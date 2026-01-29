Adventure, wellness and play define family escapes at Ifuru Island Maldives

On 29 October 2025, as the world celebrates conscious living, The Nautilus Maldives, an ultra-luxury bohemian private island hideaway, invites families to embark on a journey of transformation, creativity, and renewal. Debuting on World Sustainability Day, The Nautilus introduces a new series of monthly sustainability workshops for families, developed by ecoBirdy, a like-minded innovator in circular design.

Earlier this year, The Nautilus introduced its sustainability partnership with ecoBirdy—an award-winning, family-run design brand renowned for its imaginative approach to socially and environmentally responsible design. Curated for Young Wonderers, this collaboration now deepens with immersive, hands-on workshops designed to blend creativity, learning, and environmental awareness.

Each workshop invites children and their families to discover the hidden potential in plastic waste. Through the guided storytelling of ecoBirdy’s “Journey to a New Life” based on real-world research, young minds trace the path of discarded toys—where they drift, how they degrade, and how they can be reimagined through the art of upcycling.

The storytelling soon turns into meaningful action. Children take part in a gentle beach clean-up, gathering plastic fragments from the island’s shores. Back at Young Wonderers, they sort, shred, and reshape reclaimed materials using the first recycling injection machine of its kind in the Maldives to craft a nautilus shell with a colourful swirl effect—created by ecoBirdy exclusively for The Nautilus. The final creation is The Nautilus Pendant, finished with locally-sourced Banyan Tree rope—a quiet, elegant symbol of transformation and mindful intent.

More than a creative activity, this experience is an invitation to rethink value, explore circularity, and return home with a keepsake that embodies care, consciousness, and creativity. Through this ongoing partnership with ecoBirdy, The Nautilus reaffirms its commitment to a more sustainable future and conscious living—where even the smallest hands and gestures can leave a meaningful mark.

To book, contact The Nautilus at hello@thenautilusmaldives.com or visit the resort’s website here.