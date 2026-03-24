Action
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru marks first Hawksbill turtle hatchling event since 2015
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has recorded the return of a Hawksbill sea turtle to its shores for the first time since 2015, with eggs laid in January hatching on the afternoon of 23 March, marking a meaningful moment for the island and its surrounding marine environment.
The eggs, laid on 24 January, have now hatched, with tiny hatchlings emerging beneath sun-warmed sands and making their way across the beach into the lagoon. The moment was quietly witnessed by guests and resort associates, offering a precious and moving glimpse into one of nature’s most delicate life cycles.
The return comes alongside Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s ongoing marine conservation efforts, led by its on-site Marine Lab – one of the first resort-based marine conservation programmes in the Maldives. For over two decades, the Marine Lab has contributed to coral restoration, reef protection, marine biodiversity monitoring and environmental education.
The Banyan Tree Marine Lab actively engages guests and associates through ongoing conservation activities, including Marine Talks on turtle and shark conservation, reef restoration and monitoring, as well as ongoing turtle identification and monitoring initiatives that support broader research efforts across the country.
Hawksbill turtles, listed as critically endangered, continue to face threats across the Maldives from habitat loss, marine pollution and climate change. Their rare return to shore serves as a gentle yet powerful reminder of the responsibility we share in protecting these fragile species and the ecosystems they depend on.
“Moments like are truly special,” said Alex Burden, Marine Lab Manager at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru. “The return of a sea turtle to our shores is a powerful reflection of what long-term commitment and genuine care for the marine environment can achieve.”
Action
Siyam World Maldives to host international football camps this Easter
This Easter, Siyam World Maldives, part of Sun Siyam’s Lifestyle Collection, is clicking its ruby slippers and transforming into the magical World of Oz from From March 31st – April 17th, 2026 with not one, not two, but three international football legends arriving on island. Yes, while the Wizard may rely on smoke and mirrors, Massimo Ambrosini, Javier Saviola and Gary Cahill are very real, and they will be hosting exclusive football camps throughout April for young players and fans ready to sharpen their skills in paradise.
But that is only the beginning because, unlike Dorothy, you might not want to go home.
Alongside these star-studded camps, Siyam World’s Easter celebrations invite guests to follow the Yellow Brick Road into the World of Oz, where the island comes alive with magical shows, playful races, kid-friendly carnivals, and high-energy island adventures.
The journey begins with Dorothy’s Arrival, a sunset gathering at Together Beach where emerald lights glow, music fills the air, and the first clues of the Oz adventure begin to unfold. Guests are then invited to follow the Yellow Brick Road across the island, discovering surprises along the way. The highlight of the Easter programme is the spectacular Journey to the Emerald City Stage Show, featuring dazzling dance performances, aerial artistry, fire acts, and immersive visuals that bring the magic of Oz to life.
Young adventurers can explore the Wizard’s Kidz Carnival, packed with games, face painting, and playful characters, while guests ready for a challenge can join The Amazing Race – Wizard of Siyam Edition, racing around the island in a series of fun challenges inspired by brains, heart, and courage.
Meanwhile, the SW 3K Easter Run adds an extra splash of fun with bubble tunnels, misty surprises, and plenty of laughter along the way.
And for football lovers, the island’s pitch becomes the ultimate training ground with three exclusive camps:
- Massimo Ambrosini Football Camp (2–4 April) – The AC Milan midfield legend known for leadership and tactical brilliance
- Javier Saviola Football Camp (5–10 April) – The lightning-fast Argentine forward “El Conejo,” famed for creativity and clinical finishing.
- Gary Cahill Football Camp (13–17 April) – The England international and former Chelsea captain celebrated for his defensive strength and leadership.
With world-class football, magical storytelling, and island adventures around every corner, The World of Oz at Siyam World promises an Easter celebration where fantasy, sport, and pure fun collide.
Because at Siyam World, the adventure never ends, it simply follows the Yellow Brick Road.
For more information and to book your stay or check out the full Easter programme, please visit the resort’s website.
