Featured
Medhufushi Island Resort marks National Day with Maldivian heritage showcase
Medhufushi Island Resort recently marked Maldives National Day with an immersive celebration of Maldivian heritage, transforming the resort grounds into a living museum that reflected the country’s cultural roots. The event recreated the atmosphere of a traditional island village and offered guests the chance to experience authentic island life through interactive activities, performances, and storytelling.
The resort team constructed a replica village featuring ancestral-style houses and traditional architecture that demonstrated the resourcefulness of early island communities. Guests explored the structures and learned how Maldivians adapted to their environment over generations. The experience was enhanced by a variety of activities, including food stalls that served traditional dishes, demonstrations of local craftsmanship, and opportunities to take part in games once enjoyed by island families. Musical traditions were brought to life with the sounds of Bodu Beru drums, where visitors not only observed but also participated alongside local performers.
Cultural performances formed the highlight of the evening, with local women presenting traditional dances that narrated stories of island life and men delivering energetic Bodu Beru drum sessions. Guest participation was strong, with many joining in the dances and trying their hand at drumming. One visitor remarked that it felt like stepping into another time and described learning Bodu Beru from locals as an unforgettable experience.
Resort Manager Iyaz explained that the event is organised annually to preserve and share Maldivian heritage with visitors, noting his pride in the team for creating such an engaging showcase and expressing gratitude to the guests for their enthusiasm.
The celebration reflects the resort’s ongoing commitment to promoting cultural preservation through tourism, ensuring that traditional practices remain visible and valued. By offering authentic experiences, Medhufushi Island Resort connects guests with the history and identity of the Maldives while supporting sustainable tourism.
This annual showcase serves not only as entertainment but also as a bridge between past and present, reinforcing the importance of cultural continuity. Through initiatives such as these, the resort demonstrates how tourism can help protect traditions and foster community pride, enabling visitors to leave with more than memories of beaches and scenery, but with a deeper understanding of the people and heritage of the Maldives.
Action
Dusit Thani Maldives offers direct access to Baa Atoll’s living reef
At Dusit Thani Maldives, the experience of the ocean begins directly at the doorstep. Situated within the UNESCO-protected Baa Atoll Biosphere Reserve, the resort is surrounded by one of the most vibrant house reefs in the country, offering guests the opportunity to explore a thriving underwater world just steps from their villa.
What distinguishes the resort is its 360-degree house reef. Each villa, whether set above the lagoon or along the beach, opens directly onto the water. Guests can enter the ocean within moments of leaving their deck, where coral gardens, schools of tropical fish, and turtles can often be seen. The seamless access allows families, beginners, and experienced snorkellers to engage with the reef naturally, without the need to plan or schedule an excursion.
The location within the Baa Atoll Biosphere Reserve makes every swim a part of a wider story of conservation and discovery. Recognised globally for its corals and tropical marine life, the reserve becomes a key gathering site for manta rays and whale sharks during the season. Around the reef, visitors can observe parrotfish, angelfish, eagle rays, and reef sharks, making it a living example of biodiversity and preservation.
Life at the resort is centred on this connection with the sea. Guests may begin their day with a morning swim, take part in a guided snorkelling safari with marine experts, and conclude by observing the coral gardens as they take on new colours in the evening light. The ocean becomes not simply a backdrop but an integral part of daily life.
The PADI-certified Dive and Watersports Centre further enhances this relationship with the ocean, offering night snorkels, freediving, drift dives, and marine education programmes designed for families. Guests are supported to safely explore the biodiversity of the atoll at their own level, whether through a gentle introduction or more advanced diving experiences.
Jean-Louis Ripoche, Area General Manager, Dusit Maldives, noted that snorkelling at the resort is not treated as an activity but as part of the rhythm of island life. He explained that the reef begins where the villa deck ends, allowing guests the freedom to explore the ocean at their own pace and making the location distinctive in its accessibility and natural beauty.
At Dusit Thani Maldives, the distinction between villa and ocean fades away. From sighting turtles at sunrise to drifting beside reef sharks at dusk, every moment reinforces the natural character of the Maldives and the unique setting of the resort.
Featured
Sea, sand, and Centara: Maldivian escape at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa
Located in South Ari Atoll, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, part of The Centara Collection, offers a retreat for those seeking both adventure and relaxation. With panoramic views of the Indian Ocean, a diverse choice of dining, an award-winning house reef, and a UNESCO-protected marine reserve nearby, guests are presented with opportunities to explore, discover new flavours, and enjoy moments of calm. The resort now extends exclusive savings and benefits through its Sea, Sand, & Centara offer, welcoming families and couples to plan their next Maldivian escape.
The property features 112 elegant beachfront and overwater villas that blend island character with contemporary design. Options range from the intimate Beach Villa, designed for couples, to the spacious Club Two Bedroom Beach Pool Villa, well suited for families or friends travelling together.
