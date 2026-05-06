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Sun Siyam celebrates Mother’s Day across its Maldives resort collection
This Mother’s Day, it is time to flip the script. No planning, no organising, no running around. Just a well deserved escape where everything is taken care of and every moment is designed with her in mind. Across its Luxury, Lifestyle and Privé Collections in the Maldives and Sri Lanka, Sun Siyam has curated a series of experiences that go beyond the usual gifts, giving families the chance to truly spoil mum with something she will actually remember.
At Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, part of the Luxury Collection, it is all about the ultimate mother and daughter escape, blending vibrant island energy with moments of real relaxation. Newly renovated water villas set the tone with a fresh, contemporary design, ideal for a chic island stay. The Spa by Thalgo is a highlight, offering over 165 treatments, including Signature Spa Journeys inspired by Polynesia and the Far East. These multi sensory experiences use elements such as sacred lotus and white Bora Bora sand to create something that feels immersive without being overwhelming. Guests can share a private hydrotherapy session or choose tailored treatments, from the Ultimate De-stress for daughters to advanced skincare rituals for mothers, all designed to help properly switch off. For something a little different, there is also the option to try a first dive together. The resort’s multi lingual diving centre, led by a female team, focuses on making the experience both safe and empowering, offering a great way to step out of the comfort zone and create a shared memory.
At Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, part of the Privé Collection, everything is designed to help her slow down and feel looked after from the moment she arrives. Think curated wellness rituals that ease you straight into holiday mode, paired with simple, thoughtful touches that make the stay feel effortless. From a private dinner set just for the family, to a relaxed spa treatment just for her, the experience flows naturally under the stars from one moment to the next. The private Cinema by Moonlight adds a special touch to the evening, while guided snorkelling on the house reef and a glass-bottom kayak ride offer just enough adventure to keep things fun without ever feeling rushed.
Also within the Privé Collection, Sun Siyam Iru Veli is all about creating those standout moments that feel truly special. For Mother’s Day, it is the perfect place to go all out and spoil her, starting with a private sandbank experience where dinner is set in complete seclusion, surrounded by nothing but ocean views. For something equally memorable, the resort’s signature Haveeru Harmony, the Iru Veli Ritual offers a beautifully immersive couple’s experience inspired by island twilight, designed to bring a sense of calm, connection and complete switch off. Whether it is a sunset dinner, a shared spa ritual or simply uninterrupted time together, everything here is designed to feel personal, effortless and just a little bit extra.
In Sri Lanka, Sun Siyam Pasikudah, part of the Privé Collection, adds a cultural twist to the celebration. Join the resort’s chef on a local market visit before creating and enjoying a personalised Sri Lankan lunch together, or keep it simple with a beachside bonfire dinner, perfect for relaxed evenings by the ocean with family.
At Sun Siyam Olhuveli, part of the Lifestyle Collection, the focus shifts to creating those feel good moments that make her genuinely switch off and enjoy. It starts with thoughtful surprises arranged by the family, then moves into a mix of relaxation and light hearted experiences she can enjoy at her own pace. A visit to the overwater Ocean Spa offers a calm break with ocean views beneath your feet, while activities like the art studio and Maldivian cooking classes bring everyone together in a more relaxed and playful way. For something a little more energetic, the jet car experience adds a fun twist, perfect for sharing a few laughs and doing something completely different.
Over at Siyam World, also part of the Lifestyle Collection, the experience takes a more playful and unexpected turn, perfect for surprising her with something she would never see coming. One of the standout moments is a sunrise or sunset horse ride along the beach at the Maldives’ only horse ranch, a unique experience that feels both peaceful and unforgettable. For the evening, switch things up with a more indulgent setting in the underground wine cellar, where intimate dinners are surrounded by rare vintages and guided by the resort’s sommelier. It is the kind of experience that feels exclusive without trying too hard, and a great way to turn a simple dinner into something she will talk about long after the trip.
Across every destination, the idea is simple. Give mum the time, space and experiences she actually wants, without taking her away from the people she loves.
For those looking to extend the experience, Sun Siyam’s summer offers add an extra layer of ease, with exclusive savings and added benefits across the collection. Available for bookings until 31 August 2026, for stays until 31 October 2027, they offer the perfect opportunity to turn a simple celebration into something far more lasting.
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The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands unveils updated 2026 Masters of Crafts calendar
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has unveiled an updated schedule for its 2026 Masters of Crafts programme, introducing new visiting experts and revised dates for several experiences as part of the resort’s fifth anniversary celebrations and Summer Collective programme.
The year-long programme brings together specialists across culinary arts, wellness, music, sustainability, astronomy, mixology and surfing through a series of residencies and retreats scheduled throughout 2026.
Among the newly announced additions is environmentalist Sarah Roberts, who will join the resort from 10 to 14 June as a Visiting Hero. Roberts will lead sustainability-focused experiences as part of the anniversary celebrations.
