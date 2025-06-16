Island indulgence: immersive dining experiences at Angsana Velavaru

This August, travellers to the Maldives can indulge their senses in more ways than one. At the idyllic island resorts of RAAYA by Atmosphere and VARU by Atmosphere, wine lovers and wine curious are invited to savour a taste of South Africa’s famed winemaking heritage with Glenelly Estate.

The immersive wine events will take place from 10th to 12th August at RAAYA by Atmosphere and from 14th to 16th August at VARU by Atmosphere. All experiences are complimentary on pre-booking for in-house guests as part of the fully inclusive RAAYA Plan and VARU Plan.

Founder of Glenelly Estate, the legendary Madame May de Lencquesaing, affectionately known as Lady May, marked her centenary on 17th May 2025, celebrating a remarkable century of life, legacy, and reinvention. Many would consider an 80-year-old setting off to establish a winery in South Africa a bold, even audacious move. For Lady May, it was simply the next step. She purchased Glenelly Estate, a historic fruit farm nestled on the slopes of the Simonsberg and transformed it into a beacon of French winemaking tradition with a South African soul. Her philosophy of producing wines of grace, complexity, and longevity has earned Glenelly global recognition. The estate’s wines are poured exclusively at Atmosphere Core resorts in the Maldives, as part of a longstanding partnership and shared vision.

In a fitting tribute, her winemaking vision lives on well beyond the vineyards of Stellenbosch. Glenelly Estate returns to the Maldives with a series of exclusive in-resort wine experiences hosted by Dirk van Zyl, the Cellar Master and vineyard custodian. Raised on a vineyard in South Africa’s Robertson Wine Valley, Dirk combines a deep-rooted passion for the land with a degree in Viticulture and Oenology from Stellenbosch University. His background brings a refined understanding of terroir and craftsmanship to every session he leads.

“Wine is unique, as it truly tells a story of time and place,” shares Dirk. “It reflects both the vintage in which it was made and the site on which the vineyards are grown. As a winemaker, you try your best to capture this as truthfully as possible in the bottle and one of the greatest joys is to be able to share each wine’s story with people from around the world. The upcoming wine events create a wonderful opportunity to tell the story of Glenelly, through our wines, in the incredible beauty of the Maldives”.

In addition to hosting guest-facing events, Dirk will lead specialist workshops and blind tastings for the resorts’ award-winning culinary teams. These sessions are designed to build deeper wine knowledge and empower colleagues to confidently guide every guest, whether a seasoned connoisseur or an eager novice, through the Glenelly experience.

Nicolas Laguette, Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core, adds “It’s not just about great bottles, it’s about celebrating heritage and terroir in ways that are approachable and memorable. And this is possible only through our relationships with partners, like Glenelly Estate, who share our vision. Together we’re transforming our islands sanctuaries in the Maldives into unexpected yet exceptional destinations for wine discovery”.

The initiative is part of Atmosphere Core’s ongoing wine program inspired by its Joy of Giving ethos. Since its debut in 2021 with the ultra-luxury brand THE OZEN COLLECTION, the program has expanded across the group’s brand portfolio. In 2023, Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts and COLOURS OF OBLU joined hands with Glenelly Estate and Spain’s Bodegas Martín Códax, followed by a 2025 partnership with Italy’s Bottega SpA.

Whether you’re toasting the sunset with a glass of Lady May or exploring tasting notes during a moonlit dinner, this August promises a unique blend of culinary delights, storytelling, and island charm.