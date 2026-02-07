Featured
Ifuru Island Maldives presents intimate Valentine’s escape for couples
Ifuru Island Maldives has unveiled A Valentine’s Escape, Curated for Two, a Valentine’s season programme featuring a collection of experiences designed for couples seeking connection in a private island setting shaped by natural surroundings and a restrained approach to luxury.
Central to the offering are romantic beach dinners held under the night sky, alongside an exclusive private dining experience at the resort’s Secret Spot. This secluded location is reserved for couples seeking privacy and is available by prior arrangement. Each dining experience is curated by the culinary team and includes bespoke menus, candlelit table settings and personalised service.
For couples wishing to spend time on the water, the resort is introducing a private romantic yacht charter in collaboration with Blend. The experience offers a quiet journey across the lagoon and open waters, with curated refreshments and uninterrupted sunset views. Designed for a limited number of couples, the charter is positioned for occasions such as proposals, anniversaries and Valentine’s celebrations.
Wellness experiences form an additional element of the Valentine’s programme. Couples can book a dedicated spa package focused on shared relaxation rituals in a calm setting. For guests interested in mindfulness, a guided meditation and bonding session led by visiting practitioner Dr. Sha is available on selected dates, offering an opportunity for reflection and balance within the island environment.
Through private dining, ocean-based experiences, spa rituals and mindful moments, A Valentine’s Escape, Curated for Two presents couples with the opportunity to celebrate Valentine’s season in a manner that is personal, unhurried and considered.
Sun Siyam Resorts marks Valentine’s season with multi-resort celebrations
Sun Siyam Resorts is inviting couples to celebrate Valentine’s season across its collection of Maldivian island resorts, with each destination offering a distinct rhythm and character. From unhurried island experiences to celebrations shaped by nature and shared moments, the programme presents couples with a range of intimate ways to reconnect in settings designed to feel personal and considered.
At Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, Valentine’s celebrations will take place from 12 to 14 February, unfolding through a series of tailored experiences focused on togetherness. The programme includes floating breakfasts, sunset moments in private pool villas, secluded island picnics and snorkelling excursions. Evenings feature experiences such as Cinema by Moonlight on the water, live DJ sessions and couple-focused spa rituals, creating a balance between relaxed romance and private time.
From 11 to 14 February, Sun Siyam Iru Veli will present a Valentine’s programme centred on candle-lit dining, beachfront gatherings and personalised experiences across lagoon and sandbank locations. Live performances by Maldivian saxophonist Shahy Siraj will accompany sunsets and evening celebrations, offering couples a setting designed to feel relaxed and timeless.
Throughout February, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef will host a month-long Valentine’s journey inspired by coastal tones and slower-paced island living. The programme includes outdoor dining experiences, sunset performances, beachside theatre and personalised couple activities across dining, spa and excursions, inviting guests to engage with a more extended celebration of the season.
At Siyam World, Valentine’s Day on 13 and 14 February will be marked by a more expressive programme where romance is paired with music, performances and island-wide dining experiences. The celebrations culminate in a signature Valentine’s show, presenting a high-energy approach to the occasion.
From 13 to 20 February, Sun Siyam Olhuveli will offer a week-long Valentine’s escape focused on shared experiences, food and island life. The programme includes evening performances by DJ Slim Belghith and a culinary residency by Italian chef Francesca Gambacorta, alongside beachfront dining, wellness experiences and activities designed for couples to spend time together at a relaxed pace.
Across the Sun Siyam portfolio in the Maldives, Valentine’s season is defined by time spent together through shared meals, music, unhurried days and the natural island setting. Couples are invited to explore seasonal offers and programmes across the collection via the Sun Siyam Resorts website.
Atmosphere Core earns triple honours at Layalina Editor’s Choice Awards
Atmosphere Core concluded 2025 with a strong industry showing, securing three major honours at the Layalina Editor’s Choice Awards 2025 for RAAYA by Atmosphere, Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives and OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi. The accolades underscore the group’s ability to deliver clearly differentiated resort concepts for diverse traveller profiles, while maintaining a consistent emphasis on quality, comfort and guest satisfaction across its portfolio.
