News
Ifuru Island Maldives partners with Toddy to launch lifestyle collection
Ifuru Island Maldives has unveiled a vibrant new collaboration with Toddy, bringing together contemporary design and authentic island storytelling in a limited-edition lifestyle collection. Thoughtfully curated to reflect the rhythm and color of modern Maldivian living, the collection introduces three distinctive creations: sunglasses, quick-dry beach towels, and lenticular postcards.
The Ifuru x Toddy sunglasses are a bold expression of island artistry, drawing from the kaleidoscopic hues of the Maldivian reef and the unmistakable vibrancy of the parrotfish. Designed for both style and performance, the lightweight Mas (Ainu) shades feature polarised TAC lenses with anti-glare technology and 100% UV400 protection. Crafted with flexible yet durable frames, anti-slip detailing, and protective lens coatings to resist saltwater corrosion, they offer a seamless blend of innovation and effortless sophistication, equally suited for sun-drenched days and ocean-bound adventures.
The quick-dry beach towels reinterpret an icon of Ifuru Island, the resort’s signature three palm trees. Both emblematic and understated, the design is paired with highly functional craftsmanship. Made from absorbent microfiber, the towels are exceptionally quick-drying, lightweight, and compact, designed to move effortlessly from beach to lagoon. With sand-off technology woven into their structure, they offer a refined yet practical solution for guests seeking comfort without compromise, ensuring the island stays with you, but the sand does not.
Completing the collection, the lenticular postcards offer a poetic tribute to the rhythm of island time, shifting from sunlit brilliance to the deep, glowing tones of sunset. With imagery that transforms in motion, each piece captures the fleeting beauty of a single day in paradise, reimagined as an interactive and enduring keepsake.
“This collaboration is a celebration of Maldivian talent and storytelling,” said Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives. “Partnering with Toddy allows us to showcase local artistry while creating meaningful, design-led pieces that resonate with our guests long after their stay.”
Founded by siblings Fayaz and Riyaz, Toddy has grown from humble beginnings into a proudly Maldivian brand rooted in storytelling. Inspired by generations of cultural narratives from ancient seafaring legends to mythical tales, each design carries a sense of history reimagined through a modern lens, positioning Toddy as a distinctive voice within the region’s creative landscape.
“Working with Ifuru on this was something special. We got to take the feeling of the island and turn it into a small collection, each piece carrying a bit of its colour, movement, and calm. At Toddy, we’ve always believed the best things you take with you are the ones that hold a memory. These are made to travel, but more importantly, to bring you back to those moments at Ifuru. Big thanks to the team for trusting us to help tell their story through design,” shared Riyaz.
The Ifuru x Toddy collection is available exclusively at Ifuru Island Maldives, offering guests a unique opportunity to connect with the destination through thoughtfully designed, locally inspired pieces.
Awards
Reethi Faru Resort earns 2025 British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award
Reethi Faru Resort has been recognised with the 2025 British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award for exceptional service, facilities, and guest experiences.
This prestigious accolade positions the resort among the highest-rated hotels globally, based on verified guest reviews collected by British Airways Holidays in collaboration with Feefo, the world’s leading platform for authentic buyer feedback.
Guests evaluated their stays across key aspects including location, service quality, cleanliness, and sleep comfort, resulting in an overall score out of five. Reethi Faru Resort achieved an outstanding rating of 4.9/5.
Mark Hall, Head of Product and Sourcing at British Airways Holidays, said: “Congratulations to Reethi Faru Resort on this outstanding achievement. Delivering such consistent excellence truly reflects the dedication and care your team puts into every stay and every customer. At British Airways Holidays, we value partners who share our commitment to putting customer experience at the heart of everything we do, reflected in our Customer Excellence Awards. Reethi Faru Resort is a shining example of that. We’re proud to work with you and celebrate this success.”
For Reethi Faru Resort, the award underscores a philosophy centred on delivering not just stays, but memorable island experiences where thoughtful service meets unspoiled natural beauty.
News
The Standard Maldives curates sustainability-focused Earth Hour programme
The Standard, Maldives invites guests to switch off, slow down and come together for an evening that celebrates sustainability through atmosphere, flavour and connection. On 28 March 2026, the resort will dim non-essential lighting across the island, transforming the night into a thoughtfully curated experience where low light sets the mood and meaningful moments take centre stage. From 6.00 PM to 8.30 PM, guests are encouraged to enjoy dinner earlier in the evening at any of the resort’s restaurants as the island begins to power down. As darkness falls, The Standard, Maldives offers a series of experiences designed to show that saving energy can feel effortless—and still be vibrant.
The evening’s culinary highlight is a Japanese Affair Set Dinner, served beachside at Kula Beach from 6.30 PM to 9.30 PM, priced at USD 85 per person. Refined flavours, open skies and the natural ambience of the shore come together for a dining experience that proves everything tastes better under the stars.
