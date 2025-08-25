Medhufushi Island Resort marks National Day with Maldivian heritage showcase

Situated in the North Malé Atoll, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives offers a setting that combines family entertainment, adventure, and relaxation. The resort has been designed to provide memorable experiences for guests of all ages, with activities to enjoy, opportunities to relax, and plenty of ways for families to spend time together. A Stay 3, Pay 2 offer is currently available, providing every third night complimentary for guests planning their summer holidays.

Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is particularly popular among Emirati and GCC families, as every aspect of the resort has been developed with their needs in mind. Its accessibility from Dubai and other GCC cities, combined with a short speedboat transfer on arrival, ensures a seamless journey to the island. Accommodation options include beachfront rooms and overwater villas tailored to different family sizes. The Mirage Panoramic Room caters for families of four with bunk beds, a king-sized bed, a terrace, and an outdoor bathtub. Those seeking more space can choose the Mirage Overwater Sunset Villa, which includes a jacuzzi, or the Four-Bedroom Mirage Beach House, ideal for larger groups and offering direct views of the Indian Ocean.

The resort is part of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, an island destination featuring two distinct properties. Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is designed with a family focus, incorporating a playful, underwater-inspired theme, while its sister property, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, offers a more private retreat with fine dining and wellness facilities at SPA Cenvaree Retreat. Guests benefit from the combined offerings of both resorts, with opportunities for relaxation, exploration, and dining that reflect the warmth of Thai hospitality alongside Maldivian island living.

A key attraction is the award-winning SPA Cenvaree, which caters to both adults and children. Adults can choose from treatments such as traditional Thai massages and Ayurvedic therapies, while younger guests can enjoy the Candy Spa, which provides child-friendly options including facials, manicures, pedicures, and edible treatments.

Families can also take advantage of a large outdoor water complex, which includes swimming pools, a kids’ pool, a lazy river, and an aquatic playground. Supervised activities are available at the kids’ club, while teenagers have their own dedicated E-Zone. For those seeking adventure, the resort provides water sports such as parasailing, jet skiing, and windsurfing, as well as snorkelling, diving excursions, and PADI-certified diving courses to explore nearby reefs.

Dining options are diverse, with a variety of restaurants offering international and regional cuisines. Guests can begin their day with breakfast at The Sailhouse, enjoy ice cream from Scoops, sample Italian dishes at Acqua, and end with a Thai dinner at Suan Bua. In addition, guests may choose dining packages such as Atollia Destination Half Board Plus, Full Board Plus, or All-Inclusive, which provide access to ten restaurants across the two properties.

This summer, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is extending its Stay 3, Pay 2 offer, valid for bookings made until 30 September for stays up to 30 November. Guests are able to extend their holiday by paying for six nights and staying nine, or for four and staying six, providing additional time to enjoy the island’s beaches, water facilities, and spa. Accommodation includes 145 villas, whether located on the beach or over water, each equipped with a private outdoor bathtub, jacuzzi, or pool.

The offer comes with conditions: the stay must be under the same guest’s name and cannot be transferred, CentaraThe1 membership benefits and other promotions do not apply, and the offer cannot be combined with vouchers or exchanged for cash. For families from the GCC region and beyond, this promotion represents an opportunity to extend their holiday while making the most of the resort’s activities and services.