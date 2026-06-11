News
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru marks Global Wellness Day with island wellbeing journey
In celebration of Global Wellness Day, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru invites guests to embrace a month of experiences inspired by the rhythms of island life. Guided by this year’s global theme, JoyMagenta, the programme celebrates joy through movement, creativity, connection and gratitude — from nourishing culinary experiences and mindful rituals to a reflective Full Moon gathering beneath the June Strawberry Moon.
Inspired by Banyan Tree Wellbeing’s eight pillars, the month’s experiences encourage guests to slow down, cultivate awareness, and discover simple practices that support a balanced and joyful way of life amidst the natural beauty of the Maldives, under the guidance of the resort’s resident wellbeing practitioner, Dr Sharma.
Celebrating Global Wellness Day
On 13 June, guests are invited to take part in a thoughtfully curated programme inspired by Banyan Tree’s integrated approach to well-living and this year’s Global Wellness Day theme, JoyMagenta.
The day begins with Sunrise Yoga and a Facelift Home-care Workshop, encouraging movement, mindfulness and self-care through simple practices that can be incorporated into everyday life.
At Sangu Garden, a Wellness Cooking Class celebrates nourishment through fresh, healthy ingredients, while a Wellness Mixology Class at Naiboli Bar explores creativity through wellness-inspired mocktails crafted with local ingredients such as butterfly pea flower, coconut water, turmeric, ginger and tropical fruits.
As the sun begins to soften, a Grounded Beach Walk Meditation by the beach invites guests to slow down, tune into the natural surroundings and embrace the calming pace of island life.
Together, these experiences reflect the spirit of JoyMagenta, celebrating joy through movement, creativity, connection and gratitude while encouraging small, intentional practices that enrich everyday life.
International Yoga Day
Building on the month’s focus on joyful movement and mindful living, the celebration continues on 21 June with International Yoga Day, marked by a special Sunset Yoga session on the beach.
As sunset settles across the lagoon and the sound of the ocean waves fills the air, guests are invited to move with intention, focus on their breath, and embrace the tranquillity of the moment. Guided by the natural rhythm of the island, the session creates space to slow down, cultivate awareness and arrive fully in the present moment.
The Fire Within Full Moon Ritual
The month unfolds on 29 June with The Fire Within, a special Full Moon Ritual taking place beneath the Strawberry Moon.
Known as a moon of warmth, rhythm and renewal, the June full moon arrives as the ocean responds to its gentle pull and moonlight shimmers across the lagoon. Inspired by themes of growth, courage and new possibilities, The Fire Within combines sound healing and reflective practices that encourage guests to pause, reconnect and create space for new intentions. Set beneath the moonlit sky and immersed in the natural beauty of the Maldives, the ritual offers a meaningful opportunity to slow down, listen inward and move forward with greater clarity and purpose.
Discover the Banyan Tree Wellbeing Sanctuary
To complement the Full Moon Ritual, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru will offer a limited-time Full Moon Wellbeing Package from 26 to 30 June 2026. Designed for guests seeking a deeper immersion in the month’s experiences, the package combines a private yoga session, a personalised wellbeing treatment at Banyan Tree Spa, and participation in The Fire Within.
For guests wishing to extend their wellbeing journey, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru also offers its Wellbeing Sanctuary experience — a curated retreat that brings together movement, mindful practices, nourishing cuisine and personalised spa therapies. Inspired by Banyan Tree Wellbeing’s philosophy of connection with self, others and nature, the experience invites guests to immerse themselves in a more intentional rhythm of island life while embracing the restorative qualities of the Maldives.
“Wellbeing often begins by paying attention to the present moment,” said Dr Sharma, Resident Wellbeing Practitioner of Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru. “Whether through movement, nourishment, time in nature or quiet reflection, these experiences invite guests to reconnect with what supports their wellbeing in ways that feel personal and meaningful.”
Awards
Milaidhoo Maldives recognised by guests in Tripadvisor Best of the Best 2026
Milaidhoo Maldives has announced that it has been recognised in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best 2026, placing the island among the top 1% of hotels worldwide based on traveller reviews and ratings.
For Milaidhoo, the recognition is especially meaningful as it comes directly from its guests. Their stories, shared experiences, and reviews have earned the island a place among travellers’ favourite destinations around the world.
Located within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Milaidhoo was created for guests seeking a more personal and authentic Maldivian experience. With just 50 villas surrounded by turquoise waters and flourishing coral reefs, the island offers a sense of intimacy and freedom, encouraging guests to reconnect with nature, with each other, and with themselves.
“We are deeply grateful to every guest who has chosen Milaidhoo and taken the time to share their experience,” said Paul van Frank. “To be recognised among Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best is an honour, but what means the most to us are the memories behind each review, the anniversaries celebrated, the friendships formed, the marine encounters discovered and the moments of joy shared on our island. This recognition also belongs to our Milaidhoo Family, whose warmth, care and genuine passion create the heartfelt experiences our guests remember long after they leave. We are proud to share this achievement with every member of our team and every guest who has become part of the Milaidhoo story.”
The Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards recognise the highest-rated hotels around the world, based on authentic reviews collected over a 12-month period. As one of the world’s most trusted travel guidance platforms, Tripadvisor’s recognition reflects the voices of travellers and the experiences that resonate most strongly with them.
As Milaidhoo continues to welcome guests from around the world, the recognition serves as a reminder of what has always mattered most to the island: creating meaningful experiences, sharing the beauty of the Maldives, and making every guest feel at home.
