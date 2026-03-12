Family
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives introduces ‘Easter by the Tides’ programme
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives invites guests to embrace the spirit of renewal with “Easter by the Tides,” a thoughtfully curated island celebration inspired by the rhythms of the ocean and the joy of togetherness. Set against the tranquil beauty of the Indian Ocean, the festivities blend culinary artistry, nature-led exploration, wellness rituals, and family-friendly experiences designed to create meaningful moments throughout the Easter season.
Rooted in Alila’s philosophy of purposeful living and connection to nature, the celebration unfolds through a series of immersive activities that encourage guests to slow down, reconnect, and experience the island in new and inspiring ways.
Guests can begin their days with mindful wellness sessions such as Tai Chi Breathing and morning yoga overlooking the sea, while marine-led experiences including coral planting and guided snorkeling invite them to discover the vibrant underwater world surrounding the resort.
Families and younger guests can also take part in playful Easter traditions with a tropical twist, including a snorkeling Easter egg hunt set within the island’s turquoise lagoon — a joyful moment of discovery that blends festive fun with the beauty of the ocean environment.
Culinary experiences form a highlight of the celebration, with special themed dining moments and sweet creations by World Champion Pastry Chef Rolf Mürner from Switzerland. Guests will have the opportunity to witness the artistry behind his celebrated chocolate craftsmanship and indulge in imaginative desserts inspired by the spirit of Easter.
“At Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, Easter is a meaningful time to celebrate renewal, connection, and shared moments in a setting shaped by nature,” said Thomas Weber, General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “With ‘Easter by the Tides,’ our team has created experiences that reflect the beauty and rhythm of island life while inviting guests to embrace the season with a sense of joy and discovery.”
The celebration is complemented by distinctive dining experiences across the resort’s restaurants, including a special Boat-to-Table BBQ at Seasalt, where fresh flavours and island-inspired cuisine take centre stage.
“Our culinary team wanted to capture the essence of Easter through creativity, craftsmanship, and flavour,” said Frank Wackerhagen, Executive Chef of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “From Chef Rolf Mürner’s exquisite chocolate creations to our Easter-themed dining experiences by the sea, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to create moments of delight for our guests.”
Blending nature, gastronomy, wellness, and family traditions, Easter by the Tides invites guests to celebrate the season in a way that feels both vibrant and serene — where every moment unfolds in harmony with the gentle rhythm of island life.
Family
Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa announces Easter art collaboration with Shimha Shakeeb
Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa has announced a special Easter collaboration with one of the most celebrated Maldivian watercolor artists, Shimha Shakeeb, taking place from 4 to 7 April. The exclusive residency will introduce guests to the rich cultural narratives of the Maldives through art, creativity, and immersive experiences.
Shimha Shakeeb is known for her beautiful watercolor paintings that capture the landscapes, architecture, and traditions of the Maldives. She has exhibited her work at Dubai Expo 2020, Crossroads Maldives, and the National Art Gallery in Malé, and has worked with well-known institutions and resorts, including The Ritz-Carlton Maldives.
During the Easter residency, guests can join live painting sessions, interactive workshops, and kids’ art classes. For those looking for a more personal experience, private art sessions will also be available, allowing guests to work closely with Shimha to create their own unique pieces under her guidance. These activities let visitors of all ages explore their creativity and connect with Maldivian heritage in a hands-on way.
This collaboration reflects Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa’s commitment to creating immersive art experiences that inspire guests while promoting sustainable and mindful practices. Through workshops, live demonstrations, and private sessions, visitors are encouraged to explore their creativity in harmony with the island’s natural surroundings. Set against the stunning Indian Ocean, the Easter art residency offers a meaningful and inspiring holiday where guests can connect with both art and nature, celebrate creativity, and take-home memories and skills that extend beyond their stay.
For any reservations or inquiries, guests are encouraged to contact the resort at Resort.Kuredhivaru.Reservations@ennismore.com or +960 656 3000.
Family
Easter at Meyyafushi Maldives blends family fun, dining and island experiences
This Easter, Meyyafushi Maldives takes guests on a journey filled with sunshine, togetherness and memorable moments. With a fun-filled Easter Programme, from easter egg painting to bowling tournaments, Meyyafushi encourages families and couples to connect within and beyond.
