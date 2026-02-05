Strong demand sees Kandooma Maldives 2026 concert series selling out early

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, in partnership with Music in Paradise, has confirmed an exceptional line-up of internationally acclaimed Australian artists for its 2026 concert series. With demand already soaring, several events are now sold out or close to capacity, reaffirming Kandooma’s reputation as one of the world’s most intimate and exclusive live-music destinations.

The Cat Empire | 17–24 May 2026 – Almost Sold Out

The multi-award-winning jazz-funk phenomenon will bring their infectious energy and global sound to Kandooma for three sunset beach concerts. Fusing jazz, funk, ska, Latin and reggae, The Cat Empire are renowned for high-octane live performances and feel-good rhythms. Only six Beach Houses (from A$4,550++ per person twin share) remain available for this week. Please visit here.

Missy Higgins | 13–20 June 2026 – Limited Availability

Following her hugely successful 2025 debut at Kandooma, Missy Higgins returns to the Maldives after declaring she had “unfinished business” in paradise. The beloved singer-songwriter will perform three exclusive sunset concerts across the resort’s beachfront and rooftop venues, complemented by intimate meet-and-greet moments. Overwater Villas and Two-Bedroom Beach Houses are now sold out. 7-night packages start at A$4,490++ per person, twin share. Please visit here.

SOLD OUT – ICEHOUSE | 5–12 September 2026

One of Australia’s most iconic bands, ICEHOUSE will perform two unforgettable sunset beach concerts on Kandooma’s private island, limited to just 250 guests. Frontman and creative visionary Iva Davies will also host a special fan Q&A, creating a rare opportunity for music lovers to connect up close with a true legend. This week-long tropical celebration is now completely sold out.

Kate Miller-Heidke | 3–10 October 2026

Renowned for her soaring vocals and captivating stage presence, Kate Miller-Heidke brings her extraordinary talent to Kandooma for an exclusive island residency. A classically trained vocalist and one of Australia’s most distinctive performers, Kate moves seamlessly between pop, folk and opera. From composing Muriel’s Wedding The Musical and the award-winning opera The Rabbits, to representing Australia at Eurovision and coaching on The Voice Australia, her performances promise emotional depth and musical brilliance in an unforgettable setting. 7-night stays start from A$3,450 per person, twin share.

“We’re incredibly excited by this year’s line-up, with each artist bringing something truly distinctive and appealing to different audiences,” said Sharon Garrett, Director of Marketing & Sustainability, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.

“The response to our 2026 concerts has been phenomenal, and it’s easy to see why. These are not traditional concerts, they are highly exclusive island residencies that blend music, travel and once-in-a-lifetime moments, which is exactly what today’s travellers are seeking,”

A hallmark of a Music in Paradise organised event at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is its unrivalled intimacy. Each concert week is strictly capped at approximately 250 guests, with performances staged across spectacular island venues including the Surf Beach, Main Beach and the resort’s iconic rooftop Sunset Bar. Every event spans several days and features multiple performances, special artist interactions and curated island experiences.

Located in the South Malé Atoll, just 45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a tropical island paradise renowned for its white, sandy beaches, turquoise lagoon and world-class diving and surfing. Accommodation ranges from Garden and Beach Villas to two-storey Beach Houses and Overwater Villas. Families are welcomed with the Kandoo Kids’ Club and a full activities programme, while six dining venues and the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala complete the experience.

The exclusive concert weeks are available only to guests who book through Music in Paradise. For bookings and full programme details, please visit here.