Sun Siyam Iru Veli curates Easter experience with dining and live entertainment

This Easter, Sun Siyam Iru Veli invites guests to enjoy a magical island programme from April 2nd to 6th, 2026, inspired by shimmering ocean blues and playful coastal elements. Part of Sun Siyam’s Privé Collection, the resort presents a five-day celebration where curated dining, family-friendly activities, wellness moments, and live entertainment come together to create an immersive Easter escape for couples and families alike.

At the heart of the celebration is Easter Day, when the island comes alive with experiences for all ages. Families can enjoy the Grand Easter Egg Hunt and Cocoa & Bunny moments, where little ones can meet and pet bunnies while sipping hot cocoa, while the Magical Splash Pool Party celebration brings together music, refreshments, and a lively island atmosphere. As evening falls, a Special Easter Buffet opens, followed by Wonders of the Ocean—a captivating live performance that brings a sense of magic to the lagoon setting.

The enchanting evening is brought to life through performances by magician Ahmed Shaman. Known for his engaging and interactive style, his work celebrates local talent while adding a sense of wonder to the island. From close-up illusions to playful mind-reading moments, each performance invites guests to become part of the experience, creating memories that feel both personal and unforgettable. His presence reflects the resort’s ongoing commitment to showcasing Maldivian artistry while enriching the guest journey.

Throughout the week, guests can explore a diverse lineup of experiences, including themed international buffets, beachfront lobster BBQ under the stars, cocktail nights, and live music. Younger guests are engaged through creative and playful activities, such as Easter card making, egg painting, kite flying, and musical games. The Ocean Spa welcomes all to unwind with special promotions that aim to bring a soft, seasonal glow to both mind and body. From sandbank picnics to sunset entertainment and wellness-led experiences, Easter 2026 at Sun Siyam Iru Veli invites guests to create lasting memories in a setting shaped by the shimmering lagoons and the rhythm of the ocean.

For more information and to book your Easter escape, please visit Sun Siyam Iru Veli Offers page.