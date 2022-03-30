MMPRC collaborates with Pacific World Travel Agency to conduct ‘Maldives E-Learning Programme’ for SEA market

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives), in collaboration with Pacific World Travel Agency (PWTA), has launched an E-learning programme targeting the South East Asian market. The programme will be conducted from 28th March 2022 to 28th March 2023.

PWTA is one of the leading partners of travel industry organisations from around the world who have established their own sales and marketing network throughout Malaysia and Southeast Asia. Through the joint E-learning programme with PWTA, MMPRC will promote the Maldives as a preferred and safe tourist destination to maximise visibility in the SEA market.

Through the Maldives E-learning Programme, a dedicated website will be created to provide the latest and up-to-date information about Maldives’ tourism sector to travel trade professionals working in the SEA market. The information related to Maldives will be available for PWTA partner tour operators and travel agents by logging in to the website. This E-learning platform is flexible and allows members to join in at any time, anywhere, to learn more about Maldives and what it has to offer to tourists.

Through this programme, MMPRC aims to familiarise travel trade professionals working in the SEA market with the latest information on measures taken in our products (resorts, hotels, guesthouses and liveaboards), and the unique experiences available in the Maldives for travellers from this market. This is the ideal platform to market the destination as a safe haven and promote the unique geographical formation of the scattered islands which allow natural social distancing for travellers.

Over 600 travel partners are expected to participate in the programme, with a reach of 3000 travel partners throughout the year from the SEA market. The interactive course will include 3 modules, with the first module focusing on introductory basic information, module 2 focusing on promoting unique selling points of the destination, and the last module on the latest travel guidelines, covid measures and updates. Agents who complete the course will obtain an official certificate issued by MMPRC. This programme is conducted in line with the marketing strategy for the SEA market to strengthen the Maldives’ brand in the SEA region and create greater appeal for travellers.

The world is currently on the trajectory to adapt to a broader new normal and ease covid measures across all sectors to recover from negative impact caused to economies due to covid restrictions. We are witnessing more countries easing travel measures and opening with a new normal. With regards to the recent development across the world, Maldives has also eased travel restrictions imposed on tourists which enforced presenting of negative PCR tests by all travellers.

In this regard, from 4th March 2022, tourists visiting Maldives are no longer required to present a Covid-19 PCR negative result upon arrival if the prescribed doses of vaccine are completed 14 days prior to date of arrival. As of 13th March 2022, the Maldives has also lifted the national public health emergency, imposed in response to the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic.The ease of travel restrictions and measures would make it easier for tourists to visit the Maldives.

MMPRC carried out 260 different marketing activities in 22 global markets last year, including fairs, roadshows, familiarisation trips, marketing campaigns, webinars, and interviews.

The greatest testament to the success of these activities came late last year, as the Maldives secured the title of ‘World’s Leading Destination’ (among several other accolades) at the 2021 World Travel Awards, globally recognised as the hallmark of industry excellence. This is the second consecutive year that the Maldives had successfully earned this prestigious title, a shining testimony of the trust placed in the ‘magic of Maldivian hospitality’ by travellers from all over the globe.

This year also celebrates an exceptional year to visit the Maldives – the Golden Jubilee celebration of tourism in the Maldives kicked off earlier last year with plans to conduct new and exciting activities throughout the year. MMPRC has planned over 60 in-person events for the year 2022, including 11 fairs, roadshows and events scheduled for just the first quarter.