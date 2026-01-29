Family
Adventure, wellness and play define family escapes at Ifuru Island Maldives
At Ifuru Island Maldives, family getaways are anything but ordinary. Located in the stunning Raa Atoll, this vibrant island playground invites families to switch off from everyday life and immerse themselves in the perfect combination of relaxation and fun-filled activity. From endless water sports and outdoor adventures to yoga and meditation sessions and creative art classes, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
Coconut Kids Club & Water Park
The Coconut Kids Club and Little Explorers Club at Ifuru Island are dedicated to creating unforgettable memories for children, keeping them entertained all day long. Parents can relax on the beach, unwind by the pool or discover the resort’s incredible array of leisure activities whilst knowing their kids will be well looked after. The Coconut Kids Club features a water park with interactive splash zones and play areas, offering endless fun for children in a safe environment.
Water Sports Lineup
Beyond the water park, Ifuru Island offers an impressive range of water sports for children and adults to try during their stay. For a more thrilling experience, jet skis and sea bobs offer an exhilarating way to explore the waterways, and wakeboarding, knee boarding and water skiing also provide endless entertainment. Families can also enjoy fun aquatic experiences including banana rides and tubing and can even book a private speedboat for a more exclusive ocean adventure.
Mindfulness & Wellbeing
Families looking to combine wellness with adventure can enjoy Ifuru Island’s wonderful range of wellbeing experiences. With Pilates and Yoga on offer to help guests stretch and strengthen, and Sound Healing available for restoring balance, guests can take the time to truly unwind and reconnect with themselves. The resort also offers its signature Ice Bath & Bubbles Challenge, a cold-water therapy experience which invigorates the body and awakens the senses. There are special kids’ yoga classes available to join at the Coconut Kids Club, so guests of all ages are well catered for when it comes to wellbeing at Ifuru Island.
Outdoor Adventures
The island features lush natural scenery complete with beautiful flowers and plants and an amazing array of wildlife to spot both on land and in the water. As well as exploring Ifuru Island itself, families can also book a desert island exploration excursion or visit a local island for an authentic experience of Maldivian culture, discovering more about Ifuru Island and its neighbours. At the Coconut Kids Club, the programme features garden and jungle tours, so children can discover the resort’s breathtaking natural surroundings in a fun, educational session.
Creative Classes
To help kids tap into their creative side, the Coconut Kids Club has an incredible programme of artistic classes for them to discover. From designing bracelets and making masks and cards, to thumbprint painting, hand printing and paper roll art sessions, Ifuru Island gives children the chance to let their imaginations run wild and learn new skills to take home with them.
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives wins top family hotel honour at Little Steps Family Travel Awards
Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, has announced that Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives has been named the ‘Best Family Hotel in the Maldives’ at the Little Steps Family Travel Awards 2025/2026. Opened less than a year ago, the resort has already earned its first accolade under a family-focused category—an achievement that celebrates its dedication to delivering extraordinary experiences for guests of all ages.
An enchanting underwater world-themed family resort, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives brings the wonders of the ocean to life through playful design, imaginative details, and immersive experiences that inspire every generation. The resort’s 145 beachfront and overwater villas are designed with families in mind, many featuring bunk beds for kids, spacious living areas, and thoughtful amenities that inspire togetherness and make stays effortless.
Boundless fun and discovery await at every turn, from splash-worthy swimming pools, exhilarating water slides, and a meandering lazy river to the vibrant Kids’ Club, where imagination comes alive through marine-themed games and ocean conservation activities. Older children and teens can find their own adventures in the Games Room, while parents unwind at SPA Cenvaree as younger guests enjoy playful pampering at the Candy Spa. From ocean excursions that reveal the wonders beneath the waves to diverse dining venues featuring dedicated children’s menus, every detail is designed to spark joy, connection, and shared memories—making Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives the ultimate family destination in the Maldives.
“We are honoured to be recognised as the ‘Best Family Hotel in the Maldives’ by the Little Steps Family Travel Awards,” said Andrew Jansson, Cluster General Manager of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives and Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives. “Earning this accolade within our first year of operation is a reflection of our team’s passion and dedication to creating meaningful moments for every family member. From thrilling water attractions and thoughtfully designed villas to unforgettable ocean excursions and exceptional culinary offerings, we strive to ensure guests of all ages experience the wonders of the Maldives, embraced by Centara’s signature warm hospitality and Thai family values.”
Kuramathi Maldives brings families together with fortnightly children’s programme
Kuramathi Maldives has introduced the new Bageecha Kids Club fortnightly programme, designed to inspire creativity, nurture curiosity, and create memorable holidays for children. The two-week programme, which began on 25 August, offers a wide range of engaging activities for children of different ages and interests. Bageecha Kids Club aims to create lasting memories, build friendships, and enhance family holidays. With this initiative, Kuramathi Maldives continues its commitment to delivering enriching experiences for guests of all ages.
