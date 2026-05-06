Sun Siyam celebrates Mother’s Day across its Maldives resort collection

This Mother’s Day, it is time to flip the script. No planning, no organising, no running around. Just a well deserved escape where everything is taken care of and every moment is designed with her in mind. Across its Luxury, Lifestyle and Privé Collections in the Maldives and Sri Lanka, Sun Siyam has curated a series of experiences that go beyond the usual gifts, giving families the chance to truly spoil mum with something she will actually remember.

At Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, part of the Luxury Collection, it is all about the ultimate mother and daughter escape, blending vibrant island energy with moments of real relaxation. Newly renovated water villas set the tone with a fresh, contemporary design, ideal for a chic island stay. The Spa by Thalgo is a highlight, offering over 165 treatments, including Signature Spa Journeys inspired by Polynesia and the Far East. These multi sensory experiences use elements such as sacred lotus and white Bora Bora sand to create something that feels immersive without being overwhelming. Guests can share a private hydrotherapy session or choose tailored treatments, from the Ultimate De-stress for daughters to advanced skincare rituals for mothers, all designed to help properly switch off. For something a little different, there is also the option to try a first dive together. The resort’s multi lingual diving centre, led by a female team, focuses on making the experience both safe and empowering, offering a great way to step out of the comfort zone and create a shared memory.

At Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, part of the Privé Collection, everything is designed to help her slow down and feel looked after from the moment she arrives. Think curated wellness rituals that ease you straight into holiday mode, paired with simple, thoughtful touches that make the stay feel effortless. From a private dinner set just for the family, to a relaxed spa treatment just for her, the experience flows naturally under the stars from one moment to the next. The private Cinema by Moonlight adds a special touch to the evening, while guided snorkelling on the house reef and a glass-bottom kayak ride offer just enough adventure to keep things fun without ever feeling rushed.

Also within the Privé Collection, Sun Siyam Iru Veli is all about creating those standout moments that feel truly special. For Mother’s Day, it is the perfect place to go all out and spoil her, starting with a private sandbank experience where dinner is set in complete seclusion, surrounded by nothing but ocean views. For something equally memorable, the resort’s signature Haveeru Harmony, the Iru Veli Ritual offers a beautifully immersive couple’s experience inspired by island twilight, designed to bring a sense of calm, connection and complete switch off. Whether it is a sunset dinner, a shared spa ritual or simply uninterrupted time together, everything here is designed to feel personal, effortless and just a little bit extra.

In Sri Lanka, Sun Siyam Pasikudah, part of the Privé Collection, adds a cultural twist to the celebration. Join the resort’s chef on a local market visit before creating and enjoying a personalised Sri Lankan lunch together, or keep it simple with a beachside bonfire dinner, perfect for relaxed evenings by the ocean with family.

At Sun Siyam Olhuveli, part of the Lifestyle Collection, the focus shifts to creating those feel good moments that make her genuinely switch off and enjoy. It starts with thoughtful surprises arranged by the family, then moves into a mix of relaxation and light hearted experiences she can enjoy at her own pace. A visit to the overwater Ocean Spa offers a calm break with ocean views beneath your feet, while activities like the art studio and Maldivian cooking classes bring everyone together in a more relaxed and playful way. For something a little more energetic, the jet car experience adds a fun twist, perfect for sharing a few laughs and doing something completely different.

Over at Siyam World, also part of the Lifestyle Collection, the experience takes a more playful and unexpected turn, perfect for surprising her with something she would never see coming. One of the standout moments is a sunrise or sunset horse ride along the beach at the Maldives’ only horse ranch, a unique experience that feels both peaceful and unforgettable. For the evening, switch things up with a more indulgent setting in the underground wine cellar, where intimate dinners are surrounded by rare vintages and guided by the resort’s sommelier. It is the kind of experience that feels exclusive without trying too hard, and a great way to turn a simple dinner into something she will talk about long after the trip.

Across every destination, the idea is simple. Give mum the time, space and experiences she actually wants, without taking her away from the people she loves.

For those looking to extend the experience, Sun Siyam’s summer offers add an extra layer of ease, with exclusive savings and added benefits across the collection. Available for bookings until 31 August 2026, for stays until 31 October 2027, they offer the perfect opportunity to turn a simple celebration into something far more lasting.