Drink
SO/ Maldives hosts tequila tasting and Lazuli Bar takeover for National Margarita Day
On 22nd February, in celebration of National Margarita Day, SO/ Maldives turns up the island energy with an exclusive Tequila Tasting, Margarita Experience and beachfront Bar Takeover reaffirming its position as the Maldives’ most modern lifestyle luxury brand. Vibrant, design-led and socially vibrant, SO/ Maldives transforms the occasion into more than a cocktail celebration it becomes a full-sensory journey set against turquoise waters and powder-soft white sands.
A Curated Tequila Journey with Adonai Reyna
Leading the experience is Adonai Reyna, MMI Spirits Ambassador and one of the region’s most decorated mixology talents. With 16 years of experience across Dubai’s most renowned venues and accolades including Winner Havana Club México, Top 25 World Class UAE, Silver Trophy CME UAE and Winner Crystal Head Vodka Mexico, Reyna brings world-class craftsmanship to the shores of the Maldives.
Guests will join him for an immersive tequila tasting experience that delves into the heritage of Mexico’s iconic agave spirit. From understanding the terroir and production secrets to discovering the nuanced flavour profiles of blanco, reposado and aged expressions, the tasting goes beyond the glass. It is a refined exploration of culture, craft and complexity a sensorial journey designed for modern luxury travellers.
The Lazuli Bar Takeover: Where Sunset Meets Spirit
As golden hour approaches, the celebration shifts to the iconic coloured pool bar at Lazuli Beach Club the social heart of the island. Framed by white sand beaches and endless ocean views, Lazuli delivers effortless barefoot sunset vibes with a Riviera-inspired twist.
Under glowing Maldivian skies, Adonai Reyna takes over the bar with a bespoke Margarita menu crafted using premium tequilas, fresh tropical ingredients and innovative mixology techniques. Each cocktail is a statement balancing authenticity with contemporary flair, perfectly aligned with SO/ Maldives’ fashion-forward aesthetic.
The coloured pool bar becomes the centre of attention, drawing guests together in a vibrant yet relaxed atmosphere where music flows, cocktails sparkle and the shoreline becomes the ultimate dancefloor.
At SO/ Maldives, experiences are designed to blend global culture with island glamour. The National Margarita Day takeover is a natural extension of the brand’s identity vibrant, creative and unapologetically stylish.
Whether guests are tequila connoisseurs, sunset seekers or social explorers, 22nd February promises an unforgettable celebration where Mexican heritage meets Maldivian rhythm.
For more information or to book your perfect getaway, please visit so-maldives.com or contact so.maldives.reservations@so-hotels.com.
Drink
Provence comes to Maldives with Château Minuty dinner at Milaidhoo Maldives
Milaidhoo Maldives is hosting a wine pairing dinner celebrating Provençal elegance and gastronomy on 4 March 2026 at the resort’s Shoreline Grill. The evening will feature wines from Château Minuty and will be hosted by Sébastien Nore, Global Strategy and Export Director of Château Minuty, offering guests insight into the winery’s heritage and approach to fine winemaking.
Originally from Limousin, France, Nore brings extensive experience in the international beverage industry. His career includes roles with Kronenbourg Wineries and PepsiCo France, followed by senior leadership positions at Diageo and Baron Philippe de Rothschild. He has played a key role in expanding Château Minuty’s global presence and currently oversees the winery’s strategy, sales, communication and marketing, with a focus on innovation and the refined character of Provençal rosé.
During the dinner, guests will enjoy a curated selection of Château Minuty wines, paired with a bespoke menu created by the Shoreline Grill culinary team. The featured wines include:
- Château Minuty M de Minuty Rosé Magnum 1.5L – Artist Edition 2024
- Château Minuty Prestige Rosé 2024
- Château Minuty Rosé et Or 2024
- Château Minuty 281 2024
Beyond this event, the dinner reflects Milaidhoo Maldives’ wider commitment to gastronomy. The resort’s Gourmet Plan is designed for guests with a strong interest in food and wine, offering personalised, multi-course dining experiences throughout their stay. Each menu is crafted to highlight the relationship between carefully selected ingredients and complementary wines, with an emphasis on authenticity and balance.
