Celebration
W Maldives introduces its ‘Make Waves, New Traditions’ festive series
W Maldives is inviting guests to Make Waves, New Traditions this festive season, presenting a celebration that redefines the holidays with creativity, connection, and indulgence. From 23 December to 1 January, the resort will transform into a tropical haven where every moment is designed for joy and every guest has officially “Made the List.”
The festivities commence with Twinkle & Toast, a lighting ceremony that marks the start of a vibrant, week-long calendar of events. Highlights include flame-grilled feasts on FIRE Beach for Christmas Eve, holiday movie nights under the stars, festive afternoon teas overlooking the reef, seafood markets brimming with fresh coastal flavours, and a Maldivian beach barbecue infused with rhythm and local flair. On New Year’s Eve, the island will evolve into a lively playground featuring creative cocktails, immersive culinary journeys, electrifying performances, and fireworks over the Indian Ocean to welcome 2025 in true W style.
This year’s celebration also introduces The Restore Series with internationally acclaimed wellness coach Arron Collins-Thomas, founder of TONIQ. Integrating Qigong, breathwork, and cold-water therapy with energising workouts and restorative rituals, the seven-day wellness experience aims to refresh both body and mind while harmonising with the festive atmosphere. Guests can take part in sunrise sessions, sunset meditations, and ice-bath resets, embracing wellness as an essential part of the celebration and preparing themselves for the year ahead.
Culinary experiences take centre stage in this season of togetherness and authenticity. From ocean-to-table creations at FISH to Chef Bakaa’s festive degustation menu and the dynamic seafood markets at KITCHEN, each dining encounter blends local ingredients with bold imagination. Guests are encouraged to come together, share stories, and experience the Maldivian spirit through flavours that are both comforting and refreshingly innovative.
“This is the season to connect, recharge, and celebrate without boundaries,” said Amila Handunwala, General Manager of W Maldives. “At W Maldives, we embrace the unexpected. Make Waves, New Traditions is our invitation for guests to come together, savour the island’s soul, and create memories that sparkle long after the fireworks fade.”
With its star-lit skies, daring gastronomy, revitalising wellness rituals, and music that carries into the night, W Maldives offers a festive escape where traditions are reimagined and every guest truly Makes the List.
Gourmet journeys and island traditions define festive season at Kandolhu Maldives
Kandolhu Maldives has unveiled its festive programme for the 2025 holiday season, running from 19 December through to the New Year, promising guests a celebration filled with style, warmth, and Maldivian charm. The island’s festive calendar blends gourmet dining, ocean adventures, and cultural experiences, creating an atmosphere that captures the essence of Kandolhu — Shaped by the Sea.
Throughout the festive period, the resort’s culinary team will host an exceptional series of themed dining events. Guests can enjoy “Taste of the Sea” seafood nights and “Lobster & Sparkling Wine” evenings at Sea Grill, an authentic Indian Thali experience and a pan-Asian night at The Market, and “Chapoutier Uncorked” at Olive — a curated wine journey through the Rhône Valley and other European vineyards of M. Chapoutier. Ata Roa will also host a hands-on Ceviche Masterclass, where participants can learn to prepare this classic dish and craft the perfect Pisco Sour.
On Christmas Eve, the celebrations will begin with a cocktail party followed by a Gala Dinner on the beach, featuring an array of international festive dishes and grilled favourites. The merriment continues on Christmas Day with a beachside buffet at Vilu Bar, allowing guests to dine under the stars in true island style.
As the year draws to a close, Kandolhu will host an elegant New Year’s Eve celebration, beginning with cocktails and a six-course degustation dinner, followed by live music and a DJ set to welcome 2026 in spectacular fashion. Guests can ease into the new year with a leisurely late breakfast on 1 January.
Those seeking wellness and adventure will find plenty of experiences through the Noovilu sports centre, offering guided snorkelling with manta rays, sunset kayaking, and stand-up paddleboarding. At Varu Spa, relaxation takes centre stage with treatments such as the “Rose Indulgent Scrub,” “Muscle Boost” deep tissue massage, and the “Varu Haven” couples’ experience.
