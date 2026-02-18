SO/ Maldives hosts tequila tasting and Lazuli Bar takeover for National Margarita Day

Glynn Purnell, the Michelin-starred chef, restaurateur and television personality known as “The Yummy Brummie”, will bring his modern British cooking to the Indian Ocean this April as part of the Tastemaker Series at St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort.

With a career spanning more than 35 years, two Michelin-starred restaurants and a long-standing presence on British television, Purnell’s residency will take place from 3 to 6 April. His ingredient-led approach will be presented through a curated programme that includes a signature tasting dinner, an intimate cooking class and a closing experience hosted at The Whale Bar, offering guests the opportunity to engage with his cuisine in an informal setting.

Purnell began his culinary career at the age of 14 through a hotel kitchen work placement before refining his skills at the Metropole Hotel and at Simpson’s Restaurant, where he contributed to the restaurant’s first Michelin star. His professional training also includes working alongside chefs such as Gordon Ramsay, Gary Rhodes and Claude Bosi, as well as experience in Michelin-starred kitchens across Europe. Purnell later made history by earning Birmingham’s first Michelin star for Jessica’s in 2005, followed by a Michelin star for Purnell’s, which the restaurant has retained since 2009.

In addition to his restaurant work, Purnell is a well-known figure on British television. He has won Great British Menu twice and has returned to the programme as a mentor. His television appearances also include Saturday Kitchen, and he co-presented My Kitchen Rules UK alongside Rachel Allen on Channel 4.

Recognised for combining technical precision with an approachable style, Purnell’s residency forms part of the St. Regis Maldives’ 2026 Tastemaker Series, a programme designed to showcase international culinary talent through immersive guest experiences. His emphasis on seasonal, responsibly sourced ingredients and sustainable practices aligns with the resort’s broader commitment to considered luxury and culinary quality.

Set on Vommuli Island, the residency offers guests the opportunity to experience contemporary British gastronomy in a distinctive island setting, with rare access to one of the UK’s most influential chefs.