News
The Standard, Maldives to ring in 2027 with ‘Reveal Your Glow’ beach party
This festive season, The Standard, Maldives invites guests to escape to a sun-drenched celebration where island spirit meets holiday magic. Set against the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, the resort presents an effortlessly vibrant lineup of experiences designed for all ages, bringing together joyful moments, lively entertainment, and exceptional culinary offerings in one unforgettable setting.
The celebrations begin on 20 December 2026 with a beachfront Tree Lighting Ceremony, where festive tradition meets laid- back natural island charm. Set against the glow of the ocean at dusk, the evening is brought to life with sounds from resident DJ and live performances, adding a contemporary pulse to the occasion. Guests are then invited to continue the night with a Fire & Grill Dinner, a curated dining experience at Kula. Across Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the resort embraces a lively blend of activity and indulgence. Days start on a playful note with energizing sessions by the pool and engaging classes, before easing into relaxed, flavour-forward dining experiences in the afternoon. As daylight fades, the atmosphere shifts, sunset cocktails set the tone, followed by immersive dinners and upbeat celebrations that stretch into the night.
Families and younger guests can enjoy beloved festive traditions reimagined with a tropical touch, while adults are invited to soak up the island’s vibrant social scene, think beachside gatherings, live acts, and high-energy performances that turn the shoreline into a dynamic backdrop of music, light, and movement. Throughout the festive period, Lil’ Shark Kids Club offers a variety of engaging activities, bringing together the warmth of Christmas with a playful island spirit.
Adding to the festive spirit, New Year’s Eve promises a dazzling grand finale. The seasonal celebrations culminate in a spectacular New Year’s Eve theme: Reveal Your Glow. The much-anticipated glow-up party will set the tone for the year ahead, headlined by internationally acclaimed DJ Kessaé Kimmi. Known for her magnetic stage presence and electrifying sets, the Thailand-based artist will take over the island with her signature sound, delivering vibrant beats, immersive visuals, and dance-floor euphoria that keeps the energy high until sunrise. Bringing the same high-octane energy that lights up full moon festivals, luxury hotspots, and global stages, she arrives with a suitcase full of irresistible beats, flawless mixes, and pure countdown magic. The night unfolds from an abundant gala dinner into an electrifying beach party, where music, fire performances, and captivating rituals ignite the shoreline. A midnight fireworks display lights up the Maldivian sky, creating a vibrant and unforgettable welcome to the new year.
Whether seeking relaxed holiday indulgence or high-energy celebrations, The Standard, Maldives offers the perfect balance of both, where good food, great company, and unforgettable moments come together in true island style.
Featured
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives marks June with sustainability and marine conservation initiatives
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives is reinforcing its commitment to environmental stewardship this June through a series of sustainability-focused initiatives and conservation experiences.
In celebration of World Environment Day on 5 June and World Ocean Day on 8 June, the management and team at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives took part in activities designed to promote awareness, education, and action in support of protecting the natural world, both above and below the waterline.
The programme began on World Environment Day, when team members came together for a tree planting activity on the island. Inspired by this year’s global theme, “Our Land, Our Future”, the initiative highlighted the vital connection between healthy ecosystems, biodiversity, and human wellbeing, while contributing to the resort’s ongoing efforts to preserve and enhance its natural environment.
Building on this momentum, the resort is continuing its sustainability journey throughout June with a series of marine conservation activities developed in collaboration with Euro-Divers Maldives. The programme began with Reef Awareness Day on 1 June, featuring a coral planting programme with the marine biologist. Participants contributed directly to reef restoration efforts while learning about the importance of coral ecosystems in maintaining ocean health.
On 8 June, guests and colleagues came together to mark World Ocean Day through a house reef clean-up dive and beach clean-up, helping to remove marine debris and protect the delicate reef ecosystem surrounding the island. The day concluded with Ocean Discovery Night – All About Sea Turtles, an educational session designed to deepen understanding of one of the Maldives’ most iconic marine species.
The sustainability programme continues with June Sea Turtle Week, held from 8 to 16 June, featuring immersive experiences that connect guests with marine conservation efforts. Highlights include a Turtle Reef Snorkelling Excursion with the marine biologist on 10 June, offering participants the opportunity to observe sea turtles in their natural habitat while learning about ongoing research and protection initiatives.
The programme will culminate on 16 June, coinciding with World Sea Turtle Day, with an interactive presentation dedicated to sea turtle conservation and the challenges these marine species face in today’s oceans.
“Education and engagement are powerful tools for conservation. Through our partnership with Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, we aim to inspire greater appreciation for the underwater world while encouraging responsible interactions with marine life. Whether planting corals, participating in reef clean-ups, or learning about sea turtles, guests have the opportunity to make a positive impact while experiencing the extraordinary biodiversity of the Maldives,” said Igor Semenov, Dive Centre and Watersports Manager of Euro-Divers at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives.
“Sustainability lies at the heart of the Alila experience. From preserving our island’s natural landscape to protecting the vibrant marine ecosystems that surround us, we are committed to creating meaningful opportunities for our guests to connect with nature and become active participants in conservation. Our World Environment Day and World Ocean Day initiatives reflect our belief that every small action can contribute to a healthier planet for future generations,” said Thomas Weber, General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives.
Through these initiatives, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives continues to champion responsible tourism and environmental conservation. The resort’s sustainability programme fosters meaningful connections between guests and the natural environment while supporting the protection of the Maldives’ unique ecosystems for generations to come.
The resort continues to share updates on its sustainability initiatives, marine conservation programmes, and immersive guest experiences through its Instagram account as part of its ongoing journey to protect the natural beauty of the Maldives.
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