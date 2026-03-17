Ifuru Island Maldives introduces Easter festivities inspired by Chocolate Factory concept

This Easter, Ifuru Island Maldives invites guests to experience “The Sweet Side of Wonder,” a playful seasonal celebration inspired by the imaginative spirit of Ifuru’s Chocolate Factory. Designed for travellers of all ages, the Easter programme blends festive traditions, indulgent treats, and joyful island experiences set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldives.

Throughout the celebration, guests can enjoy a thoughtfully curated programme that combines colourful festivities with the relaxed luxury of island life. From chocolate-inspired culinary creations crafted by the resort’s talented chefs to vibrant social gatherings and creative activities, the Easter festivities promise memorable moments for families, couples, and groups of friends.

A highlight of the celebration is the lively Sugar Rush Easter Parade, bringing a burst of colour, music, and festive energy to the island as guests gather to celebrate the spirit of Easter together. On Easter Sunday, families can also take part in the much-anticipated Easter Egg Hunt, where young explorers set off across the island in search of hidden treats and sweet surprises.

Families can also look forward to a variety of engaging experiences designed especially for younger guests. From creative workshops and playful island games to interactive activities inspired by the sweet spirit of Ifuru’s Chocolate Factory, children are invited to explore, create, and celebrate in a joyful and imaginative setting.

“Easter is a wonderful opportunity to create joyful moments for our guests,” said Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives. “With ‘The Sweet Side of Wonder,’ we wanted to bring together playful imagination, indulgent flavours, and the relaxed beauty of our island to create a celebration that guests of all ages can enjoy.”

With its vibrant atmosphere, Premium All-Inclusive offering, and spectacular island setting in Raa Atoll, Ifuru Island Maldives provides the perfect destination for travellers seeking a unique Easter escape.

Guests can explore the full Easter programme, including festive events, family-friendly activities, and special celebrations, by visiting Easter Programme 2026.