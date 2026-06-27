Five Marriott Maldives resorts recognised across all seven Travel + Leisure Award categories

Marriott International has announced that five properties from its Marriott Bonvoy portfolio in the Maldives have been recognised in the prestigious Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026. Curated by the editors of Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong & Macau and voted on by discerning readers worldwide, the annual awards celebrate the very best in luxury travel across the region.

Among this year’s distinguished winners, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands; The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort; W Maldives; JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa; and Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa garnered accolades across all seven award categories, underscoring their exceptional standards in private island sanctuaries, world-class spa experiences, exquisitely designed villas, iconic Instagram-worthy pools, vibrant house reefs, and exemplary hospitality leadership.

“We are deeply honoured that our resorts in the Maldives have been recognised across all seven categories in this year’s Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific,” said Silvio Rosenberger, Vice President of Operations, Asia Pacific (excluding China) and Market Vice President, Maldives at Marriott International. “This recognition reflects the strength and diversity of our portfolio, as well as the passion and dedication of our teams in creating exceptional, immersive experiences that resonate with today’s luxury traveler. We are grateful to our guests for their continued trust and to our associates, whose commitment to excellence brings these extraordinary destinations to life every day.”

W Maldives: A Bold and Unscripted Island Escape

Following its bold transformation in 2025, W Maldives continues to make waves, earning the title of Best House Reef in the Maldives for the third consecutive year, while also ranking #4 among the Best Resorts in the Maldives. Home to one of the Maldives’ most celebrated house reefs, the resort offers direct access to exceptional house reef snorkeling just steps from the beach and overwater villas. Suitable for snorkelers of every experience level, the thriving reef is home to abundant marine life, including reef sharks, tropical fish, and the island’s beloved resident sea turtle, Bob, making every underwater adventure memorable.

For more information, please visit wmaldives.com.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands: Embrace the Circle of Island Life

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands continues to set the benchmark for refined island luxury. Designed by the renowned architect Kerry Hill, the resort’s striking circular architecture embraces the duality of island life, drawing inspiration from the harmony of the open ocean and tranquil lagoon, sunlight and shade, and the expansive Maldivian sky. At its heart, the iconic ring-shaped The Ritz-Carlton Spa appears to float above the turquoise lagoon, offering holistic wellness experiences inspired by the healing energy of water and the cardinal directions. This distinctive philosophy is reflected in its accolades, with The Ritz-Carlton Spa named the Best Resort Spa in the Maldives, and the resort ranked #7 among the Best Resorts in the Maldives.

For more information, please visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives.

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa: A Multigenerational Luxury Family Resort

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa secured #3 in the Best Resorts for Families and Best Pools categories, in addition to #9 the Best Resort Spas in the Maldives. Set on a natural island, the resort brings generations together with dedicated spaces for every age. Younger guests can enjoy more than 100 engaging activities at Family by JW™ Little Griffins Kids’ Club, one of the largest in the Maldives, while adults can embrace moments of calm at the overwater Spa by JW. Families can unwind at the expansive Horizon Pool, overlooking uninterrupted ocean views, while adults seeking tranquility can retreat to the adults-only infinity Pool 18.

For more information, please visit jwmarriottmaldives.com.

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort: The Maldives’ Finest Address

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort received two accolades, ranking among the Best Resorts in the Maldives, while the John Jacob Astor Estate was recognised in the Most Outrageous Villas in the Maldives category, with both securing the #10 position. Nestled on a lush natural island, the resort continues to redefine ultra-luxury island living through elevated experiences, from the newly expanded Two-Bedroom Family Villa and the reimagined culinary journey at Cargo to a world-class padel court and a transformed Technogym-equipped fitness centre. A masterpiece of design, the John Jacob Astor Estate spans 1,726 square meters across two levels, making it one of the largest overwater villas in the Maldives. This three-bedroom overwater residence features a private gym, cinema, three spa treatment rooms, a kitchenette, plunge pools, a sweeping infinity pool, and an oceanfront terrace overlooking the Indian Ocean. With the signature St. Regis Butler Service and a private buggy, the John Jacob Astor Estate sets a new benchmark for bespoke island luxury.

For more information, please visit stregismaldives.com.

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon & Spa: Greg Allan, Best General Managers in the Maldives

For the second consecutive year, Greg Allan has been named among the Best Resort General Managers in the Maldives. Under his leadership, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa continues to elevate guest experiences while advancing sustainability, talent development, and product innovation. As part of its marine conservation efforts, more than 800 coral colonies have been successfully relocated to help protect the reef ecosystem. Greg Allan is also a passionate advocate for developing local hospitality talent through the Marriott International Maldives Apprenticeship Program, while championing greater female representation in operational roles.

For more information, please visit sheratonmaldives.com.

To know more about Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of resorts in the Maldives, please visit marriott.com/maldives.