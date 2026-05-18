News
Sunny Leone and family experience island adventures at The Standard, Maldives
International actress, entrepreneur, and style icon Sunny Leone recently chose The Standard, Maldives for a relaxing and memorable family getaway, creating cherished moments alongside her husband Daniel Weber and their children. During their stay, Sunny and family enjoyed a range of signature experiences that highlight the resort’s appeal as an ideal destination for families. From an idyllic picnic on Baby Island, where pristine beaches and untouched nature offered a sense of discovery, to a quintessential Maldivian lagoon lunch set against crystal-clear turquoise waters, each moment reflected a blend of authenticity, relaxation, and adventure. These experiences allowed the family to connect not only with each other, but also with the natural surroundings that define the Maldives.
Adding a sense of excitement to the getaway, the family enjoyed exhilarating water activities, including Fun Tube rides across the lagoon, an adrenaline-filled yet accessible experience that brought laughter and energy to both adults and children alike. Snorkelling sessions further introduced them to the vibrant underwater world just steps from the shore, offering a glimpse into thriving marine life and colourful coral reefs, making it both an educational and awe-inspiring experience for all ages. The family also explored the resort’s floating water park, where endless hours of fun unfolded in the middle of the lagoon. Designed to cater to guests of all ages, it perfectly captures the playful energy that defines The Standard, Maldives, offering a seamless balance between relaxation and recreation for families travelling together.
Culinary experiences also played a memorable role throughout their stay, offering the family a journey through diverse flavours and settings across the island. At Onda, the resort’s signature overwater restaurant, they indulged in a refined menu inspired by Mediterranean flavours, where fresh, high-quality ingredients and bold culinary techniques come together in a vibrant yet relaxed atmosphere. With its open-air design and sweeping ocean views, Onda provided the perfect backdrop for leisurely family dining, turning each meal into a shared experience to remember. The family also embraced the island’s cultural roots at Guduguda, where they discovered authentic Maldivian cuisine rich in tradition and local character, offering a deeper connection to the destination through its flavours. Meanwhile, at BBQ Shak, they enjoyed a more casual dining experience with their feet in the sand, savouring freshly grilled dishes in a laid-back beachfront setting. Together, these culinary moments reflected The Standard, Maldives’ ability to cater to every mood and preference, making dining an integral part of the family’s unforgettable island escape.
Blending playful energy with laid-back island luxury, The Standard, Maldives continues to position itself as a leading destination for families, offering a diverse range of experiences that cater to every generation. From tranquil nature encounters and cultural dining moments to adventurous water activities and vibrant social spaces, the resort creates an environment where meaningful family connections and unforgettable memories naturally unfold.
Known for its distinctive approach to lifestyle hospitality, The Standard, Maldives continues to attract global travellers seeking enriching experiences, wellness, adventure, and above all, quality time together in paradise.
Family
JOALI BEING reimagines family travel through immersive summer experiences
JOALI BEING, the Maldives’ well-living island where guests come to feel lighter, happier and more energised, has unveiled the 2026 edition of its annual B’Kidult Summer Programme, taking place from 1 July to 31 August 2026. Centred around the narrative of Transform, Recharge & Flow, this year’s programme reimagines family travel as a meaningful journey of movement, discovery and shared well-living.
Designed as a playground for curiosity, connection and self-discovery, the B’Kidult Summer Programme encourages young guests to explore the world around them through immersive, hands-on experiences. From ocean adventures and mindful movement to culinary exploration, artistic expression and sport, each activity is thoughtfully designed to nurture confidence, independence and joyful living.
Offered complimentary, the Summer Programme features immersive three-day journeys for children and teens, with thoughtfully curated morning and afternoon sessions.
Highlights from this year’s programme include:
- Kitchen Quest: Young chefs explore mindful cooking and global flavours through hands-on culinary experiences designed to inspire curiosity and confidence in the kitchen.
