Strong demand sees Kandooma Maldives 2026 concert series selling out early
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, in partnership with Music in Paradise, has confirmed an exceptional line-up of internationally acclaimed Australian artists for its 2026 concert series. With demand already soaring, several events are now sold out or close to capacity, reaffirming Kandooma’s reputation as one of the world’s most intimate and exclusive live-music destinations.
The Cat Empire | 17–24 May 2026 – Almost Sold Out
The multi-award-winning jazz-funk phenomenon will bring their infectious energy and global sound to Kandooma for three sunset beach concerts. Fusing jazz, funk, ska, Latin and reggae, The Cat Empire are renowned for high-octane live performances and feel-good rhythms. Only six Beach Houses (from A$4,550++ per person twin share) remain available for this week. Please visit here.
Missy Higgins | 13–20 June 2026 – Limited Availability
Following her hugely successful 2025 debut at Kandooma, Missy Higgins returns to the Maldives after declaring she had “unfinished business” in paradise. The beloved singer-songwriter will perform three exclusive sunset concerts across the resort’s beachfront and rooftop venues, complemented by intimate meet-and-greet moments. Overwater Villas and Two-Bedroom Beach Houses are now sold out. 7-night packages start at A$4,490++ per person, twin share. Please visit here.
SOLD OUT – ICEHOUSE | 5–12 September 2026
One of Australia’s most iconic bands, ICEHOUSE will perform two unforgettable sunset beach concerts on Kandooma’s private island, limited to just 250 guests. Frontman and creative visionary Iva Davies will also host a special fan Q&A, creating a rare opportunity for music lovers to connect up close with a true legend. This week-long tropical celebration is now completely sold out.
Kate Miller-Heidke | 3–10 October 2026
Renowned for her soaring vocals and captivating stage presence, Kate Miller-Heidke brings her extraordinary talent to Kandooma for an exclusive island residency. A classically trained vocalist and one of Australia’s most distinctive performers, Kate moves seamlessly between pop, folk and opera. From composing Muriel’s Wedding The Musical and the award-winning opera The Rabbits, to representing Australia at Eurovision and coaching on The Voice Australia, her performances promise emotional depth and musical brilliance in an unforgettable setting. 7-night stays start from A$3,450 per person, twin share.
“We’re incredibly excited by this year’s line-up, with each artist bringing something truly distinctive and appealing to different audiences,” said Sharon Garrett, Director of Marketing & Sustainability, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
“The response to our 2026 concerts has been phenomenal, and it’s easy to see why. These are not traditional concerts, they are highly exclusive island residencies that blend music, travel and once-in-a-lifetime moments, which is exactly what today’s travellers are seeking,”
A hallmark of a Music in Paradise organised event at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is its unrivalled intimacy. Each concert week is strictly capped at approximately 250 guests, with performances staged across spectacular island venues including the Surf Beach, Main Beach and the resort’s iconic rooftop Sunset Bar. Every event spans several days and features multiple performances, special artist interactions and curated island experiences.
Located in the South Malé Atoll, just 45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a tropical island paradise renowned for its white, sandy beaches, turquoise lagoon and world-class diving and surfing. Accommodation ranges from Garden and Beach Villas to two-storey Beach Houses and Overwater Villas. Families are welcomed with the Kandoo Kids’ Club and a full activities programme, while six dining venues and the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala complete the experience.
The exclusive concert weeks are available only to guests who book through Music in Paradise. For bookings and full programme details, please visit here.
Craig David shares emotional Maldives moment after ‘Rise & Fall’ surprise at resort dinner
British singer and songwriter Craig David has shared an emotional reflection from his recent visit to the Maldives after being surprised at dinner by the Maldivian Duo, Huyam and Shan, @huya_shan, who performed a cover of his hit Rise & Fall at a resort.
Posting on Instagram, the 43-year-old artist wrote: “This touched my heart differently🥹❤️ At dinner @huya_shan a beautiful local Maldivian duo surprised me with a cover of Rise & Fall🎶 Little did I know a core memory was being made✨Thank you both for this kind & thoughtful gift.”
The moment—shared with David’s global audience—spotlighted a side of the Maldives experience that goes beyond scenery: intimate, guest-facing cultural encounters where local talent becomes part of the evening’s story. The singer’s emphasis on being “touched” and describing the performance as a “core memory” drew strong engagement from fans, many of whom responded to the warmth of the exchange and the setting in the Maldives.