At the awards, RAAYA by Atmosphere was named Best New Luxury Resort of the Year – Maldives. Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives received the title of Best All-Inclusive Luxury Resort, while OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi was recognised as Most Stylish Resort – Maldives. The honours are based on Layalina’s independent editorial assessment and established quality benchmarks, celebrating excellence across luxury hospitality, all-inclusive offerings and lifestyle-led design. Layalina is a leading Arab lifestyle publication under 7awi Media Group, with a strong readership and influence across the GCC and wider region.
Collectively, the awards highlight Atmosphere Core’s understanding of evolving travel expectations, delivering experiences that are thoughtful, well-crafted and easy to enjoy, whether guests are seeking tranquillity, variety or social energy.
Each of the recognised resorts brings a distinct identity to the group’s Maldivian portfolio. RAAYA by Atmosphere, located in the Raa Atoll, is defined by its serene environment and castaway-artist concept, encouraging guests to slow down and reconnect through nature, creativity and adventure. Atmosphere Kanifushi continues to stand out for its scale and consistency, offering a generous all-inclusive experience through the Kanifushi Plan™, expansive villas and a long, natural island setting that appeals to both families and couples. In contrast, OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi delivers a more dynamic island escape, characterised by contemporary design and a lively social atmosphere that resonates with travellers drawn to shared spaces, movement and modern aesthetics. Together, the accolades reflect a carefully curated portfolio designed to cater to a wide spectrum of travel moods and preferences.
Commenting on the achievement, Ashwin Handa, Chief Operating Officer of Atmosphere Core, said the group was honoured to receive the Layalina Editor’s Choice Awards 2025, recognising the three resorts across distinct categories. He noted that the recognition reflects the company’s carefully curated experiences, shaped by a strong sense of product, space and genuine care, and credited the passion and commitment of the teams, as well as the continued trust of guests, for the achievement.
Central to these successes is Atmosphere Core’s philosophy of the Joy of Giving, which positions hospitality around care, generosity and attention to detail. This approach informs destinations that feel closely connected to their natural surroundings and supports bespoke experiences that anticipate guest needs. The result, the group says, is a style of hospitality that is welcoming, effortless and personal, creating meaningful moments that endure beyond the stay itself.
The Standard, Maldives brings Lunar New Year energy to Raa Atoll
The Standard, Maldives will mark the Lunar New Year this February with a week-long celebration that invites guests to swap urban festivities for the turquoise waters of the Raa Atoll. Taking place from 17 to 22 February, the programme will transform the island resort into a festive setting that blends time-honoured traditions with the brand’s playful and contemporary character.
Designed to move beyond a conventional island escape, the celebrations will open with lively visual touches, including jumping stilts and fortune cookies, setting the tone for a week where Maldivian tranquillity meets the spirit of East Asian culture. Throughout the programme, guests will be immersed in a series of experiences that combine culinary creativity, entertainment and cultural expression.
Food takes centre stage in the Lunar New Year offering, with a diverse line-up of dining events curated to engage all the senses. Highlights include an Asian Street Food buffet inspired by classic Chinese motifs, alongside more refined beachfront experiences such as five-course Crab Night and Lobster Night dinners at Kula Beach. Interactive elements are also woven into the programme, with Tangyuan Time at Joos Café inviting families to prepare traditional sweet glutinous rice balls together, while younger guests can participate in a dedicated mocktail-making masterclass.
Evenings at the resort will be defined by high-energy entertainment and cultural performances. Todis Beach will host LED and fire shows, complemented by special Chinese dance performances that illuminate the shoreline after dark. Adding a local dimension to the celebrations, Maldivian Boduberu drumming will feature prominently, creating a rhythmic fusion of regional and international traditions. For guests seeking a more relaxed pace, the programme also includes a Lunar New Year Movie Night at the main pool and a Bingo Night at Todis Bar.
Commenting on the celebrations, Sonika Adlakha, Commercial Director of The Standard, Maldives, said the aim was to create a Lunar New Year experience that feels both authentic and adventurous. She noted that by combining the dynamic energy of street food markets and fire shows with the calm luxury of a Maldivian retreat, the resort is offering guests a distinctive way to welcome the Year of the Horse.
To complement the festivities, the resort is offering a Premium All-Inclusive Package, designed to provide seamless access to the week’s dining and entertainment programme. The package includes the full range of culinary experiences, from Asian Street Food stalls to themed buffets at Kula, as well as a selection of premium spirits, cocktails and refreshments. This offering allows guests to fully immerse themselves in the celebrations while enjoying the freedom to experience the Lunar New Year at The Standard, Maldives without limits.