- Padel Champs: Young players develop coordination, technique and teamwork through dynamic padel sessions, progressing from fundamentals to friendly matches.
- Football Camp: Young athletes develop teamwork and football skills through engaging drills, friendly matches and family tournaments designed around connection and fun.
- Tennis Academy: Aspiring players build resilience, coordination and confidence while learning the fundamentals of tennis through engaging coaching sessions.
- Muay Thai: Young guests discover the discipline of Muay Thai while developing confidence, agility and strength in a safe and supportive environment.
- Fitness Academy: Children discover joyful movement through dynamic fitness, Pilates, yoga and mindfulness sessions designed to inspire balance and wellbeing.
- Mini Marine Biologist: Through hands-on conservation experiences, children explore marine life, coral planting and turtle rescue efforts alongside the island’s marine experts.
- Ocean Heroes: From snorkelling and kayaking to Seabob adventures and marine discovery, young explorers connect with the ocean through immersive water experiences.
- Swim Stars: Guided by certified lifeguards from the Maldives Swimmers Association, children build confidence in the water through playful swim sessions focused on safety, technique and endurance.
- Art Explorers Club: Guided by resident artist Kurahaa Rappe, young guests explore painting, paper art and nature-inspired expression through immersive artistic experiences.
While younger guests explore and grow through immersive experiences designed around discovery, connection and joyful well-living, parents are invited to reconnect and recharge through JOALI BEING’s philosophy of well-living. This balance between family connection and personal restoration lies at the heart of the island’s summer storytelling, creating space for shared moments alongside individual renewal. Guided by a team of wellbeing experts, personalised journeys allow adults to embrace restoration, reconnection and renewal while children discover the island’s many wonders.
The “Kids of JOALI” Offer invites families to create meaningful moments together, with up to two children aged 2–11 staying and dining with our compliments, alongside special rates on return seaplane transfers. Available for bookings made by 31 August 2026 for stays until 10 October 2026, the offer complements the B’Kidult Summer Programme.
The B’Kidult Summer Programme coincides with an year-round calendar of B’Kidult experiences, with all activities offered with compliments for guests of JOALI BEING. More information on the activities and schedule can be found here.
A stay at JOALI BEING is a transformative escape where guests return home feeling lighter in body, mind and spirit. Villas start from USD 1,928 per night for two guests sharing an Ocean Pool Villa on a bed and breakfast basis. For bookings and further information, please visit www.joali.com/joali-being or contact reservations.being@joali.com.
News
Amilla Maldives expands spa programme with natural therapies expert residency
Amilla Maldives has introduced a thoughtfully curated wellness offering at Javvu Spa, led by Dr Shagnika Pradhan, a certified doctor in natural therapies and a dedicated scholar of yogic philosophy.
With over a decade of experience, Dr. Shagnika brings a gentle, integrative approach to well-being, supporting guests through pain, stress, and sleep-related concerns. Her work weaves together Traditional Chinese Medicine, herbal remedies, lifestyle practices, and yoga therapy, creating personalised pathways that address the root of imbalance while nurturing long-term vitality and ease.
Dr Shagnika will be in residence from 22 May to 7 June 2026, offering guests the opportunity to experience her integrative approach within the calm, natural rhythm of island life, including during the Eid Al Adha celebrations from 27 to 30 May.
A curated menu of experiences includes Elemental Balance Acupuncture, Naturopathy Manipulative Therapy, Toksen Therapy, Cupping Therapy, Reiki Chakra Sound Healing, and Aqua Yoga. Each session is tailored through a private consultation, ensuring that every guest’s individual needs and natural rhythms are honoured. Set within the quiet rhythm of island life, these therapies invite guests to slow down and reconnect, guided by treatments that are both considered and restorative.
For those seeking shared moments of stillness, group sessions in chanting and sound healing meditation offer a gentle space for connection and reflection.