The pirate-themed club is specially designed for children aged 3 to 12 years and operates daily from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Families travelling with children under the age of three may request babysitting services at an additional charge, ensuring that younger guests are also well cared for during their stay at Kuramathi.
Week 1:
- Monday – Art & Nature Day: Activities include a scavenger hunt, nature crafts, and fitness games. Children can build sandcastles on the beach, take part in pool activities, enjoy splash pad games, and explore watercolour painting.
- Tuesday – Ocean Adventures: Young participants can enjoy reef crafts, pool activities, and an underwater wildlife masterclass, concluding with fish tattoos and aquatic-themed fun.
- Wednesday – Sports Day: The day features mini-Olympics, children’s yoga, and beach volleyball, followed by pool time and a BBQ lunch.
- Thursday – Pirate & Mermaid Day: Children create treasure maps, embark on a treasure hunt, and learn to make pirate hats and mermaid crowns. The day concludes with splash games and a film.
- Friday – Superhero Adventure: Children design their own costumes, take part in beach games, and enjoy kite flying, before ending the day with a superhero disco.
- Saturday – Tropical Explorers: The programme includes animal crafts, jungle walks, coconut bowling, and pool activities, followed by a cinema session with popcorn.
- Sunday – Maldivian Culture & Heritage: Children are invited to learn Dhivehi phrases, craft miniature Dhonis, and practise traditional drumming. Palm leaf weaving and poolside activities round off the day.
Week 2:
- Monday – Eco & Green Day: Children make bookmarks and recycled art, alongside beach games, pool activities, and a nature walk.
- Tuesday – Underwater Wonders: Activities include underwater crafts, painting seascapes, a reef quiz, and laboratory time at the Eco Centre.
- Wednesday – Beach Olympics: The day features yoga, beach activities, pool time, a BBQ lunch, dance and movement sessions, hydroponic gardening, and a mini triathlon.
- Thursday – Creative Mind: Budding artists work on a group mural and nature journals, alongside pool adventures, water games, and a dance party.
- Friday – Animal Kingdom: The schedule includes animal-themed crafts, a relay race, pool activities, board games, and a paper plane contest.
- Saturday – Pirate Adventure: Children take part in crafts, pool games, and a treasure hunt, designing their own ship as part of the day’s activities.
- Sunday – Adventure & Fun: The final day brings a dance competition, superhero quiz, memory games, an obstacle course, and relay races.
The Bageecha Kids Club fortnightly programme provides children with the opportunity to experience creativity, fun, and cultural discovery, ensuring a memorable holiday for families at Kuramathi Maldives
The Nautilus Maldives launches children’s sustainability workshops in partnership with ecoBirdy
On 29 October 2025, as the world celebrates conscious living, The Nautilus Maldives, an ultra-luxury bohemian private island hideaway, invites families to embark on a journey of transformation, creativity, and renewal. Debuting on World Sustainability Day, The Nautilus introduces a new series of monthly sustainability workshops for families, developed by ecoBirdy, a like-minded innovator in circular design.
Earlier this year, The Nautilus introduced its sustainability partnership with ecoBirdy—an award-winning, family-run design brand renowned for its imaginative approach to socially and environmentally responsible design. Curated for Young Wonderers, this collaboration now deepens with immersive, hands-on workshops designed to blend creativity, learning, and environmental awareness.
Each workshop invites children and their families to discover the hidden potential in plastic waste. Through the guided storytelling of ecoBirdy’s “Journey to a New Life” based on real-world research, young minds trace the path of discarded toys—where they drift, how they degrade, and how they can be reimagined through the art of upcycling.
The storytelling soon turns into meaningful action. Children take part in a gentle beach clean-up, gathering plastic fragments from the island’s shores. Back at Young Wonderers, they sort, shred, and reshape reclaimed materials using the first recycling injection machine of its kind in the Maldives to craft a nautilus shell with a colourful swirl effect—created by ecoBirdy exclusively for The Nautilus. The final creation is The Nautilus Pendant, finished with locally-sourced Banyan Tree rope—a quiet, elegant symbol of transformation and mindful intent.
More than a creative activity, this experience is an invitation to rethink value, explore circularity, and return home with a keepsake that embodies care, consciousness, and creativity. Through this ongoing partnership with ecoBirdy, The Nautilus reaffirms its commitment to a more sustainable future and conscious living—where even the smallest hands and gestures can leave a meaningful mark.
To book, contact The Nautilus at hello@thenautilusmaldives.com or visit the resort’s website here.
