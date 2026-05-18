Sunny Leone and family experience island adventures at The Standard, Maldives

International actress, entrepreneur, and style icon Sunny Leone recently chose The Standard, Maldives for a relaxing and memorable family getaway, creating cherished moments alongside her husband Daniel Weber and their children. During their stay, Sunny and family enjoyed a range of signature experiences that highlight the resort’s appeal as an ideal destination for families. From an idyllic picnic on Baby Island, where pristine beaches and untouched nature offered a sense of discovery, to a quintessential Maldivian lagoon lunch set against crystal-clear turquoise waters, each moment reflected a blend of authenticity, relaxation, and adventure. These experiences allowed the family to connect not only with each other, but also with the natural surroundings that define the Maldives.

Adding a sense of excitement to the getaway, the family enjoyed exhilarating water activities, including Fun Tube rides across the lagoon, an adrenaline-filled yet accessible experience that brought laughter and energy to both adults and children alike. Snorkelling sessions further introduced them to the vibrant underwater world just steps from the shore, offering a glimpse into thriving marine life and colourful coral reefs, making it both an educational and awe-inspiring experience for all ages. The family also explored the resort’s floating water park, where endless hours of fun unfolded in the middle of the lagoon. Designed to cater to guests of all ages, it perfectly captures the playful energy that defines The Standard, Maldives, offering a seamless balance between relaxation and recreation for families travelling together.

Culinary experiences also played a memorable role throughout their stay, offering the family a journey through diverse flavours and settings across the island. At Onda, the resort’s signature overwater restaurant, they indulged in a refined menu inspired by Mediterranean flavours, where fresh, high-quality ingredients and bold culinary techniques come together in a vibrant yet relaxed atmosphere. With its open-air design and sweeping ocean views, Onda provided the perfect backdrop for leisurely family dining, turning each meal into a shared experience to remember. The family also embraced the island’s cultural roots at Guduguda, where they discovered authentic Maldivian cuisine rich in tradition and local character, offering a deeper connection to the destination through its flavours. Meanwhile, at BBQ Shak, they enjoyed a more casual dining experience with their feet in the sand, savouring freshly grilled dishes in a laid-back beachfront setting. Together, these culinary moments reflected The Standard, Maldives’ ability to cater to every mood and preference, making dining an integral part of the family’s unforgettable island escape.

Blending playful energy with laid-back island luxury, The Standard, Maldives continues to position itself as a leading destination for families, offering a diverse range of experiences that cater to every generation. From tranquil nature encounters and cultural dining moments to adventurous water activities and vibrant social spaces, the resort creates an environment where meaningful family connections and unforgettable memories naturally unfold.

Known for its distinctive approach to lifestyle hospitality, The Standard, Maldives continues to attract global travellers seeking enriching experiences, wellness, adventure, and above all, quality time together in paradise.