SO/ Maldives unveils three-day Easter celebration

SO/ Maldives has announced a three-day Easter programme taking place from 3 to 5 April 2026, featuring dining experiences, sunset gatherings, beach cinema and family activities across the island.

Set against the backdrop of the Maldives’ lagoon waters, the programme is designed to combine culinary events, music and leisure activities, offering guests a variety of experiences over the Easter long weekend.

The celebrations begin on Good Friday, 3 April, with the Ocean Harvest & Wine Soirée at Citronelle Club. The event features a five-course seafood dinner inspired by South African cuisine, accompanied by a curated wine pairing hosted by a master sommelier. The experience will be limited to 20 guests.

Later in the evening, entertainment will continue at Lazuli Beach Club, where the Vintage Nights at Lazuli event will feature curated wines and DJ music in a beachfront setting.

On Saturday, 4 April, guests will be invited to a Golden Hour Sundowner at the Pavilion Bar, where cocktails will be served during sunset overlooking the lagoon.

The evening will continue with the Starlit Holy Saturday Feast at Lazuli Beach Club, featuring a three-course dinner served outdoors. The programme will conclude with an open-air beach cinema experience, where guests can watch a film on the beach accompanied by popcorn and refreshments.

The programme concludes on Easter Sunday, 5 April, with a series of events along the island’s shoreline. The evening begins with Easter Bloom Cocktail Hours, offering floral-inspired drinks prepared with fruit and botanical ingredients.

The highlight of the celebrations will be the Easter Grand Beach Barbecue at Citronelle Club, featuring grilled dishes served in a seaside setting. The event will also include live saxophone performances and music.

Throughout the weekend, children will have access to a dedicated programme at The Nest, where activities will include Easter crafts, egg decorating, dance sessions and an Easter egg hunt. Additional activities such as face painting, piñata games and creative workshops will also be available.

Through its Easter programme, SO/ Maldives aims to provide a mix of dining, entertainment and family-friendly activities, offering guests the opportunity to mark the holiday while enjoying the island setting.