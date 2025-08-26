Celebration
Boduberu, craft and cuisine highlight National Day at Grand Park Kodhipparu
Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, marked Maldives National Day with a cultural programme designed to highlight the traditions and heritage of the islands. Guests were offered opportunities to experience aspects of Maldivian culture in the natural surroundings of North Malé Atoll.
The resort organised a Boduberu workshop where visitors were introduced to the rhythms of the traditional Maldivian drum. Local artisans guided participants in traditional jewellery making, sharing techniques that have been passed down through generations. Guests also took part in palm weaving, once an essential island skill, and were able to dress in traditional attire to connect with Maldivian customs.
Culinary traditions were featured through tastings of Maldivian dishes prepared by the resort’s chefs, showcasing local flavours and long-established recipes. Visitors explored a display of Maldivian arts and crafts, with works produced by local artisans representing the country’s creative and artisanal heritage.
The day concluded with a Boduberu performance at sunset, combining music, dance and rhythm in a communal expression of cultural identity.
Citra Suriah, Director of Marketing at Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, said: “At Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, we believe in the quiet power of culture to connect, ground, and inspire. This celebration is both a tribute to the beauty of the Maldivian way of life and an invitation for our guests to witness and take part in something deeply authentic and enduring.”
The resort continues to focus on cultural preservation and community support, curating experiences that reflect and honour the spirit of the Maldives while offering guests a meaningful connection to local heritage.
Celebration
Season of wonder and connection: festivities at Four Seasons Resorts Maldives
Four Seasons Resorts across Asia are ushering in the festive season with an array of experiences that merge cultural traditions, playful entertainment, and meaningful rituals, creating a distinctive holiday calendar that resonates across their award-winning properties. In the Maldives, where the tropical warmth contrasts with winter’s chill elsewhere, celebrations are designed to capture both the spirit of joy and the magic of place. At Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, guests are invited on a musical journey spanning decades, from the glamour of 1920s soirées to the neon-lit energy of 1980s roller-disco nights. The atmosphere is charged with rhythm and nostalgia, setting the stage for evenings of dancing, themed dining, and family gatherings. Meanwhile, at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, the festivities transform into a fantastical escape on Ellgy Island, where reggae beats, immersive storytelling, and whimsical adventures unfold against the backdrop of the Baa Atoll’s turquoise waters. Adding to the sense of exclusivity, Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah presents Christmas as a personalised experience, with guests shaping their own version of celebration—whether through Michelin-starred cuisine, live performances, oceanfront rituals, or fireworks beneath the island sky, all enabled by a dedicated team.
The season brings with it a celebration of togetherness. Guests at the Maldivian resorts can gather for Christmas cheer infused with the region’s playful character. Santa’s arrival is a highlight, bringing festive fun for children and adults alike, while themed dinners and entertainment provide memorable moments for families. The sense of warmth and shared joy is echoed across the Four Seasons properties worldwide, yet the Maldives, with its pristine beaches and island charm, creates a unique canvas where these experiences are magnified by the natural beauty of the setting.
New Year’s Eve takes on a particularly vibrant tone across the Maldives resorts. At Kuda Huraa, the high-energy celebrations continue into the early hours with live music and curated dining, offering guests the chance to welcome the year ahead under starlit skies. At Landaa Giraavaru, the enchanted Ellgy Island narrative culminates in a festive finale filled with storytelling, music, and fireworks, blending fantasy with celebration in a way that reflects the creative spirit of the resort. On Voavah, the New Year is a blank canvas just as much as Christmas—every detail is tailored to the guests’ vision, ensuring a one-of-a-kind night of indulgence and anticipation for the year ahead.
For those seeking balance between celebration and restoration, the resorts also recognise the quieter days between Christmas and New Year’s—often referred to as “Twixmas.” This period allows guests to pause and rejuvenate, with options ranging from spa experiences by the ocean to mindful practices under starry skies. Families, couples, and solo travellers alike can shape itineraries that balance relaxation with adventure, taking advantage of the Maldives’ natural abundance and tranquil surroundings. Sound therapy, meditative sessions, and couple’s rituals add depth to the festive period, ensuring it is not only celebratory but also restorative.
The family dimension is not overlooked, with dedicated activities that encourage meaningful connections. Children’s parties, creative workshops, and outdoor adventures offer opportunities for younger guests to engage while adults enjoy moments of calm or shared experiences. Exclusive excursions across nearby islands and lagoons provide further scope for discovery and bonding, creating holiday memories that extend beyond traditional celebrations.
In bringing together music, culture, fantasy, and wellness, the holiday programme at Four Seasons Resorts Maldives epitomises the brand’s ability to elevate the festive season into a multidimensional experience. It is a blend of high-energy revelry and serene reflection, tailored indulgence and collective joy, all set against one of the world’s most striking natural backdrops. As guests prepare to welcome a new year, the resorts offer not just a destination but a narrative of connection, imagination, and renewal, ensuring the festive season in the Maldives is as memorable as it is meaningful.
Celebration
Where time stands still: The Nautilus Maldives unveils unscripted holiday celebrations
This festive season, The Nautilus Maldives welcomes discerning travellers to leave the ordinary behind and step into a realm where time gently pauses and celebration flows without constraint. From 21 December 2025 to 6 January 2026, guests are invited to embark on Nomadic Journeys—an unhurried, soulful holiday experience set against the idyllic backdrop of the Maldives’ most liberating private island retreat.
