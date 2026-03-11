Kandooma Maldives focuses on Asian travellers for Eid period

As the Eid-al-Fitr holiday period approaches, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is turning its focus towards Asian markets, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and the Indian subcontinent, where the festive holiday period often creates opportunities for short-haul leisure travel.

With several days of public holidays across many Asian countries during Eid, the Maldives presents an attractive option for families and expatriate communities seeking a tropical island escape within convenient flying distance.

“Asian markets continue to present strong potential for short-haul leisure travel to the Maldives, particularly during holiday periods such as Eid,” said Sharon Garrett, Director of Marketing & Sustainability at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. “For many families, it’s an opportunity to combine the celebrations of Eid with a relaxing island holiday in a safe, welcoming environment surrounded by the natural beauty of the Maldives.”

Located in the South Malé Atoll, the resort is just 45 minutes by speedboat from the new Velana International Airport terminal in Male, making it one of the more accessible private island resorts for regional travellers arriving via key Asian aviation hubs such as Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Mumbai and Colombo.

To mark the Eid holiday period, the resort will host a special celebratory dinner and a programme of family-friendly activities, designed to bring guests together in the spirit of Eid. Visitors can also enjoy a wide range of island experiences, including snorkelling and scuba diving, as well as wellness treatments at Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala.

Families travelling with children are well catered for through the resort’s Kandoo Kids’ Club, alongside the popular IHG Kids Stay & Eat Free programme, which allows children under 13 to stay and dine free when sharing a room with their parents and dining from the kids’ menu when accompanied by adults in the resort’s restaurants.

Accommodation options range from garden and beach villas to spacious two-storey beach houses and overwater villas, appealing to couples and families alike. Two- and three-bedroom accommodation options are ideal for multi-generational families and small groups travelling together during the Eid holiday period.

As the Maldives tourism industry continues to diversify its source markets, regional Asian travellers remain an important segment, particularly during key holiday periods such as Eid.

More information about Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives can be found from the resort’s website.