Ifuru Island Maldives partners with Toddy to launch lifestyle collection

Ifuru Island Maldives has unveiled a vibrant new collaboration with Toddy, bringing together contemporary design and authentic island storytelling in a limited-edition lifestyle collection. Thoughtfully curated to reflect the rhythm and color of modern Maldivian living, the collection introduces three distinctive creations: sunglasses, quick-dry beach towels, and lenticular postcards.

The Ifuru x Toddy sunglasses are a bold expression of island artistry, drawing from the kaleidoscopic hues of the Maldivian reef and the unmistakable vibrancy of the parrotfish. Designed for both style and performance, the lightweight Mas (Ainu) shades feature polarised TAC lenses with anti-glare technology and 100% UV400 protection. Crafted with flexible yet durable frames, anti-slip detailing, and protective lens coatings to resist saltwater corrosion, they offer a seamless blend of innovation and effortless sophistication, equally suited for sun-drenched days and ocean-bound adventures.

The quick-dry beach towels reinterpret an icon of Ifuru Island, the resort’s signature three palm trees. Both emblematic and understated, the design is paired with highly functional craftsmanship. Made from absorbent microfiber, the towels are exceptionally quick-drying, lightweight, and compact, designed to move effortlessly from beach to lagoon. With sand-off technology woven into their structure, they offer a refined yet practical solution for guests seeking comfort without compromise, ensuring the island stays with you, but the sand does not.

Completing the collection, the lenticular postcards offer a poetic tribute to the rhythm of island time, shifting from sunlit brilliance to the deep, glowing tones of sunset. With imagery that transforms in motion, each piece captures the fleeting beauty of a single day in paradise, reimagined as an interactive and enduring keepsake.

“This collaboration is a celebration of Maldivian talent and storytelling,” said Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives. “Partnering with Toddy allows us to showcase local artistry while creating meaningful, design-led pieces that resonate with our guests long after their stay.”

Founded by siblings Fayaz and Riyaz, Toddy has grown from humble beginnings into a proudly Maldivian brand rooted in storytelling. Inspired by generations of cultural narratives from ancient seafaring legends to mythical tales, each design carries a sense of history reimagined through a modern lens, positioning Toddy as a distinctive voice within the region’s creative landscape.

“Working with Ifuru on this was something special. We got to take the feeling of the island and turn it into a small collection, each piece carrying a bit of its colour, movement, and calm. At Toddy, we’ve always believed the best things you take with you are the ones that hold a memory. These are made to travel, but more importantly, to bring you back to those moments at Ifuru. Big thanks to the team for trusting us to help tell their story through design,” shared Riyaz.

The Ifuru x Toddy collection is available exclusively at Ifuru Island Maldives, offering guests a unique opportunity to connect with the destination through thoughtfully designed, locally inspired pieces.