Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru marks Global Wellness Day with island wellbeing journey

In celebration of Global Wellness Day, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru invites guests to embrace a month of experiences inspired by the rhythms of island life. Guided by this year’s global theme, JoyMagenta, the programme celebrates joy through movement, creativity, connection and gratitude — from nourishing culinary experiences and mindful rituals to a reflective Full Moon gathering beneath the June Strawberry Moon.

Inspired by Banyan Tree Wellbeing’s eight pillars, the month’s experiences encourage guests to slow down, cultivate awareness, and discover simple practices that support a balanced and joyful way of life amidst the natural beauty of the Maldives, under the guidance of the resort’s resident wellbeing practitioner, Dr Sharma.

Celebrating Global Wellness Day

On 13 June, guests are invited to take part in a thoughtfully curated programme inspired by Banyan Tree’s integrated approach to well-living and this year’s Global Wellness Day theme, JoyMagenta.

The day begins with Sunrise Yoga and a Facelift Home-care Workshop, encouraging movement, mindfulness and self-care through simple practices that can be incorporated into everyday life.

At Sangu Garden, a Wellness Cooking Class celebrates nourishment through fresh, healthy ingredients, while a Wellness Mixology Class at Naiboli Bar explores creativity through wellness-inspired mocktails crafted with local ingredients such as butterfly pea flower, coconut water, turmeric, ginger and tropical fruits.

As the sun begins to soften, a Grounded Beach Walk Meditation by the beach invites guests to slow down, tune into the natural surroundings and embrace the calming pace of island life.

Together, these experiences reflect the spirit of JoyMagenta, celebrating joy through movement, creativity, connection and gratitude while encouraging small, intentional practices that enrich everyday life.

International Yoga Day

Building on the month’s focus on joyful movement and mindful living, the celebration continues on 21 June with International Yoga Day, marked by a special Sunset Yoga session on the beach.

As sunset settles across the lagoon and the sound of the ocean waves fills the air, guests are invited to move with intention, focus on their breath, and embrace the tranquillity of the moment. Guided by the natural rhythm of the island, the session creates space to slow down, cultivate awareness and arrive fully in the present moment.

The Fire Within Full Moon Ritual

The month unfolds on 29 June with The Fire Within, a special Full Moon Ritual taking place beneath the Strawberry Moon.

Known as a moon of warmth, rhythm and renewal, the June full moon arrives as the ocean responds to its gentle pull and moonlight shimmers across the lagoon. Inspired by themes of growth, courage and new possibilities, The Fire Within combines sound healing and reflective practices that encourage guests to pause, reconnect and create space for new intentions. Set beneath the moonlit sky and immersed in the natural beauty of the Maldives, the ritual offers a meaningful opportunity to slow down, listen inward and move forward with greater clarity and purpose.

Discover the Banyan Tree Wellbeing Sanctuary

To complement the Full Moon Ritual, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru will offer a limited-time Full Moon Wellbeing Package from 26 to 30 June 2026. Designed for guests seeking a deeper immersion in the month’s experiences, the package combines a private yoga session, a personalised wellbeing treatment at Banyan Tree Spa, and participation in The Fire Within.

For guests wishing to extend their wellbeing journey, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru also offers its Wellbeing Sanctuary experience — a curated retreat that brings together movement, mindful practices, nourishing cuisine and personalised spa therapies. Inspired by Banyan Tree Wellbeing’s philosophy of connection with self, others and nature, the experience invites guests to immerse themselves in a more intentional rhythm of island life while embracing the restorative qualities of the Maldives.

“Wellbeing often begins by paying attention to the present moment,” said Dr Sharma, Resident Wellbeing Practitioner of Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru. “Whether through movement, nourishment, time in nature or quiet reflection, these experiences invite guests to reconnect with what supports their wellbeing in ways that feel personal and meaningful.”