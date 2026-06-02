Featured
W Maldives launches Escape Remix for a two-sided island getaway
W Maldives has unveiled Escape Remix, a new stay experience designed for guests seeking to experience different sides of island life, from the tranquillity of overwater living to the laidback glamour of a beachfront escape.
Available from June 2026 onwards as a permanent offering, Escape Remix allows guests to move between the Superior Overwater One-Bedroom Villa and the Escape Beach One-Bedroom Villa within one curated island getaway.
Created for travellers seeking variety without compromise, the experience includes a four-night stay split between two nights in the overwater villa and two nights in the beach villa. It also includes daily buffet breakfast for two adults and a selection of signature island benefits, giving guests distinct perspectives of the destination while maintaining comfort and luxury throughout their stay.
At the centre of the experience is the opportunity to discover the Maldives from two different settings. Suspended above clear lagoon waters, the Superior Overwater One-Bedroom Villa offers ocean views, direct access to the sea, a private pool, and a W Maldives signature overwater hammock designed for leisurely afternoons above the Indian Ocean. Guests can also access the resort’s award-winning house reef directly from the villa deck, where marine life can be explored just moments from their accommodation.
On shore, the Escape Beach One-Bedroom Villa offers a more barefoot island rhythm. Surrounded by tropical greenery and direct beach access, the villa features a private pool and an elevated upper deck with a swinging daybed for golden-hour lounging. Guests staying beachside can also access the same award-winning house reef directly from the shoreline, creating a connection between island living and underwater discovery.
“Luxury travel today is about having the freedom to experience a destination in different ways, all within one journey,” said Amila Handunwala, General Manager of W Maldives. “Escape Remix was created for guests who want to fully immerse themselves in the Maldives while experiencing contrasting yet complementary experiences, from the serenity of overwater living to the lively energy of a beachfront escape, all infused with the bold spirit of W Maldives.”
Beyond the villas, Escape Remix includes a series of additions designed to enhance the stay. Guests receive complimentary soda refreshments from the in-room MixBar, complimentary use of snorkelling gear, access to non-motorised water sports, and a one-time 30-minute photoshoot with the resort’s in-house photographer, including one printed photograph.
Following its recent transformation, W Maldives continues to position itself within the contemporary luxury segment through design, immersive experiences, and a social island atmosphere. Guests can dine across the resort’s five restaurants and bars, unwind with treatments at the overwater AWAY Spa, or take part in a castaway experience at Gaathafushi, the resort’s private island.
As a five-star resort in the Maldives known for its distinctive personality and approach to luxury, W Maldives continues to expand its guest experiences beyond the conventional island stay.
Blending overwater tranquillity with beachfront freedom, Escape Remix introduces a new way to experience W Maldives, offering guests a more dynamic and personalised stay. Travellers looking to extend their visit can also book the Original Wavemaker package, which includes shared seaplane transfers and a half-board meal plan for two adults.
Excursions
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives reports rare whale shark encounter
Divers from Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives recorded a whale shark sighting last month during a dive at Kandooma Thila in South Malé Atoll.
The encounter took place on 13 April during a guided dive led by Dive Centre Manager Ibrahim Shaan. The whale shark, estimated to be approximately six metres in length, is believed to be a juvenile aged between eight and 15 years. The animal remained in the vicinity of the divers for more than 30 minutes before leaving the area.
Shaan said the whale shark entered the dive site calmly, circled alongside the group and remained present for an extended period. He described the encounter as one of the most notable experiences observed at the site.
Whale shark sightings are considered uncommon in South Malé Atoll, where the species is not typically resident. They are more frequently associated with the South Ari Atoll Marine Protected Area, one of the primary aggregation areas for whale sharks in the country.
The Maldives is regarded as a key destination for whale shark encounters due to environmental conditions including warm waters, nutrient-rich currents and seasonal plankton blooms. Whale sharks are filter feeders and migrate across large distances, often following food sources.
