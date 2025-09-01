Featured
Green turtle hatchlings emerge at Dhigali Maldives
Dhigali Maldives recently witnessed two extraordinary natural events on the sands of Haali Bar, offering guests a rare glimpse into the cycle of marine life.
On the night of 27 June 2025, a Green Turtle emerged from the sea and made its way onto Haali Beach, where it laid its eggs in the soft sand before returning to the ocean. Two months later, on 27 August 2025, the eggs hatched, and tiny hatchlings instinctively made their way to the sea under the guidance of the moonlit shore.
The Green Turtle, a long-distance ocean traveller, returns to the beach of its birth by navigating through the earth’s magnetic field. However, survival for hatchlings is far from guaranteed. Exposed to predators, climate change, and marine debris, only one in ten is expected to reach adulthood.
Dhigali Maldives’ sustainability team closely monitored the nest throughout the incubation period, ensuring the eggs were safeguarded from threats and giving the hatchlings the best chance to survive.
The nesting and hatching of Green Turtles at Dhigali Maldives underscore the delicate balance of marine ecosystems and the importance of conservation. For guests, it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness nature’s resilience, set against the backdrop of the Maldives.
Cooking
Just Veg Festival returns to Atmosphere Kanifushi for fifth anniversary
Atmosphere Kanifushi will mark the fifth anniversary of its Just Veg Festival this October, showcasing once again that plant-based cuisine can be both inventive and memorable.
The festival, taking place from 3 to 9 October 2025, will feature an exclusive ‘Just Veg Festive’ dinner menu curated by Italian chef Fabrizio Marino. The Tuscan chef, recognised for elevating vegan and vegetarian fine dining, is known for his creative approach that transforms fruits, vegetables, and herbs into refined culinary experiences.
Chef Fabrizio’s menu will be complemented by vintages from five wine partners. New to this year’s line-up is Bottega SpA, Italy’s award-winning winery, which will present its wines alongside three artisanal Grappas. Returning partners include Champagne Guy Charbaut, Bodegas Viñátigo, Glenelly Estate, and Martín Códax, offering a broad selection to pair with the dishes.
“Food should thrill you. It should challenge what you think you know,” commented Chef Fabrizio. “It is a privilege to share my culinary philosophy in such a remarkable setting. That is why I continue to return to Just Veg Festival – it is a space where we can experiment, surprise, and create something worth remembering.”
Since its launch, the Just Veg Festival has developed from a niche event into a recognised feature on the international culinary calendar. Atmosphere Kanifushi has built a loyal following by combining hospitality with a strong focus on food experiences, demonstrating that the Maldives is not only about beaches but also a destination where cuisine plays a central role.
“Plant-based dining can support a healthy lifestyle and, most importantly, be rich and flavourful when crafted with imagination and care,” said Raman Gomathi, Director of Food and Beverage at Atmosphere Kanifushi.
The Just Veg Festival 2025 will be held at Atmosphere Kanifushi’s signature restaurant, Just Veg, from 3 to 9 October. Participation in the exclusive dinners will be available to guests through pre-booking as part of the Atmosphere Kanifushi Plan™.
Drink
Kandolhu Maldives introduces new villas and gastronomic journeys
Kandolhu Maldives has announced a new season of island experiences, highlighting the resort’s refurbished Deluxe Ocean Pool Villas and a series of exclusive dining collaborations with internationally acclaimed chefs. The resort aims to offer guests opportunities to rediscover its intimate setting through refreshed accommodation and elevated culinary events.
The newly enhanced Deluxe Ocean Pool Villas, each spanning 120 sqm, have been designed with relaxation and comfort in mind. The villas now feature a spacious bedroom, a light-filled bathroom with a deep oval bathtub overlooking the Indian Ocean, and a private deck furnished with sun loungers and a sun umbrella. A new 23 sqm private pool has also been added, alongside a hammock suspended above the water, offering uninterrupted ocean views.
The resort has also introduced a line-up of exclusive dining events, bringing together Michelin-starred chefs and distinguished winemakers. These collaborations, hosted at Olive restaurant, combine fine cuisine with curated wine pairings, promising immersive gastronomic experiences.
- 3 October 2025: Chef Bernd Bachofer will present a degustation menu combining Japanese, Southeast Asian, and French haute cuisine. The evening will be paired with vintages from New Zealand’s Schubert Wines, led by winemaker Kai Schubert. Chef Bachofer, awarded a Michelin star in 2015, brings decades of expertise from renowned kitchens in Germany and Switzerland.
- 23 November 2025: The Kandolhu culinary team, headed by Chef Justin, will prepare a five-course Mediterranean dinner paired with Stonefish wines. Wine expert Peter Papanikitas will guide guests through each course, providing insights into the pairings.
- 3 December 2025: Michelin-starred Chef Theodor Falser will craft contemporary interpretations of Italian cuisine in a five-course dinner for just 14 guests. Each course will be paired with fine Italian wines, offering an intimate dining experience.
Kandolhu’s Island Hosts, Claudio Stupan and Luciana Codiferro, commented, “Our vision has always been to create a space where guests feel both completely relaxed and deeply inspired. With refreshed villas and new culinary journeys ahead, we are proud to offer an experience that truly reflects the spirit of Kandolhu.”
Featured
Bavarian traditions meet island living at Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s Oktoberfest
Sun Siyam Olhuveli has announced that it will host its own take on Oktoberfest from 1 to 5 October 2025, bringing one of the world’s most recognised celebrations to a tropical island setting. The resort will combine Bavarian traditions with Maldivian hospitality, offering guests a week-long programme of music, food, and festivities.
A highlight of the event will be a performance by international DJ twins Kristina and Anna Grushina. With a strong global following of more than two million on social media and chart-topping success on Spotify, the sisters are renowned for their high-energy sets that transform any stage into a vibrant dance floor. Their performance on the resort’s beachfront is expected to be a key feature of this year’s festival.
Alongside live music, the festival will present German brews and themed culinary experiences inspired by Oktoberfest. Guests will be able to enjoy Bavarian-style dishes alongside a selection of hops and lagers served beachside. To add to the atmosphere, family-friendly activities and games will be organised throughout the resort, creating a spirit of connection and celebration in an island environment.
“We are excited to bring together international music talent, authentic gastronomy, and our island’s natural beauty in this celebration,” said Hassan Adil, General Manager of Sun Siyam Olhuveli. “Every year, Oktoberfest and many other celebrations at Sun Siyam Olhuveli continue to highlight culture, community, and entertainment in a way that is unique to our resort and to the Maldives.”
The five-day festival will not only celebrate Oktoberfest but also demonstrate Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s ability to host immersive experiences that blend international entertainment with the relaxed lifestyle of the Maldives. Guests staying at the resort during this period will experience a beachfront festival of music, cuisine, and festivities designed to leave a lasting impression.