As the lights go out, the energy shifts to Todis Beach, where guests are invited to go off the grid with glow-in-the-dark cocktails and mocktails, available àla carte from 8.30 PM to 9.30 PM. A ‘Buy One, Get One Free’ offer encourages guests to sip, glow and keep the night going, proof that low power does not mean low spirit. The atmosphere is elevated further with a bonfire and live, unplugged acoustic guitar performance, creating an intimate setting for conversation, storytelling, stargazing or quiet reflection. With rhythms guided by nature rather than electricity, the evening embodies the essence of Earth Hour in a way that feels relaxed and social.
By blending conscious choices with carefully crafted experiences, The Standard, Maldives reinforces its commitment to sustainability while staying true to its ethos of elevated yet unpretentious hospitality.
News
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives expands villa offering with multi-bedroom residences
At a time when travel is increasingly shaped by shared moments, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives introduces a new collection of multi-bedroom villas that go beyond space—offering thoughtfully designed amenities that transform how families and friends experience the Maldives together.
More than just larger accommodations, the new Two-Bedroom Beach Pool Villas and Boduge Residence are designed as fully immersive living spaces, where every detail — from outdoor dining areas to intuitive service — enhances connection, comfort, and ease.
Where the Villa Becomes the Experience
In these new villas, the experience begins the moment guests arrive — not just across the island, but within their own private space.
Designed for effortless group living, each villa integrates social spaces, private retreats, and experiential amenities that allow guests to shape their stay around how they want to spend time together.
Thoughtful Features Designed for Families & Groups
At the heart of each villa is a generous private pool and sundeck, creating a natural gathering point — whether for morning swims with children, relaxed afternoons, or sunset moments with friends.
The villas introduce a stronger emphasis on outdoor lifestyle living, with expansive decks and, in the Boduge Residence, a dedicated BBQ area — ideal for:
- Family-style dinners under the stars
- Celebratory gatherings
- Casual, shared meals without leaving the villa
Perfect for multi-generational families or groups, each stay is supported by a dedicated villa host, ensuring:
- Seamless coordination of activities and dining
- Personalised touches for celebrations
- Effortless day-to-day comfort
This level of service allows guests to focus on time together, rather than logistics.
Understanding the needs of group travellers, the villas feature king and twin bedroom combinations, making them ideal for:
- Families with children
- Friends travelling together
- Mixed-age groups
The Boduge Residence’s ability to connect to a neighbouring villa further enhances flexibility, creating a rare three-bedroom private island setup.
Spacious indoor lounges and dining areas allow groups to come together comfortably — whether for:
- Movie nights
- Shared meals
- Quiet downtime away from the sun
The addition of features such as a kitchenette and maid’s room in the Boduge Residence makes it especially suited for longer stays and extended family travel.
Designed to Bring Everyone Together — Naturally
Architecturally, the villas reflect Alila’s eco-minimalist philosophy, where open-plan layouts, natural materials, and seamless indoor-outdoor transitions create a calming, intuitive flow.
Spaces are intentionally designed to feel neither overly formal nor overly structured — allowing guests to move freely between connection and privacy throughout the day.
A Seasonal Invitation to Travel Together
Complementing its expanded villa offering, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives introduces a Maldives Summer Escape offer, encouraging families and groups to plan ahead and experience these new villas with added value and exclusive privileges.
The offer is particularly suited for longer stays, school holidays, and milestone celebrations, making it easier to bring everyone together in one place.
“These new villas are not just about offering more space — they’re about rethinking how people can enjoy time together while still having complete privacy,” says Thomas Weber, General Manager, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “From secluded outdoor dining areas to dedicated hosts and flexible, thoughtfully designed layouts, every detail prioritizes discretion and personal space — making it easier for families and friends to connect, celebrate, and truly relax in their own private sanctuary on the island.”
A Private Island, Made for Shared Moments
With its house reef, proximity to Hanifaru Bay, and serene natural surroundings, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives continues to offer a deeply immersive destination experience.
The addition of these new multi-bedroom villas enhances that offering — creating a setting where the most meaningful moments happen not just around the island, but within the villa itself.
Trending
-
Family1 week ago
Easter in Maldives: COMO Cocoa Island and Maalifushi launch curated festivities
-
News1 week ago
Loredana to attend Caravela opening at NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort
-
News1 week ago
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort launches immersive experiences to enhance meaningful travel
-
Business1 week ago
BBM renews as Title Partner of Hotelier Maldives Awards under multi-year agreement
-
Cooking1 week ago
Anantara Veli unveils all-female Michelin guest chef series
-
Family1 week ago
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island introduces Roarsome-themed adventure programme
-
Family1 week ago
Ifuru Island Maldives introduces Easter festivities inspired by Chocolate Factory concept
-
Drink1 week ago
NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort pioneers underwater rum ageing project