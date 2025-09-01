Cooking
Just Veg Festival returns to Atmosphere Kanifushi for fifth anniversary
Atmosphere Kanifushi will mark the fifth anniversary of its Just Veg Festival this October, showcasing once again that plant-based cuisine can be both inventive and memorable.
The festival, taking place from 3 to 9 October 2025, will feature an exclusive ‘Just Veg Festive’ dinner menu curated by Italian chef Fabrizio Marino. The Tuscan chef, recognised for elevating vegan and vegetarian fine dining, is known for his creative approach that transforms fruits, vegetables, and herbs into refined culinary experiences.
Chef Fabrizio’s menu will be complemented by vintages from five wine partners. New to this year’s line-up is Bottega SpA, Italy’s award-winning winery, which will present its wines alongside three artisanal Grappas. Returning partners include Champagne Guy Charbaut, Bodegas Viñátigo, Glenelly Estate, and Martín Códax, offering a broad selection to pair with the dishes.
“Food should thrill you. It should challenge what you think you know,” commented Chef Fabrizio. “It is a privilege to share my culinary philosophy in such a remarkable setting. That is why I continue to return to Just Veg Festival – it is a space where we can experiment, surprise, and create something worth remembering.”
Since its launch, the Just Veg Festival has developed from a niche event into a recognised feature on the international culinary calendar. Atmosphere Kanifushi has built a loyal following by combining hospitality with a strong focus on food experiences, demonstrating that the Maldives is not only about beaches but also a destination where cuisine plays a central role.
“Plant-based dining can support a healthy lifestyle and, most importantly, be rich and flavourful when crafted with imagination and care,” said Raman Gomathi, Director of Food and Beverage at Atmosphere Kanifushi.
The Just Veg Festival 2025 will be held at Atmosphere Kanifushi’s signature restaurant, Just Veg, from 3 to 9 October. Participation in the exclusive dinners will be available to guests through pre-booking as part of the Atmosphere Kanifushi Plan™.
Sirru Fen Fushi unveils exclusive dining series with Michelin-starred talent
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort, a secluded sanctuary in the north of the Maldives, will launch The Michelin Series this October, an exclusive celebration of gastronomy that brings some of the world’s most renowned chefs to the turquoise waters of Shaviyani Atoll. The event will give guests a rare opportunity to enjoy a unique dining experience led by internationally distinguished culinary talents.
The Michelin Series will debut with a line-up featuring Chef Tristan Brandt, Chef Valentino Cassanelli, and Chef Jean-Philippe Blondet. Together with the resort’s Executive Chef Girish Sharma, they will create exclusive four-hand dinners and multi-course signature menus at Azure. Guests will be able to watch the chefs bring their creations to life in the open kitchen, set against the turquoise sea in a relaxed, bohemian atmosphere.
This series forms part of the resort’s Sirru Icon Series, a curated programme of high-profile collaborations across gastronomy, fitness, wellness, astronomy and more. Each collaboration is designed to immerse guests in experiences that inspire and engage.
Chef Tristan Brandt will appear on 28 and 30 October 2025. Known for his contemporary French cuisine infused with international influences, Brandt is the culinary mind behind the one Michelin-starred Tambourine Room in Miami Beach. His residency will include both a collaborative four-hands dinner with Chef Girish and a standalone four-course menu showcasing his signature style.
Chef Valentino Cassanelli will follow on 8 and 10 December 2025. Head Chef of the Michelin-starred Lux Lucis at Principe Forte dei Marmi in Italy, Cassanelli is recognised for his modern interpretation of Tuscan cuisine. His residency will feature a four-hands dinner with Chef Girish, offering a journey through Tuscan flavours elevated with creativity.
On 3 January 2026, Chef Jean-Philippe Blondet, Chef Patron at Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester in London, will present his philosophy of seasonal, ingredient-driven haute cuisine. In collaboration with Chef Girish, he will lead a one-night dining experience at Sirru Fen Fushi.
Executive Chef Girish Sharma described the vision behind the series as an effort to create more than just dinners, but experiences that celebrate craftsmanship, culture and connection. He emphasised that working alongside such esteemed chefs would allow the team to design menus that surprise and inspire, leaving lasting memories in one of the world’s most remarkable settings.
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa presents world-class Omakase experience with Chef Fumio Yonezawa
An unparalleled gastronomic experience is set to unfold in the heart of the Indian Ocean as the luxurious JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa announces a spectacular collaboration with celebrated Japanese Chef Fumio Yonezawa. On October 28, 2025, guests will be invited to A Taste of No Code, an intimate one-night-only dining experience that brings his artistry to the Maldives for the first time. This event marks the debut of the TARO Japanese Chef Series with JW Marriott Maldives, curated by TARO – a Japan-based luxury travel media partner renowned for showcasing Japan’s most exclusive cultural, culinary, and creative experiences to global audiences.
