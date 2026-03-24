Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru marks first Hawksbill turtle hatchling event since 2015

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has recorded the return of a Hawksbill sea turtle to its shores for the first time since 2015, with eggs laid in January hatching on the afternoon of 23 March, marking a meaningful moment for the island and its surrounding marine environment.

The eggs, laid on 24 January, have now hatched, with tiny hatchlings emerging beneath sun-warmed sands and making their way across the beach into the lagoon. The moment was quietly witnessed by guests and resort associates, offering a precious and moving glimpse into one of nature’s most delicate life cycles.

The return comes alongside Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s ongoing marine conservation efforts, led by its on-site Marine Lab – one of the first resort-based marine conservation programmes in the Maldives. For over two decades, the Marine Lab has contributed to coral restoration, reef protection, marine biodiversity monitoring and environmental education.

The Banyan Tree Marine Lab actively engages guests and associates through ongoing conservation activities, including Marine Talks on turtle and shark conservation, reef restoration and monitoring, as well as ongoing turtle identification and monitoring initiatives that support broader research efforts across the country.

Hawksbill turtles, listed as critically endangered, continue to face threats across the Maldives from habitat loss, marine pollution and climate change. Their rare return to shore serves as a gentle yet powerful reminder of the responsibility we share in protecting these fragile species and the ecosystems they depend on.

“Moments like are truly special,” said Alex Burden, Marine Lab Manager at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru. “The return of a sea turtle to our shores is a powerful reflection of what long-term commitment and genuine care for the marine environment can achieve.”