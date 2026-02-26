Awards
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives named Luxury Family Friendly Resort of the Year
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives has been named Luxury Family Friendly Resort of the Year – Maldives by Travel & Hospitality Awards, recognising its dedication to creating meaningful experiences for families in the Maldives.
Located within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, the resort is designed specifically for multi-generational travel, offering spaces where parents, children, and grandparents can share time together in a setting that feels home in a private island and thoughtfully arranged.
A defining feature of the resort is its dedicated water attraction, centred around the Octo Splash water playground. Inspired by an underwater world, this vibrant space invites families to gather throughout the day as children explore slides wrapped around marine-themed structures and splash zones designed for safe, supervised adventure. At the heart of the experience is Uncle Octopus, the friendly resident character who adds a sense of familiarity for younger guests. Nearby, the Maldives’ first lazy river offers a slower pace, allowing families to drift together and enjoy unhurried moments under the open sky.
The resort offers a diverse selection of accommodation designed to meet the unique needs of every guest. This includes overwater and beachfront villas suited to families of all sizes, with a range of amenities such as open-air baths, generous outdoor terraces, Jacuzzis, or private pools. The signature Mirage category villas feature options with bunk beds for younger travellers, as well as interconnecting rooms ideal for families seeking both togetherness and privacy. Across all 145 villas and rooms, guests enjoy stunning views of the lagoon or pristine beachfront, providing the perfect setting to relax and connect with the natural beauty of the Maldives.
A journey of flavour and culinary delights awaits across six culinary outlets, offering a variety of dining experiences to suit every palate. Begin the day with an array of international favourites, indulgent buffets, and bespoke creations that tantalise the taste buds. Savour the charm of freshly prepared seafood and Italian-inspired sharing dishes or embrace the essence of Thai cuisine with innovative, flavourful creations.
Younger guests are welcomed at the Kids’ Club, where a variety of recreational activities are offered in a supervised and engaging environment. Teenagers can spend time at the E-Zone, a dedicated space designed specifically for them, featuring interactive gaming experiences and social entertainment areas. These thoughtfully designed spaces ensure that every age group feels included, while still encouraging families to come together and share moments across the island.
For a more tranquil escape, the award-winning SPA Cenvaree offers a sanctuary of wellness and serenity. Guests can indulge in a variety of traditional and contemporary treatments thoughtfully designed to soothe the mind and rejuvenate the body. For younger guests, the dedicated candy-themed Cand Spa provides a unique wellness experience, where children can enjoy edible treatments as well as fun manicures and pedicures, all designed to delight and pamper little explorers in a safe and engaging environment.
“At Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, we wanted to create a resort where families could truly connect and celebrate time together, while enjoying experiences tailored for all ages,” stated Jorge Fernandez, Cluster General Manager of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives and Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives. “This award recognises our commitment to redefining family travel in the Maldives with thoughtful design, innovative facilities, and heartfelt hospitality.
This latest recognition highlights Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives as a leading family-friendly resort in the Maldives, where thoughtfully designed facilities and warm hospitality create the perfect setting for families to connect, relax, and make lasting memories together.
Awards
Grand Park Kodhipparu earns 4 nominations at Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia Luxury Awards
Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has been nominated in four distinguished categories at the Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia Luxury Awards 2026, underscoring its reputation as one of the Maldives’ leading boutique island resorts.
The resort has been shortlisted for:
- Best Resort
- Best Resort Pools
- Best Spa
- Best House Reef
The recognition spans the overall resort experience, including its celebrated pools, serene overwater spa and vibrant house reef, all the hallmarks that have come to define the guest journey on the private island resort.
Now in its ninth year of welcoming guests, Grand Park Kodhipparu continues to deliver refined, contemporary luxury in an intimate island setting just 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport. The four nominations reflect the resort’s consistent commitment to elevated guest experiences, thoughtful design, and natural marine surroundings.
A defining feature of the resort is its vibrant house reef, easily accessible directly from the beach and overwater villas. Home to coral gardens, reef fish, turtles and seasonal marine life, the reef offers exceptional snorkelling experiences for non-swimmers, novice and seasoned divers alike.
The resort’s overwater spa provides a serene oceanfront setting for curated wellness treatments, while its collection of private villa pools and the striking infinity pool overlooking the Indian Ocean offer uninterrupted views of the turquoise lagoon.