Rise & Fall, released in 2003, is one of David’s best-known songs and features Sting, built around a sample from Shape of My Heart. The choice of song—and the surprise delivery—appeared to resonate personally with the artist, who has often spoken about music’s power to connect people across places and backgrounds.
Craig David rose to prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s, breaking through with Fill Me In and the multi-platinum debut album Born to Do It, before building a catalogue spanning UK garage, R&B and pop. His Maldives post adds to a growing pattern of high-profile artists and public figures sharing on-island moments with local performers—an increasingly visible intersection between luxury hospitality and Maldivian creative talent.
Huya and Shan are known for their work as part of the duo, “Huya & Shan” and their performances in resorts of Maldives. They have also been featured previously for their roles in the Maldives’ tourism entertainment scene. In this instance, the duet created what David described as a lasting memory—one that also amplified Maldivian musicianship to a global audience in a single post.
Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort sets stage for first music festival in May 2026
Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort will host Your Paradise Maldives from 11 to 16 May 2026, as the boutique, destination-led Your Paradise music festival makes its Maldives debut with a curated roster of global electronic tastemakers. Marking the resort’s inaugural music festival, the award-winning Avani+ Fares Maldives sets the stage for a lifestyle-led escape that pairs sun-soaked sets with easy-going island living.
Designed around the island’s natural rhythm, Your Paradise – with past editions in Fiji and a strong international following – will unfold across a series of open-air stages and social spaces, shifting from golden-hour sets by the lagoon to pop-up beach parties and after-dark sessions with seamless transitions from day to night.
The phase one line-up features Ayybo, Arielle Free, Coco & Breezy, Double Touch, Jordan Brando & William Kiss, Low Steppa, Melé, Niiko x Swae, Sarah Story, Sasha Spielberg, Tom & Collins and Tori Levett, with further names to be announced. Delivering everything from feel-good house through to deeper club sounds, the festival is a limited-ticket experience with dedicated travel packages available.
Set on the natural island of Fares on the western edge of Baa Atoll’s UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort is ideal for festival crews, solo travellers and couples, with a mix of Beach Pool Villas and Over Water Villas, plus Two and Four-Bedroom Pavilions for groups of up to eight. For those going all in, the resort also offers two 287 sqm Two-Bedroom Overwater Pool Residences and a 368 sqm Three-Bedroom Overwater Pool Residence, each with an oversized terrace, infinity pool and seamless indoor-outdoor dining made for a private after-party. For sundowners with a local twist, the resort’s Ambaa Adventure sees a traditional dhoni cruise the lagoon, delivering handcrafted cocktails and mocktails direct to guests’ overwater pool decks.
Between sets, guests can lean into island life with watersports, diving and snorkelling on the house reef, then reset with sunrise yoga and meditation at AvaniFit and post-party recovery at AvaniSpa. The resort also offers easy access to the atoll’s marine highlights, including Hanifaru Bay, one of the world’s most celebrated manta ray hotspots.
Avani+ Fares has built strong momentum since opening in 2023, named Best Beach Resort 2025 at the TTM Awards, following its Best Dive Resort win in 2024, with General Manager Judd Rabbidge recognised as Resort Manager of the Year 2025 at the Global Hospitality ON Awards.
Rates for Your Paradise Maldives start from USD 2,599 per person, with solo, couple and group packages available. Each package includes five nights at Avani+ Fares Maldives on a half board basis, main stage performances and exclusive parties, as well as group yoga and meditation sessions. For more information and to book, visit www.avanihotels.com/en/fares-maldives, email fares@avanihotels.com or call +960 660 1660.
Hulhumalé’ set for New Year festivities as Visit Maldives and partners launch preparations
Visit Maldives Corporation, together with the Ministry of Tourism & Environment and the Housing Development Corporation (HDC), has commenced planning for New Year celebrations in Hulhumalé’, building on the success and positive public response of last year’s festivities.
The celebrations are expected to feature signature elements that resonated strongly with the public in 2024, including a special Drone Show, Fireworks, Food stalls, and cultural experiences designed for both locals and visitors. The initiative, running from 30 December 2025 to 1 January 2026, aims to once again create a vibrant, inclusive, and family-friendly atmosphere to welcome the New Year.
At this stage, planning is ongoing and further details regarding the programme, dates, and activations will be announced in due course.
The New Year celebrations are being developed as a joint initiative by Visit Maldives, the Ministry of Tourism & Environment, and HDC.
Organisers are also in discussions with potential partners and sponsors and welcome expressions of interest from organisations keen to be part of this national celebration.