The sighting at Kandooma Thila is understood to be linked to broader migratory movement through the atoll system, with the animal potentially following plankton concentrations or feeding opportunities created by ocean currents.
Kandooma Thila is known for its coral-covered structure, current-driven conditions and marine biodiversity, factors which may attract larger pelagic species on a temporary basis.
Following the sighting, the resort has submitted photographs and video footage to the Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme (MWSRP) for potential identification through its national database. Whale sharks can be identified through unique spot patterns located behind the gills and along their flanks.
The MWSRP’s Big Fish Network database has recorded more than 800 individual whale sharks in the Maldives, contributing to long-term research on migration patterns, population dynamics and species health.
Sharon Garrett, Director of Marketing and Sustainability at the resort, said the data collected would support ongoing research and conservation efforts. She noted that such information contributes to understanding seasonal movement patterns, assessing environmental conditions and informing marine protection measures.
The resort has also reiterated the importance of responsible interaction with marine wildlife. Recommended practices include maintaining distance, avoiding physical contact, refraining from flash photography and ensuring appropriate buoyancy control.
Boat strike incidents remain a recognised threat to whale sharks in Maldivian waters, highlighting the need for careful vessel operation in areas where marine life is present.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is located approximately 45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport and provides access to multiple dive sites in South Malé Atoll. The resort also operates a Dive Free programme, offering up to two complimentary dives per day for certified divers staying a minimum of three nights.
Celebration
Sirru Fen Fushi to host Eid al-Adha celebration from 27–29 May
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort has announced its “Eid in Harmony” programme for Eid al-Adha, scheduled from 27 to 29 May 2026, offering guests a series of curated experiences centred on dining, cultural elements and leisure activities.
The programme is designed to provide a structured yet relaxed approach to the celebration, with a focus on shared experiences and engagement with the island environment. According to the resort, the initiative aims to bring together cultural traditions and hospitality offerings within a resort setting.
A central feature of the programme will be the Eid al-Adha Feast, a dining experience presenting a selection of dishes prepared for the occasion. The event will be set in a themed environment reflecting elements associated with Eid.
The resort will also introduce an “Eid Gift with Purpose” initiative, positioned as a gesture aligned with the values of giving and reflection associated with the occasion.
In addition, guests will have the option to participate in a Guest Archery Competition, offering a recreational activity designed to complement the island setting and provide an alternative form of engagement during the celebration period.
Alongside the programme, the resort has launched an “Eid Island Escape” offer, which includes a range of inclusions for guests staying during the period. These include a 30-minute jet lag recovery massage, daily breakfast at Raha Market, dinner on a dine-around basis across selected restaurants, and a one-time floating breakfast experience.
In a statement, the resort’s management said the programme is intended to reflect the values of togetherness and reflection associated with Eid al-Adha, while offering guests opportunities to spend time with family and participate in shared experiences.
Through the three-day programme, Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort is presenting Eid al-Adha as a combination of dining, leisure and cultural activities within a resort environment.
Featured
Reethi Faru Resort awarded Green Globe certification
Reethi Faru Resort has received Green Globe certification, recognising its compliance with international standards for sustainable tourism.
The certification reflects the resort’s stated commitment to responsible hospitality, with a focus on environmental management, social responsibility and operational practices across the property.
Green Globe certification is awarded following an assessment based on established sustainability criteria and verified through independent third-party audits. The standard reviews performance in areas including environmental management, energy efficiency, resource conservation, community engagement and sustainable operations.
With the certification, Reethi Faru Resort joins a group of hospitality operators worldwide that have met Green Globe’s sustainability requirements and demonstrated an ongoing commitment to improvement in tourism practices.
In a statement, the management of Reethi Faru Resort said the recognition reflects the resort’s continued focus on preserving the natural environment of the Maldives while maintaining the guest experience. The management added that sustainability forms part of the resort’s daily operations.
The Green Globe standard includes more than 40 core criteria supported by over 380 compliance indicators, providing a framework for assessing sustainability performance in the hospitality sector.
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