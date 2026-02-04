Atmosphere Core earns triple honours at Layalina Editor’s Choice Awards

Amilla Maldives has been celebrated on the international stage for its commitment to refined luxury, thoughtful service, and immersive island experiences, receiving accolades across multiple prestigious hospitality awards.

In Russia, the resort was named Best Spa & Relax Resort at the White Wedding Awards 2025, recognising its dedication to mindful wellness, gentle rhythms, and experiences curated with care to allow guests to fully unwind. The resort was further acknowledged as Best Hotel for Romantic & Family Getaway at the Fashion New Year Awards 2025, reflecting its ability to craft meaningful connections and intimate moments for couples and families within the serene beauty of the Maldives.

In China, Amilla Maldives was honoured as Luxury Resort Hotel of the Year 2025 at the Target Taste Awards, highlighting the resort’s commitment to elevated hospitality, considered service, and bespoke experiences that combine luxury with effortless ease. The resort was also recognised as Overseas Resort of the Year 2025 by Target Elite Select, celebrating its status as a refined destination for discerning travellers seeking immersive, world-class island escapes. In addition, the resort was named Best Overseas Resort 2025 at the Voyage Hotel & Resort Awards 2025, further affirming its reputation within the Chinese market for elegance, privacy, and thoughtfully curated guest journeys.

“These accolades celebrate the heart of what we do at Amilla Maldives,” said Morgan Martinello, General Manager. “From the curated rhythms of wellness and relaxation to the thoughtful touches that define each guest’s experience, our team is dedicated to offering moments of luxury that are both intimate and immersive. We are grateful to our partners, guests, and staff whose care and attention continue to elevate every stay.”

Amilla Maldives remains committed to redefining island luxury, creating experiences that balance serenity, elegance, and thoughtful hospitality for every guest.