For more information about Amilla Maldives, please visit www.amilla.com.
Culture
Eid Al-Adha celebrations come alive at The Standard, Maldives
The Standard, Maldives invites guests to embrace a vibrant island celebration of Eid Al-Adha filled with rich cultural traditions, festive culinary experiences, and rejuvenating wellness rituals, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean. Blending playful energy with meaningful moments of connection, the resort creates a dynamic festive atmosphere where guests can truly celebrate, unwind, and immerse themselves in the spirit of the occasion.
The celebrations begin on 27 May 2026 with a Maldivian-inspired Eid Welcome Lunch at Kula, where guests are invited to indulge in a thoughtfully curated spread of fresh seafood, coconut-infused delicacies, and island spices that capture the essence of local flavours and the joy of togetherness. As the afternoon unfolds, the energy shifts to the Main Pool, where the lively Sip & Splash Pool Party brings the celebration to life. Set against an upbeat tropical atmosphere, guests can enjoy the vibrant rhythms of Bodumas and the captivating movements of Maali dance, creating an immersive cultural experience by the water. Throughout the day, specially curated alcohol-free elixirs are available across all outlets, offering refreshing creations that complement the festive spirit.
As evening arrives, the celebration continues with Surf & Turf Dinner at Kula, where an abundant spread of premium seafood and expertly grilled specialties creates a memorable culinary journey. The night then transitions into a rich cultural showcase at Todis Bar, where the rhythmic sounds of a traditional Boduberu performance, paired with local dance, bring Maldivian heritage to life in an energetic and captivating setting. For those seeking a more relaxed ambiance, the Shisha Lounge by the beach offers an inviting retreat, where guests can unwind with premium shisha, traditional Arabic coffee, and soft ambient lighting under a starlit sky. The experience is priced at USD 65 per person, inclusive of the shisha and coffee.
On 28 May 2026, the festivities continue with Bodu Eid, a celebration that pays tribute to authentic Maldivian traditions and local culture. Guests are invited to enjoy a Fisherman’s Catch dining experience at Kula, where freshly prepared seafood reflects the island’s deep-rooted connection to the ocean. As day transitions into evening, an Arabic-style seafood set dinner at Kula Beach unfolds into an elegant beachfront experience, where Middle Eastern flavours are seamlessly paired with the natural beauty of the Maldivian shores, complemented by a curated selection of hot and cold mezze. All set within a warm, inviting atmosphere enriched by traditional décor and coastal charm at USD 95 per person, served from 6:30 until 9:30 pm. The celebration concludes with a magical Cinema Under the Stars experience, where guests can relax on the beach and enjoy a film in an intimate and atmospheric setting beneath the night sky.
Complementing the festive programming, The Standard Spa introduces special wellness treatments available from 24 to 31 May 2026, offering guests a chance to reconnect through indulgent and restorative rituals. The Spa Indulgence Eid Edition is a thoughtfully curated 120-minute journey that begins with a gentle steam experience, preparing the body for a traditional Royal Hammam cleansing ritual. This is followed by a deeply relaxing full-body massage using fragrant frankincense oil, known for its calming and grounding properties, designed to ease tension and restore a sense of balance and well-being. Beyond spa treatments, guests can further enhance their stay through immersive wellness activities such as Healthy Drink Classes at the overwater Tonic Bar, where creativity and nutrition come together in a refreshing and engaging experience, as well as Traditional Yoga sessions tailored for modern living, inviting guests to reconnect with both body and mind in a serene island setting.
With its unique approach to lifestyle hospitality, The Standard, Maldives offers more than just a getaway, it presents a celebration of modern island living. By seamlessly blending cultural heritage, culinary creativity, wellness experiences, and laid-back luxury, the resort creates a distinctive and memorable setting for Eid Al-Adha. Guests are invited to embrace the festive spirit, connect with loved ones, and create unforgettable moments in a destination that redefines celebration in paradise.
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