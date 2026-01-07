News
Ifuru Island Maldives introduces refreshed day escapes for non-staying guests
Ifuru Island Maldives has introduced a refreshed collection of Day Visit and Day Use experiences, inviting guests to enjoy the island’s signature energy, flavour, and freedom without an overnight stay.
Designed for locals, travellers, and island-hoppers seeking an effortless escape, the new range of Ifuru Day Escapes blends beachside relaxation, poolside indulgence, and curated dining moments, all set against the island’s vibrant and social atmosphere.
From relaxed mornings by the sea to golden-hour cocktails and sunset dining, each experience has been crafted to capture the spirit of Ifuru: playful, generous, and unapologetically fun.
Guests can choose from five distinct experiences, each offering a different rhythm of island life.
The Barefoot Beach Escape invites guests to slow down at the Beach Club with unlimited soft drinks, snacks, and sea views, perfect for a laid-back coastal day.
For those drawn to the pool, the Poolside Pleasure Pass combines unlimited pizza, soft drinks, and a hearty buffet lunch at Social House, ideal for sunseekers who like their days delicious.
Turning up the indulgence, Sip, Swim & Surrender offers unlimited cocktails alongside pool access and all-day dining, encouraging guests to fully let go of the clock.
Adventure lovers can opt for the Island Explorer Experience, blending pool time with Beach Club access, non-motorised water sports, snorkelling, and unlimited dining and drinks, delivering a full taste of Ifuru’s playful energy.
For couples or friends, The Ultimate Ifuru Escape offers the complete experience for two, combining all inclusions into one seamless, shared day of island indulgence. Sunset Worth Staying For
To complete the experience, Ifuru Island also introduces Sunset Indulgence at Waterfront, an evening dining journey featuring a five-course à la carte menu with unlimited cocktails and wines, served as the sun melts into the horizon.
“With these new day experiences, we wanted to open the doors wider to Ifuru,” said Marcel Sawyer, General Manager. “Whether you’re joining us for a few hours or staying from morning to sunset, this is about feeling the island’s rhythm, enjoying great food, and leaving with memories that linger.”
All Day Visit packages are available daily from 10:00 to 18:00, with the Waterfront dinner experience available from 18:00 to 22:00.
Action
Reethi Faru Resort hosts Magda Linette ahead of new tennis season
Reethi Faru Resort recently welcomed Magda Linette, a Top 20 professional tennis player, who selected the island resort as her training retreat while preparing for the Australian Open and the forthcoming tennis season. Away from the competitive spotlight, Linette utilised the resort’s private and tranquil setting, where expansive beaches, clear lagoon waters, and discreet luxury provided an environment conducive to both focused preparation and recovery.
Throughout her stay, Linette combined intensive training sessions with periods of rest, making use of the resort’s calm surroundings and seclusion. The natural setting of the Maldives offered an effective backdrop for physical conditioning and mental focus, supporting her preparations ahead of the season’s first Grand Slam tournament.
Known for its emphasis on privacy, understated luxury, and an authentic island atmosphere, Reethi Faru Resort continues to attract elite athletes seeking a destination that supports peak performance while delivering a refined island experience. The resort extended its best wishes to Linette as she progresses through the upcoming tennis season.
News
Bollywood stars Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal celebrate festive season at SO/ Maldives
This festive season, SO/ Maldives set the stage for a truly cinematic celebration as Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal arrived in style, making a dazzling red‑carpet entry that set the tone for an unforgettable island experience.
Welcomed amidst flashing lights, island beats, and an electric festive atmosphere, the couple’s red carpet arrival marked the beginning of a glamorous seasonal escape. Framed by turquoise lagoons and pristine white-sand beaches, the moment perfectly blended Bollywood star power with the playful, high-fashion spirit that defines SO/ Maldives’ festive celebrations.
A perennial favourite on the Indian seasonal travel map, the Maldives once again lived up to its reputation as the ultimate festive getaway. During their stay, Sonakshi and Zaheer embraced the full spectrum of island indulgence from immersive Maldivian festive traditions and glamorous gala evenings to exhilarating diving adventures, exploring the vibrant underwater world of the Indian Ocean.
The festive programme at SO/ Maldives unfolded through a series of standout moments, with the duo joining guests for signature island rituals, exclusive celebrations, and high-energy events that flowed effortlessly from day to night. Whether beneath the stars at the festive gala or beneath the waves while diving, every experience reflected a celebration without limits.
