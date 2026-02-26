Cooking
Ifuru Island Maldives positions itself as leading culinary destination
Ifuru Island Maldives is positioning itself as one of the Maldives’ emerging culinary destinations, with dining experiences spread across six restaurants and four bars, all included under its Premium All Inclusive offering. The resort presents dining as a central part of the guest experience, encouraging exploration of flavours, textures, aromas and settings, complemented by ocean views and an open-air island atmosphere.
At the centre of the island’s dining offering is Social House, the all-day dining restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner in a lively and welcoming environment. Designed in line with the resort’s lifestyle concept, Social House encourages guests to interact, share tables and connect with one another while enjoying 12 rotating theme nights, globally inspired menus and interactive live cooking stations, making it a focal point of island life.
Palm Grill continues the culinary journey as a rustic steakhouse specialising in flame-grilled meats and fresh, locally sourced seafood. The open-grill concept allows guests to experience the sights, sounds and aromas of the kitchen, combining bold flavours with an intimate setting. Meanwhile, The Waterfront offers an overwater dining experience, where chefs prepare personalised dishes in front of guests, turning the cooking process itself into part of the dining experience.
The island’s relaxed and social atmosphere extends to Hubba Hubba and The Beach Club. During the day, Hubba Hubba serves as a poolside venue for cocktails and relaxation, while evenings feature DJs, music and social gatherings. The Beach Club is set along a prime stretch of shoreline, offering handcrafted cocktails and beachside music in a casual setting where guests can unwind with their feet in the sand.
More informal dining options are available at Poolside Pizza, the Ice Cream Tower and Ifuru Eats. Poolside Pizza serves freshly baked pizzas from a beachside oven, while the Ice Cream Tower by the main pool offers a range of ice cream selections throughout the day. For guests seeking late-night dining, Ifuru Eats provides in-villa delivery from 10:30 pm to 7:30 am, offering comfort food without leaving the privacy of their accommodation.
“Dining at Ifuru is meant to be easy, fun, and full of surprises,” says General Manager Marcel Sawyer. “With six restaurants and four bars under Premium All Inclusive, guests can explore different flavours, enjoy relaxed or elevated moments, and make every meal a memory. That’s the freedom we love to offer.”
For guests looking for a more elevated dining experience, Kai offers teppanyaki dining, where chefs prepare seafood, meats and vegetables in a live cooking performance. Through its range of dining venues and concepts, Ifuru Island Maldives aims to position itself not only as a resort destination, but as a location recognised for its evolving and experience-driven food culture.
Cooking
Patina Maldives hosts Chef Shannon Bennett for exclusive April residency
From 1 to 5 April 2026, Patina Maldives, Fari Islands will host Shannon Bennett, one of Australia’s most recognised culinary figures and the creative force behind Belongil. The residency brings together a chef known for shaping dining as an emotional and reflective experience with a destination defined by perspective, creativity and purpose.
Bennett’s career extends beyond traditional notions of cooking. Through projects such as Vue de Monde and Belongil, he has explored dining as a medium for memory, connection and emotion, placing emphasis on experience rather than consumption. His approach centres on creating moments that remain with guests long after the meal has ended.
At Patina Maldives, the residency represents a convergence of shared values. Over five nights, guests are invited to take part in a limited series of dining experiences shaped by intention, curiosity and a sense of place. Rather than recreating Belongil in another setting, the programme evolves its philosophy, drawing inspiration from the natural rhythm and clarity of the Maldivian environment.
Commenting on the collaboration, Bennett said Belongil was conceived as more than a place to eat, but as a space for ideas, connection and lasting moments. He noted that Patina Maldives reflects a similar sense of purpose, adding that bringing his work into the island setting offered an opportunity to create experiences that feel grounded, honest and meaningful.
Patina Maldives continues to develop its identity by providing a platform for global creative voices to shape new conversations and perspectives. The residency with Bennett aligns with this approach, positioning cuisine as one element within a broader cultural and experiential narrative.
Tom Bray, Director of Lifestyle at Patina Maldives, said the resort exists to bring people closer to ideas, creativity and self-discovery. He added that welcoming Bennett reflects this philosophy, describing the residency as an experience designed to shift perspective rather than focus solely on gastronomy.
The residency is presented as an experience defined by intention rather than spectacle. Taking place over five nights on a single island, it brings together Patina Maldives and one of the culinary world’s most reflective minds for a programme shaped by presence, purpose and a sense of moment that cannot be replicated in the same way again.
Cooking
Sun Siyam Olhuveli hosts Italian Chef Francesca Gambacorta at Milano restaurant
At Sun Siyam Olhuveli, as part of its ongoing Chef Residency series, Sun Siyam Olhuveli has invited celebrated Italian chef Francesca Gambacorta to shape a new chapter at Milano, the resort’s signature Italian restaurant. The residency brings an immersive, kitchen-led experience that blends authentic Italian technique with island ease, placing mentorship and craftsmanship at the heart of the dining journey.