Adding a cultural touch, the festive schedule includes a palm-leaf Christmas decoration workshop and a traditional Maldivian Boduberu drum and dance performance.
Combining fine dining, meaningful experiences, and island-inspired festivities, Kandolhu Maldives promises a magical holiday season filled with memorable moments and refined celebration.
Centara Hotels & Resorts lights up Maldives with vibrant Diwali celebrations
Centara Hotels & Resorts is set to celebrate Diwali across its four properties in the Maldives – Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, and Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection. Each resort will offer a line-up of festive programmes blending Thai hospitality with Maldivian island charm, promising memorable experiences for guests throughout the celebrations.
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, located a short speedboat ride from Malé International Airport, offers a private island retreat featuring elegant villas, world-class dining, and the renowned SPA Cenvaree Retreat. From 20 to 24 October, guests can look forward to Diwali-themed dining and activities ranging from Indian-inspired breakfasts and vegetarian favourites to creative workshops, Rangoli art, diya lamp making, kite festivals, and a Colour Fun Run. Evenings will feature cocktail gatherings, themed dinners, live music, Bollywood karaoke, and movie nights, ending with a grand beachside celebration. Signature treatments at SPA Cenvaree Retreat, including massages and facials, will also be available from USD 230++ per person.
At Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, part of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, the focus will be on family-friendly fun. The resort’s lively programme on 20 October will include Rangoli art, crafts at the kids’ club, a Sundance Pool Party, and a colourful Fun Run. The evening will feature a Diwali buffet illuminated by lanterns, festive décor, and live performances. Younger guests can enjoy 20% off treatments at the Candy Spa, a whimsical space offering edible-inspired experiences, hair braiding, and manicures.
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives will host an adults-only Diwali celebration from 17 to 23 October, combining island tranquillity with festive spirit. Guests can unwind in beachfront villas or explore the underwater world while enjoying curated dining experiences, themed buffets, Bollywood karaoke, movie nights, live DJ sets, and mixology sessions. The resort will offer a sophisticated celebration where relaxation meets festive flair.
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, part of The Centara Collection, will mark Diwali with activities on 19 and 20 October in the South Ari Atoll. Guests can take part in Rangoli sand art, henna sessions, and family games before gathering for a grand Diwali buffet featuring Indian specialities, live entertainment, and a Bollywood DJ night. With 112 beachfront and overwater villas surrounded by an award-winning house reef, the resort provides the ideal setting for guests to celebrate Diwali amidst nature and culture in harmony.
Experience Diwali in paradise with Villa Nautica’s beachside celebrations
Villa Nautica is set to celebrate Diwali with a vibrant programme that combines colour, craft and coastal charm in a private island setting. The resort’s schedule of experiences invites guests to take part in festive activities throughout their stay, blending traditional customs with a contemporary beachside flair. Highlights include poolside rangoli, children’s craft sessions, henna artistry, a shoreline feast, and lively Bollywood-inspired entertainment after sunset. All activities are designed to be drop-in, allowing families and couples to enjoy the festivities at their own pace.
Conveniently located just 20 minutes from Velana International Airport by direct speedboat transfer, Villa Nautica offers an easy arrival experience suited to both short getaways and longer holidays.
Food plays an integral role in the celebrations, with a festive spread inspired by regional Indian flavours. Guests can expect approachable options for all ages alongside opportunities to sample new dishes, served in a relaxed, oceanfront atmosphere.
Families are well catered for, with spacious accommodation choices such as the Two Bedroom Beach Villa with Two Pools and the Two Bedroom Ocean Suite with Pool, both offering proximity to the lagoon and ample space for relaxation. Younger guests can take part in creative sessions at the Wavy Navy Kids Club, including guided card-making and lantern-crafting workshops.
As evening falls, the island transforms with glowing lanterns, live beach entertainment, and a finale featuring popular Bollywood hits — creating a warm and welcoming way to mark the Festival of Lights in the Maldives.
Guests can also take advantage of Villa Resorts’ Winter Offer, which provides 20 percent off stays, combining festive celebration with seasonal value for couples, families, and friends planning a Diwali escape.
