we introduce a unique offering, featuring thoughtfully curated rituals that intuitively respond to the rhythms of travel, rest, and restoration.

Wellness continues to evolve through curated monthly rituals. The current highlight, the Alila De-Stress Package, is designed to ease travel fatigue and tension through a 30-minute facial and 45-minute targeted massage, with personalised options such as back and neck, head and scalp, or leg and foot therapies. The experience is subtle, restorative, and deeply calming.

A Thoughtful Evolution of the Spa Experience

“Joy has brought a quiet yet impactful energy to our wellness offering,” said Thomas Weber, General Manager. “Her approach feels authentic to both the island and the Alila philosophy.”

Wellness as a Way of Being

At Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, wellness is not defined by a single moment, but by a series of experiences that unfold naturally—inviting guests to embrace a slower, more intentional way of being.

Visit the resort’s website to discover the island’s holistic wellness offerings and start envisioning your next restorative escape in the Maldives.