Thomas Ling returns to The St. Regis Maldives for two-day sake series

This October, guests of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort are invited to immerse themselves in the refined world of Japanese gastronomy as Thomas Ling, Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador and internationally acclaimed sake authority, returns for an exclusive two day sake experience celebrating culture, craftsmanship, and culinary artistry.

Curated on the secluded shores of Vommuli Island, the experience offers discerning traveler intimate access to one of Japan’s most respected voices in the world of Nihonshu, set against a backdrop of pristine natural beauty and serene seclusion.

Conferred by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan as a Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador—an honour shared among a select circle of global culinary luminaries including Nobu Matsuhisa and Tetsuya Wakuda—Thomas Ling has further received the Ambassador’s Commendation Award from Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. With more than 24 years of refined expertise, he is celebrated for his dedication to promoting Japan’s “Kokushu,” the national collective heritage beverages of sake, shochu, and awamori, while safeguarding the cultural traditions that define them.

This collaboration forms part of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort’s Tastemaker Series, which brings together influential global talents to one of the Maldives’ most captivating private island destinations. The programme continues to define the resort as a place where creativity, excellence, and cultural expression converge, offering guests rare opportunities to connect with leading voices across culinary arts, fine wine, mixology, wellness, and sport.

A Curated Programme of Japanese Artistry

The experience begins on 5 October with an intimate Sake Masterclass hosted at T•Pan, the resort’s refined Japanese dining venue. Designed for a maximum of just 12 guests, the complimentary session offers an in depth exploration of premium sakes, guided by Ling’s expert commentary on brewing techniques, regional expression, and cultural significance.

The programme begins on 5 October with an intimate Sake Masterclass at T•Pan, hosted by Thomas Ling. Taking place from 15:00 to 16:00, the complimentary experience is limited to 12 guests, offering a rare opportunity to explore premium sakes through expert insight into craftsmanship, regional expression, and cultural significance.

On 6 October, guests are invited to indulge in a meticulously curated four course Sake Pairing Dinner at Orientale, where contemporary Japanese cuisine is elevated through thoughtful pairings that enhance flavour, texture, and balance. Designed as a one night only experience, the evening celebrates harmony between dish and drink in the spirit of true omotenashi.

The Four Course Sake Pairing Dinner will be served from 19:00 to 22:30, priced at USD 295++ per person.

For more information and details, please visit www.stregismaldives.com.