The Château Minuty dinner marks the fourth wine-focused event hosted by Milaidhoo Maldives this year, underscoring the resort’s ongoing focus on curated culinary experiences. The evening is positioned as a sensory journey, combining refined flavours, thoughtful pairings and a convivial island setting.
Cooking
Baros Maldives’ The Lighthouse to present Duval-Leroy champagne pairing experience
Baros Maldives invites guests and discerning epicureans to an exclusive Champagne pairing dinner at The Lighthouse, the island’s iconic fine-dining restaurant, on 4 March 2026. Hosted for one evening only by Louis Duval-Leroy, family representative and Brand Ambassador of Maison Duval-Leroy, the intimate five-course experience celebrates the harmony between refined gastronomy and Champagne craftsmanship.
Perched above the Indian Ocean with panoramic ocean views, The Lighthouse is synonymous with Baros’ culinary philosophy. Long regarded as a benchmark for fine dining in the Maldives, the restaurant is known for its elegant setting, considered menus, and a focus on precision and technique. This one-night collaboration brings together Baros’ culinary team and the heritage of one of Champagne’s notable family-owned houses.
Founded in 1859, Maison Duval-Leroy is recognised for its Chardonnay-driven style, contemporary approach, and commitment to terroir and sustainability. Independent and family-owned for six generations, the House has been a pioneer in responsible viticulture, becoming the first Champagne house to achieve ISO 9002 certification in 1994, followed by Sustainable Viticulture in Champagne certification in 2015.
Representing the sixth generation, Louis Duval-Leroy brings both heritage and a modern perspective to the estate. With a background in business and extensive commercial experience, he has developed close relationships with chefs and sommeliers across the international fine-dining community. During the evening, he will personally guide guests through each cuvée, sharing insights into the philosophy, craftsmanship, and stories behind every Champagne.
The five-course menu has been carefully curated to complement the character of each pairing. Highlights include Smoked Goat Cheese Parfait with golden beets, paired with Duval-Leroy Brut Réserve; a Black Cod Mosaic matched with Brut Rosé Prestige Premier Cru; and a Lemon Meringue Tart served alongside Prestige Premier Cru Blanc de Blancs.
The Duval-Leroy Champagne Pairing Dinner offers an opportunity to experience Baros Maldives through destination dining, heritage Champagne, and an oceanfront setting.
With limited seating available, advance reservations are recommended. For bookings and enquiries, please contact +960 664 2672 or email reservations@baros.com.
Drink
St. Regis Maldives Vommuli welcomes Glynn Purnell for Tastemaker Series
Glynn Purnell, the Michelin-starred chef, restaurateur and television personality known as “The Yummy Brummie”, will bring his modern British cooking to the Indian Ocean this April as part of the Tastemaker Series at St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort.
With a career spanning more than 35 years, two Michelin-starred restaurants and a long-standing presence on British television, Purnell’s residency will take place from 3 to 6 April. His ingredient-led approach will be presented through a curated programme that includes a signature tasting dinner, an intimate cooking class and a closing experience hosted at The Whale Bar, offering guests the opportunity to engage with his cuisine in an informal setting.
Purnell began his culinary career at the age of 14 through a hotel kitchen work placement before refining his skills at the Metropole Hotel and at Simpson’s Restaurant, where he contributed to the restaurant’s first Michelin star. His professional training also includes working alongside chefs such as Gordon Ramsay, Gary Rhodes and Claude Bosi, as well as experience in Michelin-starred kitchens across Europe. Purnell later made history by earning Birmingham’s first Michelin star for Jessica’s in 2005, followed by a Michelin star for Purnell’s, which the restaurant has retained since 2009.
In addition to his restaurant work, Purnell is a well-known figure on British television. He has won Great British Menu twice and has returned to the programme as a mentor. His television appearances also include Saturday Kitchen, and he co-presented My Kitchen Rules UK alongside Rachel Allen on Channel 4.
Recognised for combining technical precision with an approachable style, Purnell’s residency forms part of the St. Regis Maldives’ 2026 Tastemaker Series, a programme designed to showcase international culinary talent through immersive guest experiences. His emphasis on seasonal, responsibly sourced ingredients and sustainable practices aligns with the resort’s broader commitment to considered luxury and culinary quality.
Set on Vommuli Island, the residency offers guests the opportunity to experience contemporary British gastronomy in a distinctive island setting, with rare access to one of the UK’s most influential chefs.
