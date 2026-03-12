News
Canareef Resort Maldives celebrates Women’s Day with sunset beach yoga session
Canareef Resort Maldives marked International Women’s Day on 8th March with a meaningful celebration focused on wellness, mindfulness, and appreciation for women, aligning with this year’s global theme, “Give To Gain.” The resort organised a special complimentary Sunset Beach Yoga Session along with exclusive wellness offers to create a relaxing and empowering experience for guests.
The Sunset Yoga session, held at the beautiful Dhoni Bar Beach, invited guests and team members to unwind and reconnect with nature while enjoying the breathtaking Maldivian sunset. Set against the soothing sounds of the ocean and the warm glow of the evening sky, the session offered a perfect opportunity to practice mindfulness, improve well-being, and celebrate the spirit of togetherness.
The theme “Give To Gain” highlights the power of kindness, generosity, and support, emphasising that by giving to others and nurturing positive actions, individuals and communities can gain strength, happiness, and personal growth. Through this thoughtful initiative, Canareef celebrated the resilience, achievements, and contributions of women around the world.
Adding to the celebration, the resort’s spa also introduced a special International Women’s Day offer, providing a discount on all 60-minute massage treatments, allowing guests to indulge in a rejuvenating wellness experience and embrace the importance of self-care.
Participants enjoyed the tranquil yoga session and the calming atmosphere of the island, making the celebration both relaxing and inspiring. The event reflected Canareef Resort Maldives’ commitment to promoting wellness, inclusivity, and meaningful experiences for guests and team members alike.
By organising wellness-focused activities such as the Sunset Beach Yoga Session at Dhoni Bar Beach and offering special spa benefits, Canareef continues to highlight the importance of balance, appreciation, and well-being, while celebrating global occasions that bring people together in harmony.
Family
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives introduces ‘Easter by the Tides’ programme
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives invites guests to embrace the spirit of renewal with “Easter by the Tides,” a thoughtfully curated island celebration inspired by the rhythms of the ocean and the joy of togetherness. Set against the tranquil beauty of the Indian Ocean, the festivities blend culinary artistry, nature-led exploration, wellness rituals, and family-friendly experiences designed to create meaningful moments throughout the Easter season.
Rooted in Alila’s philosophy of purposeful living and connection to nature, the celebration unfolds through a series of immersive activities that encourage guests to slow down, reconnect, and experience the island in new and inspiring ways.
Guests can begin their days with mindful wellness sessions such as Tai Chi Breathing and morning yoga overlooking the sea, while marine-led experiences including coral planting and guided snorkeling invite them to discover the vibrant underwater world surrounding the resort.
Families and younger guests can also take part in playful Easter traditions with a tropical twist, including a snorkeling Easter egg hunt set within the island’s turquoise lagoon — a joyful moment of discovery that blends festive fun with the beauty of the ocean environment.
Culinary experiences form a highlight of the celebration, with special themed dining moments and sweet creations by World Champion Pastry Chef Rolf Mürner from Switzerland. Guests will have the opportunity to witness the artistry behind his celebrated chocolate craftsmanship and indulge in imaginative desserts inspired by the spirit of Easter.
“At Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, Easter is a meaningful time to celebrate renewal, connection, and shared moments in a setting shaped by nature,” said Thomas Weber, General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “With ‘Easter by the Tides,’ our team has created experiences that reflect the beauty and rhythm of island life while inviting guests to embrace the season with a sense of joy and discovery.”
The celebration is complemented by distinctive dining experiences across the resort’s restaurants, including a special Boat-to-Table BBQ at Seasalt, where fresh flavours and island-inspired cuisine take centre stage.
“Our culinary team wanted to capture the essence of Easter through creativity, craftsmanship, and flavour,” said Frank Wackerhagen, Executive Chef of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “From Chef Rolf Mürner’s exquisite chocolate creations to our Easter-themed dining experiences by the sea, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to create moments of delight for our guests.”