Anchored in The Nautilus’s philosophy of boundless freedom and self-expression, Nomadic Journeys is an invitation to dreamers, seekers, and free spirits. The island transforms into a bohemian sanctuary where lanterns flicker in the ocean breeze, artisanal curiosities spark wonder, and barefoot sophistication blends with heartfelt connection.
The festive programme is a vivid mosaic of celebration, shaped by the universal languages of art, music, movement, and culinary discovery. Each element is crafted to awaken the senses and nourish the soul.
Evenings brim with artistic vibrancy, from the Christmas Boho Soirée to the Beachside New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, where international flavours, captivating performances, and evocative music fill the night air. The Art of Bohemia brings together the rhythmic energy of traditional Maldivian Boduberu drumming and expertly mixed artisanal cocktails, complemented by live painting sessions that pay homage to island artistry.
Wellness is deeply woven into the journey, with sunrise yoga practices such as The First Flow and Stillness in Motion harmonising with the ocean’s rhythms. Meditative experiences include sound healing with crystal bowls, bespoke spa journeys like The Radiance of the Dunes, and elemental fire rituals such as Fireside Release, all designed to restore and renew.
Culinary exploration takes centre stage through a nomadic dining series curated by Executive Chef Christopher Terry and his award-winning team. Degustation dinners are paired with fine wines and tailored cocktails, with standout experiences including Chef’s Table by the Sea, Flavours of the Levant, and the Dom Pérignon Seafood Degustation at Zeytoun.
Families are also drawn into the spirit of connection, with activities such as family yoga, shared spa rituals, and the joyful arrival of The Wanderer in Red creating treasured holiday memories. Interactive workshops and live music sessions provide a creative platform for guests to shape their own festive narratives.
Throughout the season, The Nautilus embodies an eclectic spirit, celebrating individuality, culture, and imagination. From Maldivian handicraft sessions to Silk Road-inspired design, the island becomes a tapestry of contrasting yet harmonious expressions.
As General Manager Adan Gomez reflects, “This festive season is not a schedule. It’s a journey—a soulful escape crafted for those who dare to wander.” Guests are encouraged to explore freely, create meaningfully, and simply exist in a space where every moment feels spontaneous, personal, and unforgettable.
In a world that rarely slows down, The Nautilus Maldives offers a chance to pause, connect, and rediscover joy—inviting guests to find their rhythm, sanctuary, and story this festive season.
Celebration
Kandima Maldives unveils ‘Rhythms of the Eras’ festive celebration for 2025/26
This festive season, Kandima Maldives invites guests to embrace a celebration that breaks away from convention with ‘Rhythms of the Eras – A Festive Journey Through Time.’ This island-wide event, running from 21 December 2025 to 7 January 2026, offers a vibrant fusion of musical nostalgia and Kandima’s signature lifestyle experience. Spanning the jazz glamour of the 1920s to the pulsing beats of contemporary EDM, the festival reimagines holiday celebrations as an immersive journey through the most iconic periods in music history.
Designed for today’s experience-driven traveller, Rhythms of the Eras presents a bold, nostalgia-fuelled celebration that encourages guests to relive the soundtrack of their lives—decade by decade. According to Dermot Birchall, General Manager at Kandima Maldives, the event is “not your average festive programme,” but a “full-sensory journey through sound, style, flavour, and movement.” He adds that the celebration is rooted in music as a powerful expression of culture, memory, and joy—revived with the island’s playfully chic DNA.
Among the standout experiences are themed culinary pop-ups and curated festive dining events. Guests can savour smoky flavours accompanied by live music at Smokin’ Blues and BBQ Grooves, or step into the retro charm of The King’s Diner. Edgy offerings like the Hip-Hop & Grunge Street Food Cart at Breeze Beach further amplify the festival’s nostalgic appeal. A series of indulgent tastings and celebrations—including Chocolate & Whisky Pairings, Caviar & Prosecco Sunsets, a dazzling Christmas Day Brunch, and a lavish New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner—round out the season’s gourmet highlights.
Wellness seekers can journey through time at the EsKape Spa, which has curated an era-themed menu of treatments. From the floral serenity of the Flower Power Bliss Ritual inspired by the 1970s, to the decadent elegance of The Gatsby Glow Journey, complete with gold facials and pearl manicures, the spa offers a sensory escape. Hands-on workshops, such as island soap making and aromatic candle crafting on Boxing Day, add a creative touch to the wellness programme.
Families are well catered for at Kandiland, where little ones can enjoy elf workshops, glow-in-the-dark parties, and even Santa’s arrival by the beach. Meanwhile, adults can join in cocktail mixology classes or belt out tunes at beachfront karaoke sessions.
Entertainment pulses through the island each evening, with themed parties ranging from the smooth rhythms of RnB Nights to the fiery flair of Latin Fire, nostalgic throwbacks at Rock ‘n’ Roll Revivals, and chart-topping hits at the Retro Christmas Party. For thrill-seekers, high-speed action awaits at Fast Track, Kandima’s e-go-kart arena, where guests can join the Time Attack Race or Rudolph’s Rapid Rally. Those in search of a slower pace can explore local creativity at the KULA Art Festival or toast the sunset aboard a luxury lagoon cruise.
The festivities culminate on New Year’s Eve with a beachfront celebration featuring a live band, fireworks display, and a late-night buffet that keeps the party going well into 2026. As the first sunrise of the new year emerges over the Indian Ocean, guests are invited to continue the celebration with a relaxed New Year’s Day brunch—welcoming the next chapter in unmistakable Kandima style.
