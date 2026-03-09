Featured
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef marks International Women’s Day with beach celebration
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, part of the Sun Siyam Resorts Privé Collection, marked International Women’s Day by celebrating the contributions of female team members and guests, recognising their role in shaping the experiences that define the island.
The resort hosted a white-themed sunset cocktail gathering on the beach on 8 March, where guests and female colleagues came together to mark the occasion. The event provided an opportunity to acknowledge the contributions of women across various roles within the resort.
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef highlighted the role of its female team members in delivering guest experiences, from operational support and administrative roles to culinary and guest service positions. The resort noted that these contributions play a significant role in shaping the overall guest journey on the island.
As part of the evening’s programme, the resort’s resident artist conducted a live painting session, reflecting the creativity and energy women bring to the hospitality sector. Guests were also served a selection of specially curated “White Theme” cocktails prepared by the resort’s bartending team to mark the occasion.
Commenting on the celebration, Thoha Yoosuf said the resort’s female colleagues bring intuition and warmth to their roles, helping create memorable experiences for guests. He added that the celebration recognised their dedication, leadership and commitment.
Through the event, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef highlighted the diverse roles played by women within its team, while recognising the culture and individuality that contribute to the resort’s working community.
Family
Ayada Maldives presents Easter week of family and wellness activities
Ayada Maldives has announced a series of experiences to mark the Easter season, inviting guests to celebrate the occasion through a week of activities centred on family time, relaxation and shared island moments.
As the season approaches, the resort will host a programme designed to create a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere for guests. Families are encouraged to spend time together in the island’s natural surroundings, while children take part in a variety of activities and explore the island environment.
Throughout the week, Easter-themed experiences will be integrated into daily island life. At the Zuzuu Kids Club, younger guests will have access to a range of creative and interactive activities designed to encourage imagination and discovery. Meanwhile, adults can take advantage of wellness experiences including sunrise yoga sessions, spa treatments at AySpa, and quiet moments by private pools or along the beach.
Evenings will feature a range of social and culinary experiences, including beachside gatherings, live music and dining events set against the island’s coastal setting. These activities are intended to create a relaxed yet festive environment for guests to come together and enjoy the Easter holiday.
According to the resort, the Easter programme focuses on creating opportunities for guests to reconnect with family and friends while enjoying the island’s surroundings. The celebrations are designed to highlight shared experiences rather than a single event, allowing guests to enjoy the season at their own pace.
Through the programme, Ayada Maldives aims to offer visitors an opportunity to celebrate Easter in a setting defined by natural beauty, hospitality and time spent together.
Featured
Angsana Velavaru plans Easter weekend of activities and dining
Angsana Velavaru is inviting guests to celebrate Easter with a two-day island programme featuring family activities, ocean experiences and seasonal dining from 4 to 5 April 2026.
Located within a lagoon in South Nilandhe Atoll, the resort will host a series of activities designed for families, couples and travellers seeking a seasonal getaway by the sea. The programme includes a combination of wellness sessions, marine experiences and leisure activities intended to bring guests together during the Easter holiday period.
Mornings begin with yoga sessions overlooking the lagoon, followed by opportunities to explore the island’s marine environment through guided snorkelling excursions and discovery experiences organised by the Endheri Marine Centre.
Throughout the day, guests can take part in a range of recreational activities across the island. These include beach kite flying, aqua aerobics sessions and bird feeding at the island’s sanctuary. Adventure-focused experiences are also available, with water sports such as family tube rides and sunset cruises offering guests the opportunity to explore the surrounding lagoon.
Dining experiences form a central part of the Easter programme. Guests can participate in interactive activities including cocktail-making sessions and the Wok & Toss dining experience, which allows visitors to engage with the resort’s culinary team. The programme also includes Easter buffet lunch and dinner at Kaani Restaurant, where seasonal dishes are served in a relaxed island setting.
Evening entertainment includes live music performances, DJ sessions and outdoor film screenings under the stars, creating a relaxed atmosphere for guests to gather and socialise.
Children’s activities are organised through the Ranger’s Club, where a dedicated Easter programme features creative workshops such as bunny mask making, Easter egg painting and string art. Traditional activities including Easter egg hunts and beach races are also planned for younger guests.
The Easter programme at Angsana Velavaru combines marine exploration, family-friendly activities and seasonal dining experiences, offering guests an opportunity to celebrate the holiday while enjoying the island’s natural surroundings.
Cooking
Patina Maldives hosts Chef Shannon Bennett for exclusive April residency
From 1 to 5 April 2026, Patina Maldives, Fari Islands will host Shannon Bennett, one of Australia’s most recognised culinary figures and the creative force behind Belongil. The residency brings together a chef known for shaping dining as an emotional and reflective experience with a destination defined by perspective, creativity and purpose.
Bennett’s career extends beyond traditional notions of cooking. Through projects such as Vue de Monde and Belongil, he has explored dining as a medium for memory, connection and emotion, placing emphasis on experience rather than consumption. His approach centres on creating moments that remain with guests long after the meal has ended.
At Patina Maldives, the residency represents a convergence of shared values. Over five nights, guests are invited to take part in a limited series of dining experiences shaped by intention, curiosity and a sense of place. Rather than recreating Belongil in another setting, the programme evolves its philosophy, drawing inspiration from the natural rhythm and clarity of the Maldivian environment.
Commenting on the collaboration, Bennett said Belongil was conceived as more than a place to eat, but as a space for ideas, connection and lasting moments. He noted that Patina Maldives reflects a similar sense of purpose, adding that bringing his work into the island setting offered an opportunity to create experiences that feel grounded, honest and meaningful.
Patina Maldives continues to develop its identity by providing a platform for global creative voices to shape new conversations and perspectives. The residency with Bennett aligns with this approach, positioning cuisine as one element within a broader cultural and experiential narrative.
Tom Bray, Director of Lifestyle at Patina Maldives, said the resort exists to bring people closer to ideas, creativity and self-discovery. He added that welcoming Bennett reflects this philosophy, describing the residency as an experience designed to shift perspective rather than focus solely on gastronomy.
The residency is presented as an experience defined by intention rather than spectacle. Taking place over five nights on a single island, it brings together Patina Maldives and one of the culinary world’s most reflective minds for a programme shaped by presence, purpose and a sense of moment that cannot be replicated in the same way again.