The updated programme also introduces yoga instructor Anabella Landa, who will host a yoga retreat from 20 to 22 June under the resort’s “Essence of Balance” wellness series.
The resort has also revised the dates for Portuguese surfer Nic von Rupp’s surfing retreat, which is now scheduled from 1 to 11 July as part of “The Summer Collective”. The Connected Collective Retreat with Harriet Mandak has been updated to take place from 19 to 22 November.
Other experiences in the 2026 calendar include movement therapist Jacy Cunningham and singer-songwriter Madison McFerrin in January, culinary collaborations with Chef Maurizio Bufi and mixologist Rama Redzepi in February, floral artist Harijanto Setiawan in March, and astronomer Tom Kerss in April.
In June, the resort will also host a Marriott International 50 Best Asia Bars showcase featuring The St. Regis Bar Jakarta, Punch Room Tokyo and Bar Sathorn Bangkok.
Additional residencies later in the year include Chef Jean-Philippe Blondet of Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester in October, culinary creator Alexis Goertz in November, and Moebius bartenders Lorenzo Querci and Giovanni Allario in December. Mindfulness advocate Virginia Gambardella will conclude the programme with a wellness session in December.
The Masters of Crafts programme is designed as “a year-long celebration of artistry and innovation”, offering guests opportunities to engage with visiting experts through curated experiences across wellness, gastronomy, culture and adventure.
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Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives offers Dive Free programme
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is offering guests access to a range of dive sites in South Malé Atoll through its Dive Free programme, aimed at divers seeking structured and accessible diving experiences during their stay.
Located approximately 45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, the resort provides proximity to multiple dive sites within a 10 to 30-minute boat radius. The surrounding waters are known for varied reef structures, current-driven channels and regular marine life encounters, allowing for multiple dives per day.
The Dive Free programme is available to guests staying three nights or more, offering up to two complimentary scuba dives per day for up to two certified divers per villa.
According to Dive Centre Manager Ibrahim Shaan, the location enables access to a range of dive environments within a short distance, including reef and channel dives. He noted that sites such as Kandooma Thila can be reached within minutes, while additional sites offering different conditions are accessible within half an hour.
Director of Marketing and Sustainability Sharon Garrett stated that the programme is designed to integrate diving into the overall guest experience, reducing both time and cost considerations for certified divers.
Water conditions in the area remain suitable for diving throughout the year, with visibility often exceeding 20 metres. The dive sites accessible from the resort include:
- Kandooma Thila, a coral-covered pinnacle known for sightings of reef sharks and eagle rays
- Guraidhoo Corner, a channel dive site with strong currents attracting schools of fish and larger species
- Cocoa Corner, featuring reef walls and drop-offs with occasional pelagic encounters
- Kuda Giri Wreck, a sheltered site with a wreck and reef supporting reef fish and macro life
- Kandooma Caves, characterised by overhangs and reef formations with diverse marine species
Additional nearby sites include Manta Point, Lhosfushi, Medhu Faru and Waggiri, offering a mix of reef and channel diving, with seasonal manta ray sightings.
The resort operates a PADI five-star dive centre with guided excursions and access to multiple sites within short travel distances. The Dive Free programme is positioned as an option for divers seeking to maximise time in the water without the need for domestic transfers, providing direct access to dive locations from a single island base.
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Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives unveils Eid al-Adha experience
Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives has introduced a curated Eid al-Adha offering aimed at travellers seeking a structured yet flexible way to mark the occasion in a resort setting.
Branded “Island Celebrations: Eid – Connect in Paradise”, the experience is positioned for guests from the Middle East, North Africa and Asia, with a focus on shared experiences, personal time and engagement with the surrounding environment.
Located approximately 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, the resort is accessible for short-stay and family travel during peak holiday periods. The property features 120 beach and overwater villas, alongside an overwater spa, house reef and multiple dining outlets.
The Eid experience will begin with an in-villa welcome offering, including Arabic sweets, dates and fruit. The programme is structured around a series of optional activities rather than a fixed schedule. These include lagoon-based experiences, daily yoga sessions at sunrise and sunset, spa treatments, sunset cruises and dining options designed for private or shared settings.
The resort has indicated that the programme is intended to allow guests to engage with activities at their own pace, rather than follow a defined itinerary.
In line with the preferences of Muslim travellers, the resort has incorporated halal-friendly dining options, flexible meal arrangements and an expanded range of non-alcoholic beverages. Villa layouts are also designed to support privacy.
Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives has reported guest ratings of 9.2 out of 10 on halal travel platforms, reflecting demand within this segment.
The introduction of the Eid programme aligns with broader trends in the Maldives tourism sector, where travel experiences are increasingly structured around personalisation, cultural considerations and smaller-scale experiences.
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