Blending nature, gastronomy, wellness, and family traditions, Easter by the Tides invites guests to celebrate the season in a way that feels both vibrant and serene — where every moment unfolds in harmony with the gentle rhythm of island life.
News
Angsana Velavaru marks International Women’s Day with appreciation event
Angsana Velavaru marked International Women’s Day with a heartfelt celebration honouring the remarkable women who contribute to the resort’s vibrant workplace and guest experiences.
The evening brought together team members for a warm and meaningful gathering focused on appreciation, connection, and recognition. Colleagues took the opportunity to acknowledge the dedication, strength, and contributions of the women who play an important role in shaping the spirit and success of the resort.
The celebration featured an intimate programme that included shared conversations, a ceremonial cake-cutting, and dinner together as a team. The occasion provided a moment to pause, reflect, and celebrate the inspiring individuals whose passion and commitment help create memorable experiences for guests each day.
“International Women’s Day is an important opportunity for us to recognise and celebrate the incredible women across our team whose dedication, resilience, and passion contribute greatly to our workplace and the experiences we create for our guests,” said Ahmed Zahir, General Manager of Angsana Velavaru.“We are proud to work alongside such inspiring individuals who continue to make a meaningful impact within our resort and our community.”
Through initiatives that encourage collaboration, growth, and wellbeing, Angsana Velavaru remains committed to fostering an inclusive environment where every team member feels valued and empowered.
Awards
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives ranked among DestinAsian’s Top 10 Maldives resorts
Nestled within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, an elegant island retreat, has been recognised among the Top Ten Best Maldives Resorts in the DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards 2026, celebrating its refined hospitality, tranquil island setting, and thoughtfully curated experiences that continue to resonate with travellers across the region.
Set amidst turquoise lagoons, the resort offers a tranquil island setting shaped by refined elegance and a deep connection to its surroundings. Its collection of beachfront and overwater villas and two- and three-bedroom residences haven been thoughtfully designed for travellers seeking privacy, comfort, and space to unwind in one of the world’s most breathtaking destinations. Contemporary architecture is softened by organic textures, calming palettes, and subtle Thai-inspired touches, creating an atmosphere that feels both sophisticated and serene.
Across the island, every experience is designed to immerse guests of all ages in the Maldives’ stunning surroundings. Private decks overlooking the lagoon provide quiet moments of reflection, while a vibrant selection of water sports and marine adventures invites exploration beneath and beyond the waves. The resort’s holistic wellness philosophy is anchored by SPA Cenvaree Retreat, a tranquil sanctuary dedicated to holistic renewal. Inspired by time-honoured Thai healing traditions, the spa offers signature treatments, restorative rituals, and rejuvenating therapies designed to restore harmony and awaken the senses.
Dining is another highlight of the experience, with culinary outlets that celebrate flavour, craftsmanship, and atmosphere. Guests can explore vibrant tandoor and teppan live-cooking stations at The Gallery, savour Mediterranean-inspired seafood at Bluefin, or enjoy sunset cocktails overlooking the lagoon at Sunset Social. For elevated indulgence, The Club offers refined culinary experiences and curated selections throughout the day, while Coco Drift provides relaxed poolside refreshments in a laid-back island setting.
The DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards recognise excellence across the travel and hospitality industry, with winners selected by the publication’s discerning readership of frequent travellers throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Being named among the Maldives’ top resorts underscores Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives’ commitment to delivering meaningful, memorable stays defined by thoughtful hospitality and a strong sense of place.
“We are honoured to be recognised by the readers of DestinAsian,” said Jorge Fernandez, Cluster General Manager of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives and Centara Mirage Lagoon. “This recognition reflects the dedication of our team in creating experiences that blend the warmth of Thai hospitality with the natural beauty of the Maldives. It is incredibly rewarding to know that these moments of serenity, connection, and discovery resonate with our guests.”
As Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives welcomes travellers from around the world, this recognition reinforces its position as a destination defined by elegance, curated experiences, and island moments that linger long after every stay.
