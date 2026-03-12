Alila Kothaifaru Maldives introduces ‘Easter by the Tides’ programme

Easter is a time of renewal, joy, and meaningful connection. It is a season when families gather, couples escape, and children delight in moments of wonder. Imagine turquoise waters and white sands of the Maldives, and Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts Maldives, Easter becomes an experience shaped by sunshine, shared laughter, and unforgettable island memories. Across four distinctive island resorts, guests are invited to celebrate in ways that suit their travel style.

Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives

At Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, Easter is centred around family moments and lively beachfront celebrations. Young guests can immerse themselves in the excitement of a colourful Easter party featuring an egg hunt, painting activities, music, and games, creating unforgettable memories with fellow travellers. As the sun begins to set, couples and families can gather for a scenic evening cruise accompanied by live music and refreshments before returning to the island for a relaxed Easter feast on the beach, where a surf and turf barbecue and live entertainment bring the day to a joyful close.

Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives

Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives invites guests to experience Easter through vibrant island energy and refined culinary celebrations. The festivities include an interactive Easter themed cooking experience led by the resort’s chefs, offering guests a chance to explore seasonal flavours in a relaxed setting. Families can enjoy a lively Easter celebration complete with games, creative activities, and festive surprises, while couples may prefer the indulgence of an oceanfront seafood barbecue evening enhanced by live saxophone music. As Easter Sunday unfolds, sunset cocktails and live performances set the tone for a sophisticated island evening.

Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives

At Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, Easter unfolds as a week of relaxed island celebrations designed for guests who appreciate both serenity and social moments. Highlights include scenic cocktail cruises across the lagoon where guests can toast the sunset while enjoying island inspired drinks and music. Beachside gatherings bring guests together for a relaxed Easter barbecue under the stars, while festive entertainment and themed dining experiences throughout the week create a lively yet laid back atmosphere that captures the essence of an island holiday.

Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon

Known for its vibrant house reef, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon offers an Easter experience that blends festive cheer with marine discovery. Guests can begin the day with a guided snorkelling safari led by the resort’s marine biologist, offering an opportunity to explore the colourful underwater world surrounding the island. The celebrations continue with Easter themed culinary experiences and a festive lunch, while younger guests enjoy a cheerful Easter gathering filled with games and activities. As evening arrives, music and dancing bring the island to life, creating a joyful conclusion to a sun filled Easter celebration.

This Easter, Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts Maldives invites travellers to celebrate differently. Whether gathering as a family, escaping as a couple, or travelling with friends, the Maldives provides the perfect backdrop for moments that will be cherished long after the season has passed.