Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives named Luxury Family Friendly Resort of the Year

Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives has been named Luxury Family Friendly Resort of the Year – Maldives by Travel & Hospitality Awards, recognising its dedication to creating meaningful experiences for families in the Maldives.

Located within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, the resort is designed specifically for multi-generational travel, offering spaces where parents, children, and grandparents can share time together in a setting that feels home in a private island and thoughtfully arranged.

A defining feature of the resort is its dedicated water attraction, centred around the Octo Splash water playground. Inspired by an underwater world, this vibrant space invites families to gather throughout the day as children explore slides wrapped around marine-themed structures and splash zones designed for safe, supervised adventure. At the heart of the experience is Uncle Octopus, the friendly resident character who adds a sense of familiarity for younger guests. Nearby, the Maldives’ first lazy river offers a slower pace, allowing families to drift together and enjoy unhurried moments under the open sky.

The resort offers a diverse selection of accommodation designed to meet the unique needs of every guest. This includes overwater and beachfront villas suited to families of all sizes, with a range of amenities such as open-air baths, generous outdoor terraces, Jacuzzis, or private pools. The signature Mirage category villas feature options with bunk beds for younger travellers, as well as interconnecting rooms ideal for families seeking both togetherness and privacy. Across all 145 villas and rooms, guests enjoy stunning views of the lagoon or pristine beachfront, providing the perfect setting to relax and connect with the natural beauty of the Maldives.

A journey of flavour and culinary delights awaits across six culinary outlets, offering a variety of dining experiences to suit every palate. Begin the day with an array of international favourites, indulgent buffets, and bespoke creations that tantalise the taste buds. Savour the charm of freshly prepared seafood and Italian-inspired sharing dishes or embrace the essence of Thai cuisine with innovative, flavourful creations.

Younger guests are welcomed at the Kids’ Club, where a variety of recreational activities are offered in a supervised and engaging environment. Teenagers can spend time at the E-Zone, a dedicated space designed specifically for them, featuring interactive gaming experiences and social entertainment areas. These thoughtfully designed spaces ensure that every age group feels included, while still encouraging families to come together and share moments across the island.

For a more tranquil escape, the award-winning SPA Cenvaree offers a sanctuary of wellness and serenity. Guests can indulge in a variety of traditional and contemporary treatments thoughtfully designed to soothe the mind and rejuvenate the body. For younger guests, the dedicated candy-themed Cand Spa provides a unique wellness experience, where children can enjoy edible treatments as well as fun manicures and pedicures, all designed to delight and pamper little explorers in a safe and engaging environment.

“At Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, we wanted to create a resort where families could truly connect and celebrate time together, while enjoying experiences tailored for all ages,” stated Jorge Fernandez, Cluster General Manager of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives and Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives. “This award recognises our commitment to redefining family travel in the Maldives with thoughtful design, innovative facilities, and heartfelt hospitality.

This latest recognition highlights Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives as a leading family-friendly resort in the Maldives, where thoughtfully designed facilities and warm hospitality create the perfect setting for families to connect, relax, and make lasting memories together.