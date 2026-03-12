Angsana Velavaru marks International Women’s Day with appreciation event

Nestled within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, an elegant island retreat, has been recognised among the Top Ten Best Maldives Resorts in the DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards 2026, celebrating its refined hospitality, tranquil island setting, and thoughtfully curated experiences that continue to resonate with travellers across the region.

Set amidst turquoise lagoons, the resort offers a tranquil island setting shaped by refined elegance and a deep connection to its surroundings. Its collection of beachfront and overwater villas and two- and three-bedroom residences haven been thoughtfully designed for travellers seeking privacy, comfort, and space to unwind in one of the world’s most breathtaking destinations. Contemporary architecture is softened by organic textures, calming palettes, and subtle Thai-inspired touches, creating an atmosphere that feels both sophisticated and serene.

Across the island, every experience is designed to immerse guests of all ages in the Maldives’ stunning surroundings. Private decks overlooking the lagoon provide quiet moments of reflection, while a vibrant selection of water sports and marine adventures invites exploration beneath and beyond the waves. The resort’s holistic wellness philosophy is anchored by SPA Cenvaree Retreat, a tranquil sanctuary dedicated to holistic renewal. Inspired by time-honoured Thai healing traditions, the spa offers signature treatments, restorative rituals, and rejuvenating therapies designed to restore harmony and awaken the senses.

Dining is another highlight of the experience, with culinary outlets that celebrate flavour, craftsmanship, and atmosphere. Guests can explore vibrant tandoor and teppan live-cooking stations at The Gallery, savour Mediterranean-inspired seafood at Bluefin, or enjoy sunset cocktails overlooking the lagoon at Sunset Social. For elevated indulgence, The Club offers refined culinary experiences and curated selections throughout the day, while Coco Drift provides relaxed poolside refreshments in a laid-back island setting.

The DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards recognise excellence across the travel and hospitality industry, with winners selected by the publication’s discerning readership of frequent travellers throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Being named among the Maldives’ top resorts underscores Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives’ commitment to delivering meaningful, memorable stays defined by thoughtful hospitality and a strong sense of place.

“We are honoured to be recognised by the readers of DestinAsian,” said Jorge Fernandez, Cluster General Manager of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives and Centara Mirage Lagoon. “This recognition reflects the dedication of our team in creating experiences that blend the warmth of Thai hospitality with the natural beauty of the Maldives. It is incredibly rewarding to know that these moments of serenity, connection, and discovery resonate with our guests.”

As Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives welcomes travellers from around the world, this recognition reinforces its position as a destination defined by elegance, curated experiences, and island moments that linger long after every stay.