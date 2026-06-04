The Standard, Maldives blends sustainability, wellness and marine discovery in June programme

This month, The Standard, Maldives invites guests to experience a month where nature, community, and wellbeing come together in meaningful and memorable ways. Set against the backdrop of the Maldives’manta ray season, a time when these majestic creatures gracefully glide through the surrounding waters, the resort curates a series of experiences that celebrate both the environment and the human spirit.

June marks a uniquely special time in the Maldives. As plankton-rich waters attract manta rays in greater numbers, the ocean comes alive, offering guests not only extraordinary marine encounters, but also a deeper reminder of the importance of ocean conservation. Inspired by this natural phenomenon, The Standard, Maldives has designed a month-long program that blends sustainability, wellness, and immersive island living.

The journey begins on 5 June, as the world comes together to celebrate World Environment Day. At the resort, the day unfolds through mindful experiences that encourage guests to reconnect with the planet. A specially curated plant-based menu at Joos Café brings sustainability to the table, while a zero-waste lunch at Kula reimagines dining with minimal environmental impact. In the afternoon, everyone is invited to take part in a tree planting activity, creating a living legacy on the island and fostering a shared sense of responsibility for the natural world.

Just days later, World Ocean Day is celebrated on 8 June, attention turns to the vibrant waters that surround the island. Throughout the week, curated water excursions offer guests the chance to explore the lagoon and beyond, deepening their appreciation for marine life during this remarkable season. From manta ray encounters to nurse shark excursions, from vibrant coral gardens to the house reef just steps from your overwater villa, every experience invites you to fall deeper under the spell of the ocean, discovering how its beauty can truly captivate and mesmerise. For younger guests, Lil’ Shark Kids Club offers a range of ocean-inspired activities and craft sessions, where children can explore the wonders of the sea and discover its fascinating marine life, while learning the importance of protecting and preserving it for generations to come.

From 7 to 13 June, the focus gently turns inward as the resort embraces Hyatt’s Global Wellbeing Week, inviting associates to “Unplug and Recharge.” Guided by the principles of community, discovery, and rejuvenation, the week encourages a more mindful and balanced approach to both work and life. It creates space for meaningful pauses, where connection is strengthened, creativity is awakened, and rest is intentionally embraced, serving as a reminder that wellbeing is not a luxury, but an essential part of everyday living. This sense of reflection naturally flows into a moment of shared celebration. On the evening of 12 June, a thoughtfully curated turndown experience for all villas sets the tone, quietly inviting guests to transition from personal restoration into collective wellbeing.

In the end of the week, Global Wellness Day is celebrated on the 13th, and the island comes alive with energy and movement. Guests and associates are invited to gather for a spirited kayak race across the lagoon, where the rhythm of paddling mirrors the vibrant spirit of the day. As the morning unfolds, a healthy food masterclass at Guduguda offers an inspiring exploration of nourishing cuisine, blending learning with sensory pleasure, including lunch as well. By late afternoon, the atmosphere shifts to the shoreline, where a dynamic CrossFit session on the beach builds momentum, an open invitation for all to move, energise, and connect beneath the setting Maldivian sun.

The spirit of wellbeing continues on 21 June, as The Standard, Maldives celebrates also International Yoga Day with a series of grounding and restorative experiences. At sunrise, guests can gather on the spa pool deck at 6:00 am to flow through breath and movement as the first light of day stretches across the Indian Ocean. Later, a calming Yoga Nidra session offers deep relaxation in the afternoon, while younger guests are welcomed into the world of mindfulness through a playful kids’yoga session led in collaboration with the Lil’ Shark Kids Club and the wellness team at 10:00 am.

Coinciding with the day is Father’s Day, bringing a joyful and relaxed energy to the island. A dedicated space is created for fathers and families to unwind together, complete with movies, volleyball matches, accompanied by refreshments at Todis Bar.

Throughout the month, each experience, whether on land or at sea, echoes a shared intention: to reconnect with what truly matters. In a destination defined by its natural beauty and rich marine life, June at The Standard, Maldives becomes more than a celebration of global environmental days; it becomes a living expression of them.