“Maldives has always been on my festive travel list, and celebrating the season at SO/ Maldives made it truly exceptional,” shared Sonakshi. “From the Red Carpet welcome to the warmth of the traditions, the diving experiences, and the vibrant events, every moment felt special and memorable.”
Known for its vibrant design, creative energy, and statement celebrations, SO/ Maldives continues to attract global tastemakers and Bollywood icons seeking a destination that seamlessly blends luxury with personality. This festive season, the resort once again redefined island glamour proving that the red carpet doesn’t belong only to cities, but also to paradise.
For more information or to book your perfect festive getaway, please visit so-maldives.com or contact so.maldives.reservations@so-hotels.com.
Awards
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma secures prestigious Green Globe Certification
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has announced that it has successfully achieved Green Globe Certification, following an independent audit conducted after a focused six-month programme. Officially awarded on 23 December 2025, the resort attained an 86 per cent compliance score, marking an important step in its ongoing sustainability efforts.
Green Globe Certification is recognised as one of the world’s leading sustainability standards for the tourism sector. To be certified, organisations must demonstrate verified compliance with more than 40 criteria covering environmental stewardship, social responsibility, cultural heritage and sustainable management. The process prioritises transparency, measurable progress and continuous improvement, making the certification a notable accomplishment within the global hospitality industry.
General Manager Mark Eletr noted that the result reflects both strategic intent and collective commitment across the resort.
He stated: “We are very pleased with this achievement and with the steps taken to prioritise sustainability at Kandooma. That focus was evident from the outset through the expansion of two key roles within the team, ensuring sustainability leadership and accountability were firmly in place.”
As part of this approach, the resort introduced a combined Sustainability Officer and General Manager’s Executive Assistant role to lead operational implementation, supported by enhanced strategic guidance from the Director of Marketing, who recently completed tertiary studies with a strong sustainability focus.
Mark Eletr added: “An Executive Assistant role is traditionally heavily administrative. By streamlining my own processes and integrating AI tools to improve efficiency, we were able to redesign the role to place sustainability at its centre. Broadening our Director of Marketing’s remit has further strengthened strategic direction by adding genuine expertise and commitment. With both positions reporting directly to me, sustainability is clearly elevated across the resort, and the structure has proven highly effective.”
He also highlighted that the certification journey itself has been one of the most valuable outcomes.
“This was a whole-resort effort. It required commitment, collaboration and a shared vision for Kandooma’s long-term direction. We have now established strong policies, processes and measurement frameworks that will endure beyond the current leadership team, forming a key part of our annual planning cycle.”
The certification aligns closely with IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Journey to Tomorrow framework, the group’s global sustainability strategy centred on people, communities and the planet. It sets targets related to carbon reduction, water stewardship, waste management, responsible sourcing and community impact across IHG’s worldwide portfolio.
With an 86 per cent score against Green Globe’s criteria, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives demonstrated strong performance in areas such as energy and water efficiency, waste reduction and recycling, marine ecosystem protection, responsible procurement, colleague wellbeing and community engagement. Initiatives including coral conservation, marine education, colleague sustainability training and newly introduced guest sustainability pledges highlight the resort’s integrated approach to responsible tourism.
Reflecting on the process, Mark Eletr said: “The past few months have been challenging, but the outcome has been worthwhile. This certification gives us a clear improvement plan and a roadmap for the future. We did not want a symbolic certification—we chose Green Globe because it is rigorous and evidence-based. Some said it would be too difficult, which is exactly why we pursued it. We wanted a standard that pushes us to improve, now and in the years ahead.”
Green Globe Certification provides an ongoing framework to support continuous improvement, ensuring the resort evolves its sustainability practices year after year. Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives remains committed to advancing responsible tourism, encouraging guests to make sustainable choices, and contributing positively to the protection of the Maldives’ natural and cultural heritage.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Four Centara resorts in Maldives target school-holiday travellers with extended-stay offers
-
News1 week ago
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives wraps Christmas celebrations, prepares NY 2026 line-up
-
News1 week ago
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives unveils week-long Orthodox Christmas celebrations
-
News1 week ago
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives marks Year of the Horse with four-day Lunar New Year programme
-
News5 days ago
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau rings in 2026 with ocean-inspired festive programme
-
Drink5 days ago
Huvafen Maldives hosts exclusive Riedel Wine experience led by Maximilian J. Riedel
-
News6 days ago
Finolhu unveils ‘A Year in Colour’ with global artist residencies in 2026
-
News6 days ago
Sun Siyam Olhuveli marks end of 2025 with sustainability-led programmes