News
Angsana Velavaru marks International Women’s Day with appreciation event
Angsana Velavaru marked International Women’s Day with a heartfelt celebration honouring the remarkable women who contribute to the resort’s vibrant workplace and guest experiences.
The evening brought together team members for a warm and meaningful gathering focused on appreciation, connection, and recognition. Colleagues took the opportunity to acknowledge the dedication, strength, and contributions of the women who play an important role in shaping the spirit and success of the resort.
The celebration featured an intimate programme that included shared conversations, a ceremonial cake-cutting, and dinner together as a team. The occasion provided a moment to pause, reflect, and celebrate the inspiring individuals whose passion and commitment help create memorable experiences for guests each day.
“International Women’s Day is an important opportunity for us to recognise and celebrate the incredible women across our team whose dedication, resilience, and passion contribute greatly to our workplace and the experiences we create for our guests,” said Ahmed Zahir, General Manager of Angsana Velavaru.“We are proud to work alongside such inspiring individuals who continue to make a meaningful impact within our resort and our community.”
Through initiatives that encourage collaboration, growth, and wellbeing, Angsana Velavaru remains committed to fostering an inclusive environment where every team member feels valued and empowered.
News
Canareef Resort Maldives celebrates Women’s Day with sunset beach yoga session
Canareef Resort Maldives marked International Women’s Day on 8th March with a meaningful celebration focused on wellness, mindfulness, and appreciation for women, aligning with this year’s global theme, “Give To Gain.” The resort organised a special complimentary Sunset Beach Yoga Session along with exclusive wellness offers to create a relaxing and empowering experience for guests.
The Sunset Yoga session, held at the beautiful Dhoni Bar Beach, invited guests and team members to unwind and reconnect with nature while enjoying the breathtaking Maldivian sunset. Set against the soothing sounds of the ocean and the warm glow of the evening sky, the session offered a perfect opportunity to practice mindfulness, improve well-being, and celebrate the spirit of togetherness.
The theme “Give To Gain” highlights the power of kindness, generosity, and support, emphasising that by giving to others and nurturing positive actions, individuals and communities can gain strength, happiness, and personal growth. Through this thoughtful initiative, Canareef celebrated the resilience, achievements, and contributions of women around the world.
Adding to the celebration, the resort’s spa also introduced a special International Women’s Day offer, providing a discount on all 60-minute massage treatments, allowing guests to indulge in a rejuvenating wellness experience and embrace the importance of self-care.
Participants enjoyed the tranquil yoga session and the calming atmosphere of the island, making the celebration both relaxing and inspiring. The event reflected Canareef Resort Maldives’ commitment to promoting wellness, inclusivity, and meaningful experiences for guests and team members alike.
By organising wellness-focused activities such as the Sunset Beach Yoga Session at Dhoni Bar Beach and offering special spa benefits, Canareef continues to highlight the importance of balance, appreciation, and well-being, while celebrating global occasions that bring people together in harmony.
Awards
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives ranked among DestinAsian’s Top 10 Maldives resorts
Nestled within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, an elegant island retreat, has been recognised among the Top Ten Best Maldives Resorts in the DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards 2026, celebrating its refined hospitality, tranquil island setting, and thoughtfully curated experiences that continue to resonate with travellers across the region.
Set amidst turquoise lagoons, the resort offers a tranquil island setting shaped by refined elegance and a deep connection to its surroundings. Its collection of beachfront and overwater villas and two- and three-bedroom residences haven been thoughtfully designed for travellers seeking privacy, comfort, and space to unwind in one of the world’s most breathtaking destinations. Contemporary architecture is softened by organic textures, calming palettes, and subtle Thai-inspired touches, creating an atmosphere that feels both sophisticated and serene.
Across the island, every experience is designed to immerse guests of all ages in the Maldives’ stunning surroundings. Private decks overlooking the lagoon provide quiet moments of reflection, while a vibrant selection of water sports and marine adventures invites exploration beneath and beyond the waves. The resort’s holistic wellness philosophy is anchored by SPA Cenvaree Retreat, a tranquil sanctuary dedicated to holistic renewal. Inspired by time-honoured Thai healing traditions, the spa offers signature treatments, restorative rituals, and rejuvenating therapies designed to restore harmony and awaken the senses.
Dining is another highlight of the experience, with culinary outlets that celebrate flavour, craftsmanship, and atmosphere. Guests can explore vibrant tandoor and teppan live-cooking stations at The Gallery, savour Mediterranean-inspired seafood at Bluefin, or enjoy sunset cocktails overlooking the lagoon at Sunset Social. For elevated indulgence, The Club offers refined culinary experiences and curated selections throughout the day, while Coco Drift provides relaxed poolside refreshments in a laid-back island setting.
The DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards recognise excellence across the travel and hospitality industry, with winners selected by the publication’s discerning readership of frequent travellers throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Being named among the Maldives’ top resorts underscores Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives’ commitment to delivering meaningful, memorable stays defined by thoughtful hospitality and a strong sense of place.
“We are honoured to be recognised by the readers of DestinAsian,” said Jorge Fernandez, Cluster General Manager of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives and Centara Mirage Lagoon. “This recognition reflects the dedication of our team in creating experiences that blend the warmth of Thai hospitality with the natural beauty of the Maldives. It is incredibly rewarding to know that these moments of serenity, connection, and discovery resonate with our guests.”
As Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives welcomes travellers from around the world, this recognition reinforces its position as a destination defined by elegance, curated experiences, and island moments that linger long after every stay.
News
Villa Resorts announces Eid getaway offer with up to 30% discount
This Eid, Villa Resorts invites travellers to celebrate in the Maldives with an island break that feels warm, easy, and genuinely festive. With our Eid Offer, enjoy up to 30% off when you book direct at Villa Nautica, Villa Park, or Royal Island, and choose the kind of Eid escape that suits the way you want to spend the season.
At Villa Nautica, Eid feels effortless. Close to Malé and set over bright lagoon blues, it is ideal for a quick reset with family or friends, with the added joy of seasonal moments and celebrations that bring everyone together as the sun goes down.
For a bigger, more spacious holiday, Villa Park is made for families who want the full tropical-island feeling. Think lush greenery, wide beaches, and days that move easily between pool time, lagoon swims, and activities that keep every generation busy in the best way.
In Baa Atoll, Royal Island offers a quieter kind of Eid, with boutique island charm and a slower pace that helps you switch off properly. It is the perfect choice for travellers who want calm mornings, unhurried afternoons, and a celebration that feels more restorative than rushed.
The Eid Offer is valid for stays from 16 March 2026 to 12 April 2026, for new bookings confirmed from 01 March 2026, with savings of up to 30% available on Pool Villas, Water Villas, and Residences.
Book direct through the Villa Resorts website and let Eid unfold at island pace.
Trending