Chef Yonezawa, the visionary behind Tokyo’s acclaimed No Code, is known for reimagining Japanese cuisine through a deeply personal and instinctive lens. He began his career at Ebisu’s pioneering Trattoria Il Boccalone before becoming the first Japanese sous chef at the Michelin-starred Jean-Georges in New York, where he trained under the eponymous master. In 2014, he returned to Japan as chef de cuisine for Jean-Georges Tokyo, and in 2022 launched No Code, a genre-defying Tokyo restaurant with no fixed menu, offering poetic, ever-evolving dining experiences rooted in seasonality and minimalism. With quiet confidence and bold creativity, Chef Yonezawa continues to shape the evolution of Japan’s fine dining scene. His signature Omakase style blends precision, innovation and sustainability, presenting gourmands a rare opportunity to savor his craft in the serene elegance of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa.
On October 28, guests are invited to experience his signature Omakase style in an intimate five-course wine pairing dinner at the resort’s Wine Room, located in the heart of Aailaa. Home to more than 300 labels and 1,620 bottles, the Wine Room features a meticulously curated selection of Old and New World wines. Here, Chef Yonezawa will personally orchestrate a symphony of flavors, showcasing dishes that features fresh, locally sourced tuna and premium Wagyu. Each thoughtfully crafted plate will serve as a chapter in his culinary story—a masterful testament to his worldly perspective and creative skill.
As part of this collaboration, Marriott Bonvoy members will also have the chance to bid for an exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments: a Two-Night Culinary Experience with Chef Fumio Yonezawa and a Four-Night Stay at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa from October 26 to 30, 2025, for the bid winner and their guest. The experience begins with a JW Garden to Glass cocktail evening and an island-inspired welcome dinner with Chef Yonezawa. The journey’s highlight is his signature Omakase wine pairing dinner on October 27, personally presented by Chef Yonezawa in the Wine Room. The stay also includes two nights in an Overwater Pool Villa and two nights in a Beach Pool Villa, daily breakfast at Aailaa, a 50-minute Aromatherapy Ritual at the Spa by JW, and shared seaplane transfers from Velana International Airport—combining culinary discovery with indulgent relaxation in the Maldives.
“During my training years in New York, I was captivated by the artistry of weaving Eastern essence into Western cuisine. From that moment, I knew I wanted to create dishes that told such a story,” says Chef Fumio Yonezawa. “I am incredibly excited to bring No Code philosophy to the JW Marriott Maldives, presenting imaginative creations infused with local ingredients, crafted to surprise and delight, in a location that is truly paradise.”
“This collaboration with the masterfully creative Chef Yonezawa and TARO reflects our commitment to mindful luxury and culinary excellence,” says Mohit Dembla, General Manager. “We are thrilled to invite our guests to be wholly present for this journey, to connect with the story behind each dish, and to experience the thoughtful hospitality that defines our brand.”
Tucked away in the tranquil Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is a multigenerational sanctuary where comfort, creativity, and exceptional service come together seamlessly. From curated experiences to thoughtful touches throughout, every stay is designed to inspire connection and lasting memories.
Members can bid for the once-in-a-lifetime Marriott Bonvoy Moments package from now until September 15, 2025 to discover modern Japanese gastronomy, world-class hospitality, and barefoot luxury, all in one extraordinary island escape.
Theme nights at Kula: The Standard, Maldives turns up the heat with gobal buffet glow-up
Kula, the breezy all-day dining spot at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, is doing what it does best: keeping things deliciously unpredictable. Starting Sunday, 3rd August, the team will be rolling out weekly theme nights that serve up serious flavor and curated vibes.
By day, Kula is your go-to for buffet-style bites with a side of ocean views and jungle-chic greenery. By night, it’s a full-on flavor parade, with chefs whipping a new theme menu for every day of the week. The daily-changing lineup globe-trots from India’s spice markets to Mexico’s street stalls, with pit stops in Italy, the Maldives and beyond. Expect open kitchens, live cooking stations and playful decorations to get you in the mood.
On Monday, ease in with a Peru-Mex Fiesta—a Latin mashup of Mexican, Peruvian and Caribbean flavors that hits every tropical note. Come Tuesday, it’s time for a wild ride through Asia’s finest street stalls, from India’s and Sri Lanka’s spices to Thailand’s tang and Indonesia’s sizzle. Wednesday is surf & turf territory: burger patties and sizzling kebabs cozied up next to net-fresh seafood in a BBQ showdown. Thursday goes full wok mode with stir-fried everything, plus fresh sushi and sashimi. Friday brings it back home with Maldivian Night where island-inspired salads, curries and seafood are served up by Kula’s team in traditional gear. And just when you think the week peaked, Taste of Italy rolls in on Saturday with pasta, pizza and risotto. Wrap it all up on Sunday with Fisherman’s Catch – net-fresh ocean bounty barbecued, poached or served as ceviche.
Nanda, Executive Chef at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, said: “Curating the new Kula theme nights was like creating a world tour through food. Each evening brings a fresh energy—whether it’s the fiery Latin vibes of Monday or the soulful taste of home on Maldivian Fridays. It’s more than just a buffet; it’s a culinary experience, meant to spark curiosity and conversation. We’ve layered in authentic flavors, live action stations, and a whole lot of heart.”
