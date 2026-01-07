Bollywood stars Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal celebrate festive season at SO/ Maldives

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has announced that it has successfully achieved Green Globe Certification, following an independent audit conducted after a focused six-month programme. Officially awarded on 23 December 2025, the resort attained an 86 per cent compliance score, marking an important step in its ongoing sustainability efforts.

Green Globe Certification is recognised as one of the world’s leading sustainability standards for the tourism sector. To be certified, organisations must demonstrate verified compliance with more than 40 criteria covering environmental stewardship, social responsibility, cultural heritage and sustainable management. The process prioritises transparency, measurable progress and continuous improvement, making the certification a notable accomplishment within the global hospitality industry.

General Manager Mark Eletr noted that the result reflects both strategic intent and collective commitment across the resort.

He stated: “We are very pleased with this achievement and with the steps taken to prioritise sustainability at Kandooma. That focus was evident from the outset through the expansion of two key roles within the team, ensuring sustainability leadership and accountability were firmly in place.”

As part of this approach, the resort introduced a combined Sustainability Officer and General Manager’s Executive Assistant role to lead operational implementation, supported by enhanced strategic guidance from the Director of Marketing, who recently completed tertiary studies with a strong sustainability focus.

Mark Eletr added: “An Executive Assistant role is traditionally heavily administrative. By streamlining my own processes and integrating AI tools to improve efficiency, we were able to redesign the role to place sustainability at its centre. Broadening our Director of Marketing’s remit has further strengthened strategic direction by adding genuine expertise and commitment. With both positions reporting directly to me, sustainability is clearly elevated across the resort, and the structure has proven highly effective.”

He also highlighted that the certification journey itself has been one of the most valuable outcomes.

“This was a whole-resort effort. It required commitment, collaboration and a shared vision for Kandooma’s long-term direction. We have now established strong policies, processes and measurement frameworks that will endure beyond the current leadership team, forming a key part of our annual planning cycle.”

The certification aligns closely with IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Journey to Tomorrow framework, the group’s global sustainability strategy centred on people, communities and the planet. It sets targets related to carbon reduction, water stewardship, waste management, responsible sourcing and community impact across IHG’s worldwide portfolio.

With an 86 per cent score against Green Globe’s criteria, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives demonstrated strong performance in areas such as energy and water efficiency, waste reduction and recycling, marine ecosystem protection, responsible procurement, colleague wellbeing and community engagement. Initiatives including coral conservation, marine education, colleague sustainability training and newly introduced guest sustainability pledges highlight the resort’s integrated approach to responsible tourism.

Reflecting on the process, Mark Eletr said: “The past few months have been challenging, but the outcome has been worthwhile. This certification gives us a clear improvement plan and a roadmap for the future. We did not want a symbolic certification—we chose Green Globe because it is rigorous and evidence-based. Some said it would be too difficult, which is exactly why we pursued it. We wanted a standard that pushes us to improve, now and in the years ahead.”

Green Globe Certification provides an ongoing framework to support continuous improvement, ensuring the resort evolves its sustainability practices year after year. Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives remains committed to advancing responsible tourism, encouraging guests to make sustainable choices, and contributing positively to the protection of the Maldives’ natural and cultural heritage.