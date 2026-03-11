News
Kandooma Maldives focuses on Asian travellers for Eid period
As the Eid-al-Fitr holiday period approaches, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is turning its focus towards Asian markets, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and the Indian subcontinent, where the festive holiday period often creates opportunities for short-haul leisure travel.
With several days of public holidays across many Asian countries during Eid, the Maldives presents an attractive option for families and expatriate communities seeking a tropical island escape within convenient flying distance.
“Asian markets continue to present strong potential for short-haul leisure travel to the Maldives, particularly during holiday periods such as Eid,” said Sharon Garrett, Director of Marketing & Sustainability at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. “For many families, it’s an opportunity to combine the celebrations of Eid with a relaxing island holiday in a safe, welcoming environment surrounded by the natural beauty of the Maldives.”
Located in the South Malé Atoll, the resort is just 45 minutes by speedboat from the new Velana International Airport terminal in Male, making it one of the more accessible private island resorts for regional travellers arriving via key Asian aviation hubs such as Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Mumbai and Colombo.
To mark the Eid holiday period, the resort will host a special celebratory dinner and a programme of family-friendly activities, designed to bring guests together in the spirit of Eid. Visitors can also enjoy a wide range of island experiences, including snorkelling and scuba diving, as well as wellness treatments at Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala.
Families travelling with children are well catered for through the resort’s Kandoo Kids’ Club, alongside the popular IHG Kids Stay & Eat Free programme, which allows children under 13 to stay and dine free when sharing a room with their parents and dining from the kids’ menu when accompanied by adults in the resort’s restaurants.
Accommodation options range from garden and beach villas to spacious two-storey beach houses and overwater villas, appealing to couples and families alike. Two- and three-bedroom accommodation options are ideal for multi-generational families and small groups travelling together during the Eid holiday period.
As the Maldives tourism industry continues to diversify its source markets, regional Asian travellers remain an important segment, particularly during key holiday periods such as Eid.
More information about Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives can be found from the resort’s website.
Easter at Meyyafushi Maldives blends family fun, dining and island experiences
This Easter, Meyyafushi Maldives takes guests on a journey filled with sunshine, togetherness and memorable moments. With a fun-filled Easter Programme, from easter egg painting to bowling tournaments, Meyyafushi encourages families and couples to connect within and beyond.
At the heart of Meyyafushi’s appeal is its collection of distinctive experiences designed to elevate the Maldives experience. Guests can enjoy one of the resort’s most iconic attractions – the world’s first fixed overwater padel tennis court, where sport meets spectacular ocean views. Culinary enthusiasts can discover unforgettable dining moments across the island’s diverse restaurants, including the spectacular Bubble underwater restaurant. For those seeking relaxation, Meyyafushi’s wellness and recreation facilities provide endless ways to unwind and reconnect. From its serene overwater Veyoge Spa and state-of-the-art fitness centre to tennis, watersports and diving adventures, every element of the resort is designed to inspire discovery and wellbeing.
Families travelling during Easter can also enjoy a special programme thoughtfully curated for younger guests and families alike. Creative workshops such as bunny mask making and Easter egg painting, island games including Kids Olympics and scavenger hunts, and special celebratory moments like Easter happy hour and a festive Easter dinner bring a playful spirit to the island throughout the holiday period.
Beyond the festivities, Meyyafushi’s spacious villas, calm lagoons and warm Maldivian hospitality make it an ideal destination for families looking to slow down, reconnect and experience the magic of the Maldives together. Every experience at Meyyafushi is designed to create memorable moments that last long after the holiday ends.
For more information, please contact reservations@meyyafushi.com or visit www.meyyafushi.com.
Amilla Maldives presents ‘Eid in Harmony’ island celebration
Amilla Maldives is inviting guests to mark Eid al-Fitr with a series of island celebrations under the theme Eid in Harmony, bringing together cultural experiences, family activities and festive dining.
Eid, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, is widely celebrated across the Maldives as a time of gathering and shared moments. At Amilla Maldives, the occasion will be observed through a programme of relaxed events designed to reflect the atmosphere of island life and community.
During the celebrations, guests will be able to take part in cultural performances, family-friendly activities and island gatherings highlighting Maldivian traditions. These will include performances of Bodu Beru, interactive island games and creative workshops that offer visitors insight into local culture.
The resort will also present a range of culinary experiences for the occasion. Chefs will prepare festive dishes inspired by both regional and Maldivian flavours, with dining experiences ranging from relaxed daytime offerings by the beach to evening dinners served under the stars.
Set within the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the celebrations are designed to offer guests an opportunity to experience the traditions and atmosphere of Eid in a natural island setting.
Guests interested in the full programme of celebrations can access the resort’s Eid 2026 brochure online.
SO/ Maldives unveils three-day Easter celebration
SO/ Maldives has announced a three-day Easter programme taking place from 3 to 5 April 2026, featuring dining experiences, sunset gatherings, beach cinema and family activities across the island.
Set against the backdrop of the Maldives’ lagoon waters, the programme is designed to combine culinary events, music and leisure activities, offering guests a variety of experiences over the Easter long weekend.
The celebrations begin on Good Friday, 3 April, with the Ocean Harvest & Wine Soirée at Citronelle Club. The event features a five-course seafood dinner inspired by South African cuisine, accompanied by a curated wine pairing hosted by a master sommelier. The experience will be limited to 20 guests.
Later in the evening, entertainment will continue at Lazuli Beach Club, where the Vintage Nights at Lazuli event will feature curated wines and DJ music in a beachfront setting.
On Saturday, 4 April, guests will be invited to a Golden Hour Sundowner at the Pavilion Bar, where cocktails will be served during sunset overlooking the lagoon.
The evening will continue with the Starlit Holy Saturday Feast at Lazuli Beach Club, featuring a three-course dinner served outdoors. The programme will conclude with an open-air beach cinema experience, where guests can watch a film on the beach accompanied by popcorn and refreshments.
The programme concludes on Easter Sunday, 5 April, with a series of events along the island’s shoreline. The evening begins with Easter Bloom Cocktail Hours, offering floral-inspired drinks prepared with fruit and botanical ingredients.
The highlight of the celebrations will be the Easter Grand Beach Barbecue at Citronelle Club, featuring grilled dishes served in a seaside setting. The event will also include live saxophone performances and music.
Throughout the weekend, children will have access to a dedicated programme at The Nest, where activities will include Easter crafts, egg decorating, dance sessions and an Easter egg hunt. Additional activities such as face painting, piñata games and creative workshops will also be available.
Through its Easter programme, SO/ Maldives aims to provide a mix of dining, entertainment and family-friendly activities, offering guests the opportunity to mark the holiday while enjoying the island setting.
