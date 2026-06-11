Milaidhoo Maldives recognised by guests in Tripadvisor Best of the Best 2026

Milaidhoo Maldives has announced that it has been recognised in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best 2026, placing the island among the top 1% of hotels worldwide based on traveller reviews and ratings.

For Milaidhoo, the recognition is especially meaningful as it comes directly from its guests. Their stories, shared experiences, and reviews have earned the island a place among travellers’ favourite destinations around the world.

Located within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Milaidhoo was created for guests seeking a more personal and authentic Maldivian experience. With just 50 villas surrounded by turquoise waters and flourishing coral reefs, the island offers a sense of intimacy and freedom, encouraging guests to reconnect with nature, with each other, and with themselves.

“We are deeply grateful to every guest who has chosen Milaidhoo and taken the time to share their experience,” said Paul van Frank. “To be recognised among Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best is an honour, but what means the most to us are the memories behind each review, the anniversaries celebrated, the friendships formed, the marine encounters discovered and the moments of joy shared on our island. This recognition also belongs to our Milaidhoo Family, whose warmth, care and genuine passion create the heartfelt experiences our guests remember long after they leave. We are proud to share this achievement with every member of our team and every guest who has become part of the Milaidhoo story.”

The Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards recognise the highest-rated hotels around the world, based on authentic reviews collected over a 12-month period. As one of the world’s most trusted travel guidance platforms, Tripadvisor’s recognition reflects the voices of travellers and the experiences that resonate most strongly with them.

As Milaidhoo continues to welcome guests from around the world, the recognition serves as a reminder of what has always mattered most to the island: creating meaningful experiences, sharing the beauty of the Maldives, and making every guest feel at home.