Action
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives expands sustainability efforts with coral restoration
The vibrant coral reefs surrounding Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives play a vital role in sustaining the island’s rich marine biodiversity. Recognising the growing threats faced by coral ecosystems worldwide, the resort has introduced a coral restoration initiative aimed at supporting the long-term recovery of its house reef.
Coral reefs are among the most sensitive and fragile ecosystems on the planet and are increasingly affected by environmental stressors such as rising ocean temperatures, coral bleaching, and human activity. These ecosystems not only support thousands of marine species but also play a crucial role in maintaining ocean health and protecting coastlines.
As part of its ongoing sustainability efforts, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives has taken proactive steps to assist reef regeneration through a structured coral restoration programme. The initiative recently saw the installation of 25 coral frames, each carefully planted with coral fragments collected from naturally broken corals found within the surrounding lagoon and reef areas.
Over time, these fragments will grow and fuse with one another, gradually forming new coral colonies that contribute to rebuilding the reef structure. As the corals mature, they create shelter and feeding grounds for a wide variety of marine life, helping restore the ecological balance of the reef ecosystem.
The restoration project also serves as an important platform for raising awareness among guests and team members about the importance of marine conservation. By nurturing these coral frames and monitoring their progress, the resort contributes to strengthening the resilience of its surrounding reef while supporting broader efforts to safeguard the Maldives’ underwater ecosystems.
Action
Sun Siyam Olhuveli invests in staff wellbeing with upgraded sports facilities
Sun Siyam Olhuveli has unveiled newly upgraded volleyball and futsal grounds for team members, reaffirming its commitment to employee wellbeing while advancing responsible, future-focused operations. The renovated volleyball grounds were officially inaugurated on 14 February, while the upgraded futsal ground opened earlier this year—together creating dedicated spaces for recreation, connection, and healthy competition across the island.
Designed to encourage regular physical activity and camaraderie beyond the workplace, the improved sports facilities represent a thoughtful investment in social infrastructure. They reflect a belief that wellbeing is fundamental to long-term performance, nurturing morale, teamwork, and a strong sense of belonging among team members.
Alongside these developments, the resort has implemented NO BIN DAY every Tuesday, a practical initiative aimed at minimising food waste across operations. By encouraging mindful planning and responsible consumption, the initiative challenges teams to rethink habits around food—transforming sustainability into a shared, everyday discipline.
“Taking care of our people and the environment must go hand in hand. By investing in spaces that support our team’s wellbeing and introducing simple disciplines like NO BIN DAY, we are building a culture where responsibility is lived every day—naturally, collectively, and with purpose,” said Hassan Adil, General Manager of Sun Siyam Olhuveli.
Both initiatives form part of Sun Siyam Care, the group’s corporate social responsibility platform, and align with the Social Infrastructure and Responsible Consumption and Production pillars under the GDS framework. Together, they reflect a people-first approach to sustainability—where everyday actions create lasting impact for teams, operations, and the wider community.
Sun Siyam Care is committed to creating a positive impact for people, communities, and the environment through responsible operations, social investment, and long-term sustainability actions across its destinations in the Maldives and Sri Lanka.
Guests are encouraged to learn more about these initiatives by visiting the Sun Siyam Care website at sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-care.
Trending
-
Family1 week ago
Sheraton Maldives to host ‘Soft Horizons’ themed Easter festivities for families
-
Family1 week ago
Art, gastronomy and island adventure headline Easter at JOALI Maldives
-
Cooking1 week ago
SO/ Maldives unveils elevated Sky Dining Experience with panoramic island views
-
News1 week ago
Pay 4, Stay 6: Grand Park Kodhipparu rewards guest loyalty with new summer offer
-
Family5 days ago
Easter in Maldives: COMO Cocoa Island and Maalifushi launch curated festivities
-
News6 days ago
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort launches immersive experiences to enhance meaningful travel
-
Business6 days ago
BBM renews as Title Partner of Hotelier Maldives Awards under multi-year agreement
-
Family1 week ago
Ifuru Island Maldives introduces Easter festivities inspired by Chocolate Factory concept