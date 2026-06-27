InterContinental Maldives earns second consecutive Travel + Leisure family resort honour

InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has been recognised among the Top 10 Best Resorts for Families in the Maldives by the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, marking the second consecutive year the resort has received this distinction.

Set within the pristine blue of Raa Atoll, the resort continues to be a meaningful island address for families seeking space, ease and time together. From beach and overwater villas to thoughtful programming for children and teens, InterContinental Maldives creates moments for every generation. Younger guests are invited into the world of Planet Trekkers, while teens can enjoy their own rhythm

on the island, from spa specials and games to time on the water and relaxed moments with new friends. Families can spend their days exploring the lagoon, learning about the marine life that surrounds Maamunagau, or sharing quiet evenings as the sky softens over the Indian Ocean. It is this balance of discovery, calm and togetherness that makes each stay feel deeply personal.

“We are incredibly honoured to be recognised as one of the Maldives’ leading family resorts for two consecutive years,”said Reinhold Johann, General Manager of InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort.“Family travel is central to our purpose here at InterContinental Maldives, and this award shines a light on our incredible team, whose genuine care consistently earns the highest praise from our guests. From curated experiences for all ages to multigenerational island adventures, we remain committed to making every family feel completely at home in our little slice of paradise.”

The T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific celebrate exceptional hotels, resorts and travel experiences across the region, with winners selected by readers of Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong & Macau.