“These nominations are a proud moment for our entire team,” says Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives.“Tobe recognised across key elements of the guest experience, from our flourishing house reef, to our award winning overwater spa and unique boutique flair delivering honest hospitality, is a wonderful affirmation of the dedication and passion of our colleagues who strive each day to create meaningful and memorable stays.”
The Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia Luxury Awards celebrate excellence across the region’s hospitality industry, with winners determined by public vote. Voting is open until 6 April 2026.
Awards
Bandos Maldives earns Booking.com Traveller Review Award 2026
Bandos Maldives has been recognised with the Traveller Review Award 2026 by Booking.com, marking another milestone in the resort’s long-standing commitment to exceptional guest experiences.
The Traveller Review Award is an annual recognition given to properties that consistently achieve high ratings through verified guest feedback. For Bandos Maldives, it reflects the resort’s strong service culture, attention to detail, and the team’s continuous efforts to create meaningful and satisfying holiday experiences for travellers from around the world.
Speaking on the achievement, Ismail Rasheed, General Manager of Bandos Maldives, said: “This award is especially meaningful to us because it reflects the voices of our guests. We sincerely appreciate those who took the time to share their experiences and feedback, as it plays an important role in helping us grow and improve. Their support encourages our team to continue delivering genuine hospitality and memorable stays for every guest who visits Bandos Maldives.”
The Traveller Review Award 2026 further reinforces Bandos Maldives’ position as one of the Maldives’ most well-regarded resorts, known for its welcoming atmosphere, authentic island experience, and heartfelt service
Awards
Double gold win for OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO at Junior Travel Awards
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO in the Maldives have been awarded The JOINT GOLD winner of the ‘Best All-Inclusive Hotel for Families’ in the inaugural Junior Travel Awards 2026.
This significant win comes in the primary year of these brand-new awards, hosted by Junior magazine—one of the UK’s most influential family titles. Renowned for expertly curating essential advice for the parenting journey, Junior is a trusted authority that champions premium brands and businesses of all sizes.
In awarding GOLD to OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, the award recognises that: “The all-inclusive offering at both resorts is refreshingly complete with dining, spa treatments, snorkelling trips, and daily activities all included, letting families focus on spending time together instead of planning”.
The judges continue, “Accommodation can suit families of every size and the thoughtfully planned two-bedroom villas offer privacy for parents and space for children, while playful overwater suites with slides add a sense of adventure without losing sight of comfort or design. Everything feels considered, from layouts to location”.
The Junior Travel Awards judges could see that children are incredibly well catered for at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO. Both resorts offer spacious and engaging kids’ clubs, guided marine excursions with resident biologists, complimentary bicycles, and an array of water sports to ensure all ages can be entertained. For slightly older children, the teens can explore the lagoon or dive into activities, while the younger children enjoy calm, shallow waters and soft white beaches.
Furthermore, the experience is defined by unparalleled personal service. Each villa is assigned a dedicated butler, known as a Hiyani, who is available 24/7 via WhatsApp. This ensures that every guest request, whether grand or simple, is transformed into a flawlessly seamless and effortless moment.
Bonita Turner, editor of Junior commented “Having experienced both resorts, it’s hard to choose one over the other. However, for families, I’d confidently point you toward Bolifushi, home to the largest kids’ club in the Maldives, no less! Both are set in out-of-this-world surroundings, where every little luxury you could want from a dream getaway is right in front of you – no pressure, no purse, and truly no place like it.”
THE OZEN COLLECTION is also featured by the UK’s premier tour operators, including Best at Travel, Inspiring Travel, Elegant Resorts, Virgin Holidays, Carrier, and Destinology. Together with these esteemed partners, the premium brand is redefining the future of family luxury travel, transforming the all-inclusive experience into a seamless journey of joy, discovery, and unforgettable connection.
Overnight rates at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI start from USD 2,295, two sharing an Earth Pool Villa with the RESERVE™ Plan, including complimentary luxury catamaran transfers to and from Velana International Airport, Malé. Overnight rates at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO start from USD 1,646 two sharing an Earth Villa with the INDULGENCE™ Plan, including complimentary luxury speedboat transfers to and from Velana International Airport, Malé.
