W Maldives introduces its ‘Make Waves, New Traditions’ festive series

W Maldives is inviting guests to Make Waves, New Traditions this festive season, presenting a celebration that redefines the holidays with creativity, connection, and indulgence. From 23 December to 1 January, the resort will transform into a tropical haven where every moment is designed for joy and every guest has officially “Made the List.”

The festivities commence with Twinkle & Toast, a lighting ceremony that marks the start of a vibrant, week-long calendar of events. Highlights include flame-grilled feasts on FIRE Beach for Christmas Eve, holiday movie nights under the stars, festive afternoon teas overlooking the reef, seafood markets brimming with fresh coastal flavours, and a Maldivian beach barbecue infused with rhythm and local flair. On New Year’s Eve, the island will evolve into a lively playground featuring creative cocktails, immersive culinary journeys, electrifying performances, and fireworks over the Indian Ocean to welcome 2025 in true W style.

This year’s celebration also introduces The Restore Series with internationally acclaimed wellness coach Arron Collins-Thomas, founder of TONIQ. Integrating Qigong, breathwork, and cold-water therapy with energising workouts and restorative rituals, the seven-day wellness experience aims to refresh both body and mind while harmonising with the festive atmosphere. Guests can take part in sunrise sessions, sunset meditations, and ice-bath resets, embracing wellness as an essential part of the celebration and preparing themselves for the year ahead.

Culinary experiences take centre stage in this season of togetherness and authenticity. From ocean-to-table creations at FISH to Chef Bakaa’s festive degustation menu and the dynamic seafood markets at KITCHEN, each dining encounter blends local ingredients with bold imagination. Guests are encouraged to come together, share stories, and experience the Maldivian spirit through flavours that are both comforting and refreshingly innovative.

“This is the season to connect, recharge, and celebrate without boundaries,” said Amila Handunwala, General Manager of W Maldives. “At W Maldives, we embrace the unexpected. Make Waves, New Traditions is our invitation for guests to come together, savour the island’s soul, and create memories that sparkle long after the fireworks fade.”

With its star-lit skies, daring gastronomy, revitalising wellness rituals, and music that carries into the night, W Maldives offers a festive escape where traditions are reimagined and every guest truly Makes the List.