Known for her emotionally driven approach to contemporary Italian cooking, Chef Francesca believes food should tell a story—of place, memory, and feeling. With a global following of more than 700,000 on Instagram, recognition as one of Italy’s Top 20 Food Influencers by Forbes Italia in 2021, and authorship of Semplicità Complessa — Il gourmet per tutti, she champions thoughtful simplicity. It’s a philosophy that fits effortlessly into life at Sun Siyam Olhuveli.
During her residency, the Milano kitchen became a creative playground. Chef Francesca worked side by side with the culinary team through hands-on training, live cooking sessions, and real- time service mentoring. From fresh pasta made with patience to sauces shaped by regional identity, the focus was clear: strip things back, respect ingredients, and let flavour speak for itself.
But the lessons went beyond technique. The team was encouraged to cook with intention—to see every dish as a small narrative, where balance, timing, and emotion matter just as much as skill. That mindset now runs through Milano’s menu, shaping how dishes are prepared, plated, and served.
On Valentine’s Day, 14 February, guests experienced this evolution first-hand when Chef Francesca took the lead as featured chef for the evening. Part celebration, part live classroom, the night brought her approach to life in the most delicious way—right in the flow of service.
Today, Milano feels more confident, more expressive, and unmistakably Italian. Hand-crafted pastas, beautifully balanced sauces, and familiar classics arrive with a relaxed authenticity—rooted in tradition, shaped by mentorship, and finished with an island twist.
Guests are invited to discover Milano as part of Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s wider culinary journey, where dining is never rushed and every meal feels like part of the holiday story.
To book a stay and explore the resort’s dining experiences, please visit sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-olhuveli.
Cooking
A spring of flavours: Nowruz dining series at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
This March, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites global tastemakers and discerning travellers to celebrate Nowruz with an elevated Spring Festival activities set along the pristine shores of Vagaru Island. Marking a season of renewal and new beginnings, the resort unveils a meticulously composed journey of gastronomy, culture, and inspired island living in honour of this timeless tradition.
At the heart of the Nowruz celebration is a trilogy of curated destination dining experiences on March 20, 22 and 24, each designed to highlight the artistry and versatility of the resort’s culinary landscape while embracing the spirit of spring.
On March 20, an intimate wine dinner in the exclusive Wine Room sets the tone for the festivities. Tucked within Aaila, the beachfront restaurant, this elegant enclave is dedicated to private tastings and bespoke culinary encounters. Home to a curated collection of over 1,200 labels from renowned and boutique vineyards alike, the Wine Room offers a serene setting.
Against this backdrop, a distinguished selection of fine wines is paired with a seasonal menu beginning with A Perfect Egg with Sea Urchin Caviar, followed by Sterlet with Chestnut Velouté. The evening unfolds as a welcoming prelude to the Spring Festival, presented as a five-course wine pairing dinner where each selection is harmoniously matched, creating a seamless journey of flavour, balance, and warm celebration.
The celebration continues on March 22 at RIHA, the resort’s distinctive destination dining venue, a hidden beachfront oasis designed for immersive culinary experiences. Set directly on the sand and framed by the Indian Ocean, RIHA features a dramatic sunken Tandoor and Tawa, creating an intimate, theatrical setting. Here, meals are prepared by a personal chef, allowing each course from Cured Duck Tartare with Eel Cream and Fiddlehead Greens to Deer Pie with Civet Sauce to unfold as a bespoke expression of craftsmanship and seasonality.
On March 24, Hashi concludes the Spring Festival series amid a serene overwater setting, transformed for the evening into an intimate fine dining experience. Guests will savor a specially curated menu, with highlights such as Éclair with Cod Rillette and Reindeer Pelmeni with Porcini Broth, celebrating both the purity of ingredients and the precision of technique, seamlessly blending tradition with contemporary expression. This culminating evening not only honors the artistry of the chefs but also embodies the spirit of the Spring Festival series.
Together, these three evenings unfold as a harmonious celebration of spring as each venue sharing its own expression of renewal and the joy of gathering.
With 60 spacious villas, each featuring a private pool and panoramic views of the turquoise waters. Guests can choose between beachfront serenity or the tranquillity of overwater living. Attentive service by a personal Thakuru (butler), ensuring every detail is tailored to their needs. Additionally, guests are also invited to explore the natural beauty of the island by bicycle, encouraging unhurried discovery across the island’s lush pathways.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Ventive Hospitality aligns Maldives portfolio with Green Fins marine sustainability platform
-
Business1 week ago
Feydhoo Hall opens at dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives as new event space
-
Drink1 week ago
Provence comes to Maldives with Château Minuty dinner at Milaidhoo Maldives
-
News1 week ago
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands launches conservation programme for environmental observances
-
Cooking1 week ago
Women at heart of kitchen: Milaidhoo Maldives marks International Women’s Day through gastronomy
-
Action7 days ago
Atmosphere Foundation launches annual dive training scholarship for Maldivians
-
Featured1 week ago
City Iftar experience curated at JEN Maldives by Shangri-La
-
Family1 week ago
Easter goes playful at The Standard, Maldives with week-long Angry Birds celebration