Guests can spend their days exploring the surrounding coral reefs and marine life. A short distance from the harbour channel lies the island’s notable attraction, the Shipwreck, where nurse sharks, stonefish, and schools of glassfish can be found. For alternative experiences, visitors may take a semi-submarine excursion, embark on a big game fishing trip, or explore the waters by kayak or paddleboard.
Wellness is also central to the resort experience, with SPA Cenvaree offering treatments that combine ancient Thai healing with modern techniques. Therapies range from massages to facials and holistic practices. A 200-year-old Banyan Tree nearby serves as a cultural and spiritual landmark, where guests are invited to join a mindful blessing ritual that connects them with nature.
Dining at the resort spans six restaurants and bars. Reef serves international breakfast buffets, Mare Azzuro offers Italian-inspired dishes, and Suan Bua presents Thai cuisine. Aqua provides a lagoon-side setting for evening drinks, while Coral Bar & Lounge offers a more casual atmosphere.
The Sea, Sand, & Centara offer provides guests with savings and additional benefits. CentaraThe1 members receive 45 per cent off flexible meal plan rates, while non-members receive 30 per cent. All guests enjoy a 30 per cent discount on seaplane transfers with a minimum stay of two to six nights. Overwater and Club Pool Villa guests are welcomed with handmade chocolates and fresh tropical fruit. Families benefit from a complimentary picnic lunch, while couples can enjoy a private three-course dinner on the beach. Guests may also enhance their stay with floating breakfasts, decorated beds on the first night, discounted water sports, spa treatments, and food and beverage offers. Children aged six and under stay and dine free of charge under their parents’ meal plan, with complimentary use of snorkelling gear, kayaks, and pedalos also included.
The booking and stay period for this promotion runs until 10 January 2026.
Featured
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives welcomes GCC families with Stay 3, Pay 2 offer
Situated in the North Malé Atoll, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives offers a setting that combines family entertainment, adventure, and relaxation. The resort has been designed to provide memorable experiences for guests of all ages, with activities to enjoy, opportunities to relax, and plenty of ways for families to spend time together. A Stay 3, Pay 2 offer is currently available, providing every third night complimentary for guests planning their summer holidays.
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is particularly popular among Emirati and GCC families, as every aspect of the resort has been developed with their needs in mind. Its accessibility from Dubai and other GCC cities, combined with a short speedboat transfer on arrival, ensures a seamless journey to the island. Accommodation options include beachfront rooms and overwater villas tailored to different family sizes. The Mirage Panoramic Room caters for families of four with bunk beds, a king-sized bed, a terrace, and an outdoor bathtub. Those seeking more space can choose the Mirage Overwater Sunset Villa, which includes a jacuzzi, or the Four-Bedroom Mirage Beach House, ideal for larger groups and offering direct views of the Indian Ocean.
The resort is part of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, an island destination featuring two distinct properties. Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is designed with a family focus, incorporating a playful, underwater-inspired theme, while its sister property, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, offers a more private retreat with fine dining and wellness facilities at SPA Cenvaree Retreat. Guests benefit from the combined offerings of both resorts, with opportunities for relaxation, exploration, and dining that reflect the warmth of Thai hospitality alongside Maldivian island living.
A key attraction is the award-winning SPA Cenvaree, which caters to both adults and children. Adults can choose from treatments such as traditional Thai massages and Ayurvedic therapies, while younger guests can enjoy the Candy Spa, which provides child-friendly options including facials, manicures, pedicures, and edible treatments.
Families can also take advantage of a large outdoor water complex, which includes swimming pools, a kids’ pool, a lazy river, and an aquatic playground. Supervised activities are available at the kids’ club, while teenagers have their own dedicated E-Zone. For those seeking adventure, the resort provides water sports such as parasailing, jet skiing, and windsurfing, as well as snorkelling, diving excursions, and PADI-certified diving courses to explore nearby reefs.
Dining options are diverse, with a variety of restaurants offering international and regional cuisines. Guests can begin their day with breakfast at The Sailhouse, enjoy ice cream from Scoops, sample Italian dishes at Acqua, and end with a Thai dinner at Suan Bua. In addition, guests may choose dining packages such as Atollia Destination Half Board Plus, Full Board Plus, or All-Inclusive, which provide access to ten restaurants across the two properties.
This summer, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is extending its Stay 3, Pay 2 offer, valid for bookings made until 30 September for stays up to 30 November. Guests are able to extend their holiday by paying for six nights and staying nine, or for four and staying six, providing additional time to enjoy the island’s beaches, water facilities, and spa. Accommodation includes 145 villas, whether located on the beach or over water, each equipped with a private outdoor bathtub, jacuzzi, or pool.
The offer comes with conditions: the stay must be under the same guest’s name and cannot be transferred, CentaraThe1 membership benefits and other promotions do not apply, and the offer cannot be combined with vouchers or exchanged for cash. For families from the GCC region and beyond, this promotion represents an opportunity to extend their holiday while making the most of the resort’s activities and services.
Trending
