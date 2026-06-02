W Maldives launches Escape Remix for a two-sided island getaway

W Maldives has unveiled Escape Remix, a new stay experience designed for guests seeking to experience different sides of island life, from the tranquillity of overwater living to the laidback glamour of a beachfront escape.

Available from June 2026 onwards as a permanent offering, Escape Remix allows guests to move between the Superior Overwater One-Bedroom Villa and the Escape Beach One-Bedroom Villa within one curated island getaway.

Created for travellers seeking variety without compromise, the experience includes a four-night stay split between two nights in the overwater villa and two nights in the beach villa. It also includes daily buffet breakfast for two adults and a selection of signature island benefits, giving guests distinct perspectives of the destination while maintaining comfort and luxury throughout their stay.

At the centre of the experience is the opportunity to discover the Maldives from two different settings. Suspended above clear lagoon waters, the Superior Overwater One-Bedroom Villa offers ocean views, direct access to the sea, a private pool, and a W Maldives signature overwater hammock designed for leisurely afternoons above the Indian Ocean. Guests can also access the resort’s award-winning house reef directly from the villa deck, where marine life can be explored just moments from their accommodation.

On shore, the Escape Beach One-Bedroom Villa offers a more barefoot island rhythm. Surrounded by tropical greenery and direct beach access, the villa features a private pool and an elevated upper deck with a swinging daybed for golden-hour lounging. Guests staying beachside can also access the same award-winning house reef directly from the shoreline, creating a connection between island living and underwater discovery.

“Luxury travel today is about having the freedom to experience a destination in different ways, all within one journey,” said Amila Handunwala, General Manager of W Maldives. “Escape Remix was created for guests who want to fully immerse themselves in the Maldives while experiencing contrasting yet complementary experiences, from the serenity of overwater living to the lively energy of a beachfront escape, all infused with the bold spirit of W Maldives.”

Beyond the villas, Escape Remix includes a series of additions designed to enhance the stay. Guests receive complimentary soda refreshments from the in-room MixBar, complimentary use of snorkelling gear, access to non-motorised water sports, and a one-time 30-minute photoshoot with the resort’s in-house photographer, including one printed photograph.

Following its recent transformation, W Maldives continues to position itself within the contemporary luxury segment through design, immersive experiences, and a social island atmosphere. Guests can dine across the resort’s five restaurants and bars, unwind with treatments at the overwater AWAY Spa, or take part in a castaway experience at Gaathafushi, the resort’s private island.

As a five-star resort in the Maldives known for its distinctive personality and approach to luxury, W Maldives continues to expand its guest experiences beyond the conventional island stay.

Blending overwater tranquillity with beachfront freedom, Escape Remix introduces a new way to experience W Maldives, offering guests a more dynamic and personalised stay. Travellers looking to extend their visit can also book the Original Wavemaker package, which includes shared seaplane transfers and a half-board meal plan for two adults.