At the heart of Meyyafushi’s appeal is its collection of distinctive experiences designed to elevate the Maldives experience. Guests can enjoy one of the resort’s most iconic attractions – the world’s first fixed overwater padel tennis court, where sport meets spectacular ocean views. Culinary enthusiasts can discover unforgettable dining moments across the island’s diverse restaurants, including the spectacular Bubble underwater restaurant. For those seeking relaxation, Meyyafushi’s wellness and recreation facilities provide endless ways to unwind and reconnect. From its serene overwater Veyoge Spa and state-of-the-art fitness centre to tennis, watersports and diving adventures, every element of the resort is designed to inspire discovery and wellbeing.
Families travelling during Easter can also enjoy a special programme thoughtfully curated for younger guests and families alike. Creative workshops such as bunny mask making and Easter egg painting, island games including Kids Olympics and scavenger hunts, and special celebratory moments like Easter happy hour and a festive Easter dinner bring a playful spirit to the island throughout the holiday period.
Beyond the festivities, Meyyafushi’s spacious villas, calm lagoons and warm Maldivian hospitality make it an ideal destination for families looking to slow down, reconnect and experience the magic of the Maldives together. Every experience at Meyyafushi is designed to create memorable moments that last long after the holiday ends.
For more information, please contact reservations@meyyafushi.com or visit www.meyyafushi.com.
Family
Celebrate Easter in Maldives with Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts
Easter is a time of renewal, joy, and meaningful connection. It is a season when families gather, couples escape, and children delight in moments of wonder. Imagine turquoise waters and white sands of the Maldives, and Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts Maldives, Easter becomes an experience shaped by sunshine, shared laughter, and unforgettable island memories. Across four distinctive island resorts, guests are invited to celebrate in ways that suit their travel style.
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives
At Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, Easter is centred around family moments and lively beachfront celebrations. Young guests can immerse themselves in the excitement of a colourful Easter party featuring an egg hunt, painting activities, music, and games, creating unforgettable memories with fellow travellers. As the sun begins to set, couples and families can gather for a scenic evening cruise accompanied by live music and refreshments before returning to the island for a relaxed Easter feast on the beach, where a surf and turf barbecue and live entertainment bring the day to a joyful close.
Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives
Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives invites guests to experience Easter through vibrant island energy and refined culinary celebrations. The festivities include an interactive Easter themed cooking experience led by the resort’s chefs, offering guests a chance to explore seasonal flavours in a relaxed setting. Families can enjoy a lively Easter celebration complete with games, creative activities, and festive surprises, while couples may prefer the indulgence of an oceanfront seafood barbecue evening enhanced by live saxophone music. As Easter Sunday unfolds, sunset cocktails and live performances set the tone for a sophisticated island evening.
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives
At Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, Easter unfolds as a week of relaxed island celebrations designed for guests who appreciate both serenity and social moments. Highlights include scenic cocktail cruises across the lagoon where guests can toast the sunset while enjoying island inspired drinks and music. Beachside gatherings bring guests together for a relaxed Easter barbecue under the stars, while festive entertainment and themed dining experiences throughout the week create a lively yet laid back atmosphere that captures the essence of an island holiday.
Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon
Known for its vibrant house reef, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon offers an Easter experience that blends festive cheer with marine discovery. Guests can begin the day with a guided snorkelling safari led by the resort’s marine biologist, offering an opportunity to explore the colourful underwater world surrounding the island. The celebrations continue with Easter themed culinary experiences and a festive lunch, while younger guests enjoy a cheerful Easter gathering filled with games and activities. As evening arrives, music and dancing bring the island to life, creating a joyful conclusion to a sun filled Easter celebration.
This Easter, Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts Maldives invites travellers to celebrate differently. Whether gathering as a family, escaping as a couple, or travelling with friends, the Maldives provides the perfect backdrop for moments that will be cherished long after the season has passed.
Trending
-
Cooking1 week ago
Chef Giorgio Servetto brings Michelin-starred dining to Atmosphere Core’s underwater restaurants
-
News1 week ago
InterContinental Maldives celebrates Women’s Day through creative expression
-
Family1 week ago
Royal Island introduces Easter escape with up to 25% savings
-
Drink1 week ago
German winemaker Patrick Jacklin to host exclusive tasting at Constance Moofushi
-
Family1 week ago
Grand Park Kodhipparu transforms into an Easter island wonderland
-
Family1 week ago
Easter comes alive at Amilla Maldives with family activities
-
Food1 week ago
A short escape from Malé: Iftar by the ocean at Villa Nautica
-
Cooking1 week ago
TAPASAKE Maldives hosts Chef Norimasa Kosaka for four-hands dining collaboration